Belgio - Bartalini

  1. 1. Il Belgio Riccardo Bartalini 2^B
  2. 2. Il Belgio una Monarchia Federale Costituzionale… il Re ha solo compiti rappresentativi e rappresenta il Belgio negli incontri con gli altri Stati. Il potere legislativo è in mano a un Parlamento eletto dai cittadini. Dal 1993 inoltre Il Belgio è diventato uno stato federale formato da tre regioni, ognuna con ampia autonomia:  le FIANDRE, di lingua olandese a nord  la VALLONIA, di lingua francese a sud  BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, in cui sia il francese che l’olandese sono lingue ufficiali  Inoltre a est del paese è presente una piccola minoranza di lingua tedesca. La Costituzione federale ha permesso di risolvere i gravi problemi che durante la storia del Belgio erano nati a causa delle differenze linguistiche e culturali.
  3. 3. Carta d’identità Superficie: 30.528 km2 Popolazione: 11 15 0 516 a b i t a n t i Densità: 365ab/ km2 Capitale: Bruxelles (170.407 abitanti) Moneta: euro Membro dell’Unione Europea dal 1958 Prodotto Interno Lordo (PIL) pro capite: 47.722 dollari USA (Italia 29.867 dollari USA) Indice Sviluppo Umano (ISU):0,881 (Italia 0,873) Vita media: donne 83 / uomini 78 La bandiera Nero, oro e rosso sono i colori dello stemma dell’antico Ducato di Brabante: il leone oro con gli artigli rossi, sullo sfondo nero. La bandiera tricolore a bande verticali è un’imitazione di quella francese ed è stata adottata nel 1831.
  4. 4. Territorio Il Belgio ha una superficie prevalentemente pianeggiante (80% della superficie) con molte pianure di origine alluvionale. Le pianure più grandi sono quella delle Fiandre e la Pianura Centrale. Gli unici rilievi sono le Ardenne, nella parte sud/est del paese. Il punto più alto del territorio belga è 694 metri s.l.m. Hanno una vegetazione ricca di conifere. A causa del clima umido e freddo vi si pratica poco l’agricoltura. Confini  a OVEST – MARE DEL NORD  a NORD e NORD EST - PAESI BASSI  ad EST – LUSSEMBURGO E GERMANIA  a SUD e SUD OVEST – FRANCIA
  5. 5. Il territorio è attraversato da numerosi corsi d’acqua, spesso collegati tra di loro con canali artificiali navigabili, molto importanti per il commercio. Nessun fiume importante scorre solo nel territorio del Belgio. Il fiume più importante è la SCHELDA, che nasce in Francia e sfocia nei Paesi Bassi. E’ un fiume navigabile quindi è un’importante via di comunicazione. La sua acqua viene usata per l’agricoltura. A sud c’è la MOSA che attraversa l’altopiano delle Ardenne, da cui arrivano anche i suoi affluenti.
  6. 6. Clima Il clima del Belgio è principalmente ATLANTICO: umido, ventoso e con piogge abbondanti. Le estati sono fresche e gli inverni non troppo freddi . Vi sono però differenze a seconda dell’altitudine e della distanza dal mare, infatti nell’interno il clima è più di tipo continentale e sui rilievi gli inverni sono più rigidi. Le precipitazioni sono abbondanti e regolari. Le temperature sono più alte sulle coste e le pioggie sono ben distribuite nell’arco dell’anno. La vegetazione caratteristica delle zone vicino all’Atlantico è la brughiera, formata da arbusti e piante basse, resistenti al vento e alle abbondanti piogge. La fauna selvatica è scarsa, a parte cinghiali e daini all’interno dei boschi, mentre è significativa la presenza di uccelli di ogni tipo. Sono presenti anche numerose torbiere.
  7. 7. Popolazione e cultura • Il Belgio ha una densità demografica molto alta (365ab/ km2), la seconda in Europa dopo i Paesi Bassi, e circa il 98% degli abitanti vive nelle città, in particolare fra Bruxelles, Gand e Anversa, nella zona settentrionale del Paese. • Durante il Novecento il Belgio ha avuto una crescita della popolazione dovuta all’aumento degli immigrati. • Oggi l’aumento della popolazione è pari a zero e la popolazione è per lo più anziana, infatti i giovani sotto i 15 anni sono solo il 20% della popolazione. • Tuttavia ogni anno in Belgio arrivano in Belgio tantissime persone da tutta Europa, in particolare a Bruxelles dove si trovano i principali organi dell’Unione Europea.
  8. 8. La popolazione del Belgio si divide in due grandi gruppi:  FIAMMINGHI: (55% della popolazione) nella regione delle FIANDRE. Hanno legami culturali molto forti con la popolazione dei Paesi Bassi e parlano fiammingo (lingua di ceppo germanico molto simile all’olandese)  VALLONI: (33% della popolazione) nella regione della VALLONIA. Parlano il francese, ma anche il vallone, un dialetto francese con elementi di tedesco.  Esiste poi una minoranza di lingua tedesca concentrata in 9 comuni nella Provincia di Liegi. RELIGIONE La religione principale è il Cattolicesimo (60% della popolazione).
