Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Победа Антифашистичке коалиције Аутор: Бриндић Катарина 8/1
Пад Италије • Искрцавање на Сицилију почело је 10-тог јула 1943 године. • Хитлер је наредио својим јединицама да заузму Ри...
Искрцавање на Сицилију
Адолф Хитлер (1889-1945)
Искрцавање у Нормандију • У ноћи између 5 и 6 јуна 1944 године врховни командант савезничких снага Амерички генерал Двајт ...
Крај рата у Европи • После пораза у Стаљинградској бици Хитлер је кренуо у своју последњу офанзиву. • Немачка војска била ...
Стаљинградска битка Курска битка
Капитулација у Јапану • Нови амерички председник Хари Труман је одлучио да употреби ново разарајуће оружје (атомска бомба)...
Изграђивање новог пројекта • И ако су се водиле борбе на Далеком истоку,велике силе су радиле на стварању новог поретка. •...
Велика тројка Конференција у Постдаму
Хвала на пажњи !!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Antifasicstivka koalicija katarina brindic

33 views

Published on

Antifasicstivka koalicija

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Antifasicstivka koalicija katarina brindic

  1. 1. Победа Антифашистичке коалиције Аутор: Бриндић Катарина 8/1
  2. 2. Пад Италије • Искрцавање на Сицилију почело је 10-тог јула 1943 године. • Хитлер је наредио својим јединицама да заузму Рим. • У првој половини 1944 године ослобођен је Рим.
  3. 3. Искрцавање на Сицилију
  4. 4. Адолф Хитлер (1889-1945)
  5. 5. Искрцавање у Нормандију • У ноћи између 5 и 6 јуна 1944 године врховни командант савезничких снага Амерички генерал Двајт Ајзенхауер наредио је почетак операције “Оверлорд” • Уласком савезника у Париз Шарл де Гол је преузео власт у Фрнацуској
  6. 6. Крај рата у Европи • После пораза у Стаљинградској бици Хитлер је кренуо у своју последњу офанзиву. • Немачка војска била је потпуно поражена код града Курска у највећој тенковској бици у историји ратованја. • Црвена армија је у Новембру ослободила Кијев • Лењинград је деблокиран после 950 дана опсаде. • 1945 године ослобођен је главни град Пољске (Варшава) • 9 мај Дан капитулације Немачке који се данас слави као Дан победе над фашизмом.
  7. 7. Стаљинградска битка Курска битка
  8. 8. Капитулација у Јапану • Нови амерички председник Хари Труман је одлучио да употреби ново разарајуће оружје (атомска бомба) • Почетком августа 1945 амерички бомбардери бацили су бомбе на јапанске градове Хирошиму и Нагасаки. • Јапански цар Хирохита потписао је капитулацију 2 Септембра 1945 год.
  9. 9. Изграђивање новог пројекта • И ако су се водиле борбе на Далеком истоку,велике силе су радиле на стварању новог поретка. • 1941 године велике силе су потписале Атлантску повељу. • После напада Хитлера на СССР,антифашистичкој коалицији се придружио и Совјетски савез. • Прва конференција велике тројке одржана је у Техерану крајем 1943 године. • Конференција на Јалти одржана је 1945 године. Тројица лидера потписали су споразум. • На конференцији одлучено је: 1. Да се након савезничке победе Немачка подели на 4 окупационе зоне којима ће управљати:Велика Британија,САД,Совјетски Савез и Француска. 2. Да се након рата Немачка демобилише и да се осигура плаћанје репарације. 3. Да савезници споразумно раде и наступају у ослобођеним земљама. . Конференција у Постдаму – од 17.06 до 2.08.1945
  10. 10. Велика тројка Конференција у Постдаму
  11. 11. Хвала на пажњи !!!

×