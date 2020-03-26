Biologia vocabulario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEATHER: Is the condition of Earth's atmosphere at a particular time and place. CLIMATE: Is the average condition of temperature and precipitation in a region over long periods.
NICHE: Consists of all the physical and biological conditions in which a species lives and the way the species obtains what it need to survive and reproduce.
KEYSTONE SPECIES: Changes in the population of a single species. SYMBIOSIS: Occurs when two species live closely together in one of three ways: mutualism, commensalism, or parasitism.
UNDERSTORY: Shorter trees and vines form another layer. DECIDIOUS: Vegetation composed primarily of broad- leaved trees that shed all their leaves during one season.
has a dominant vegetation of mosses, lichens, herbs, and dwarf shrubs. PHOTIC ZONE: Is the sunlit upper layer of water where photosynthesis can occur.
ESTUARIES: Are wetlands formed where rivers meet the sea.
7TH DAY ADVENTISTS SCHOOL VOCABULARY CHAPTER 5 AND 6 TEACHER: MS. INDIRA STUDENT: SARA IVETH LOPEZ CLASS: BIOLOGY
GRADE: 10TH DATE: 05/ 04 / 2019
First Quarter in biology class 10th grade
  1. 1. WEATHER: Is the condition of Earth’s atmosphere at a particular time and place. CLIMATE: Is the average condition of temperature and precipitation in a region over long periods. MICROCLIMATES: any climatic condition in a relatively small area, within a few meters or less above and below the Earth’s surface and within canopies of vegetation. GREEN HOUSE EFFECT: Is the trapping of heat by gases in the atmosphere. TOLERANCE: A range of conditions under which it can grow and reproduce. HABITAT: The place where species live.
  2. 2. NICHE: Consists of all the physical and biological conditions in which a species lives and the way the species obtains what it need to survive and reproduce. RESOURCE: Is any necessity of life, such as water, nutrients, light, food, or space. COMPETITIVE EXCLUSION PRINCIPLE: This principle states that no two species can occupy exactly the same niche in exactly the same habitat at the same time. PREDATION: Occurs when one organism (the predator) captures and eat another (the prey). HERBIVORY: Is an interaction that occurs when an animal (the herbivore) feeds on producers (such as plants).
  3. 3. KEYSTONE SPECIES: Changes in the population of a single species. SYMBIOSIS: Occurs when two species live closely together in one of three ways: mutualism, commensalism, or parasitism. MUTUALISM: Both species benefit from the relationship. PARASITISM: One species benefits by living in or on the other and the other is harmed. COMMENSALISM: One species benefits and the other in neither helped nor harmed. CANOPY: In tropical rain forest, the tops of tall trees form a covering.
  4. 4. UNDERSTORY: Shorter trees and vines form another layer. DECIDIOUS: Vegetation composed primarily of broad- leaved trees that shed all their leaves during one season. CONIFEROUS: Trees produce seed-bearing cones and most have waxy needles. HUMUS: Form from decaying leaves and makes soil fertile. TAIGA: Are dense forests of coniferous evergreens. PERMAFROST: A layer of permanently frozen subsoil. TUNDRA: A level or rolling treeless plain that is characteristic of arctic and subarctic regions, consists of black mucky soil with a permanently frozen subsoil, and
  5. 5. has a dominant vegetation of mosses, lichens, herbs, and dwarf shrubs. PHOTIC ZONE: Is the sunlit upper layer of water where photosynthesis can occur. APHOTIC ZONE: Is the dark lower layer where photosynthesis cannot occur. BENTHOS: The organisms that live on the floor of a body of water. WETLANDS: Occur where water meets land. PLANKTON: marine and freshwater organisms that, because they are non-motile or too small or weak to swim against the current, exist in a drifting state.
  6. 6. ESTUARIES: Are wetlands formed where rivers meet the sea.
