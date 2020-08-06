Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google colab get started

How to create a First Notebook in Google Colab

Google colab get started

  1. 1. Google Colab First Notebook
  2. 2. Saravanakumar, AP/CSE 2 Step 1: Open the URL in browser: https://colab.research.google.com (Ensure Login in Google Drive)
  3. 3. Saravanakumar, AP/CSE 3 Step 2: Click on the NEW NOTEBOOK link at the bottom of the screen and Rename the default name untitled.ipynb as “First”, Press ENTER. Step 3: Write the Python code in the code window and execute it by click on the arrow on the left side of the code window.
  4. 4. Saravanakumar, AP/CSE 4 Other Operation: Adding Code Cells To add more code to your notebook, select the Insert menu-> Code Cell ( Ctrl+MB) Changing Cell Order If a notebook contains a large number of code cells, you may change the order of execution of cells clicking the UP CELL or DOWN CELL buttons Deleting Cell You can remove easily with a single click. Click on the vertical-dotted icon at the top right corner of your code cell.
  5. 5. Saravanakumar, AP/CSE 5