  9. 9. La capitale Bruxelles Bruxelles è stata costruita sulle rive del fiume Senne, ora coperto. È una città internazionale, ricca di storia e di monumenti medievali come il Municipio del 1400 che si trova nella Grand Place, una delle piazza più belle al mondo. I due simboli della città sono “Manneken pis”, un bambino che fa pipì, che simboleggia il carattere libero dei Belgi e l’Atomium, una scultura che rappresenta l’atomo di ferro ingrandito di 165.000 milioni di volte.
  10. 10. Bruxelles è la sede di numerosi organi dell’Unione Europea. Vi si trova una delle sedi del PARLAMENTO EUROPEO, la COMMISSIONE EUROPEA, il CONSIGLIO EUROPEO e il quartier generale della NATO. Per questo motivo spesso viene chiamata “la capitale dell’Europa”. Durante l’anno infatti qui vengono fatte molti incontri tra politici, giornalisti e esperti da tutto il mondo per prendere decisioni sul futuro dell’Unione europea.
  11. 11. Le città più importanti  ANVERSA: nelle Fiandre, grazie al suo porto fluviale sulla Schelda è un importante centro commerciale europeo. Numerosi canali navigabili la mettono in comunicazione con le regioni industriali belghe, olandesi e tedesche. La città è famosa per la lavorazione e il commercio dei diamanti.  BRUGES: città medievale delle Fiandre molto importante per le fiere delle stoffe. E’ costruita su canali e viene chiamata la “Venezia del Nord”.  OSTENDA: secondo porto del Belgio  GAND: centro universitario e porto fluviale delle Fiandre, è famosa per la lavorazione dei merletti  LOVANIO: centro culturale e di grande tradizione religiosa delle Fiandre.  LIEGI: nella Vallonia sulle rive della Mosa. E’ importante per le industrie delle armi e in passato per le miniere di carbone
  12. 12. L’ECONOMIA Il Belgio nonostante sia uno dei più piccoli paesi europei ha un’economia molto avanzata anche se negli ultimi decenni si è creata una forte differenza tra la regione delle Fiandre che hanno avuto una crescita sia industriale che commerciale e la Vallonia che si è impoverita dopo la chiusura delle miniere di carbone. Il settore principale è quello terziario.
  13. 13. Settore Primario L’agricoltura è estremamente specializzata e meccanizzata. Anche se una larga parte del territorio è coltivata in realtà le persone che sono occupate nell’agricoltura sono poche. Si coltivano ortaggi (come cavolini di Bruxelles o l’indivia belga) utilizzando delle serre riscaldate quando è freddo, cereali, le barbabietole e il lino. L’allevamentodi bovini, suini e volatili è in crescita. La pesca è poco importante.
  14. 14. Settore Secondario Il Belgio già nel 1800 fu tra i primi Paesi europei ad essere industrializzato grazie ai giacimenti di carbone e di ferro e al caucciù e avorio che arrivava dal Congo che era una colonia del Belgio. L’industria In passato era per lo più sviluppata l’industria meccanica pesante e siderurgica. Oggi il Belgio è uno dei primi paesi al mondo per la meccanica di precisione, la chimica, l’elettronica, l’industria tessile. L’artigianato è molto sviluppato per la lavorazione del vetro, del legno e della ceramica, ma è molto importante anche la lavorazione dei diamanti, della birra e dei tessuti delle Fiandre, di altissima qualità.
  15. 15. Settore Terziario L’80,6% della popolazione è impiegata nel settore terziario, in particolare nel commercio internazionale, che costituisce l' attività più importante grazie anche a Anversa che è il secondo porto d’Europa. Sono molto sviluppati anche i trasporti e le comunicazioni, i servizi finanziari e bancari. Il turismo è in continua crescita, grazie a città d' arte come Bruxelles e Bruges Molto numerosi sono gli impiegati nella pubblica amministrazione, perché il Paese è sede del Parlamento Europeo, della Commissione Europea e del Consiglio Europeo.
  16. 16. LA CREATIVITA’ DEL POPOLO BELGA I disegnatori di fumetti più famosi vengono dal Belgio. Tra i più importanti ci sono:  Peyo, disegnatore dei Puffi  Morris, disegnatore di Lucky Luke e dei Dalton  Hergé, disegnatore di Tintin
  17. 17. Piatti Tipici Gaufres: waffel serviti con frutta e salse Waterzooi: è un piatto tipico delle Fiandre. E’ uno stufato o zuppa a base di pesce o di pollo Il cioccolato belga è conosciuto in tutto il mondo La birra: in nessun altro paese come in Belgio si trovano tante birre diverse prodotte qui. Curiosità… I belgi hanno inventato le patatine fritte nel 1680 quando non avevano pesce da friggere e decisero di friggere le patate.

