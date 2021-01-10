Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTENTS Introduction Timeline Of Microscope Terms & Definitions Properties Of Microscope Types Of Microscope Microm...
INTRODUCTION  A Microscope (from the Ancient Greek:, mikrós, "small" and, skopeîn, "to look" or "see") is an instrument u...
TIMELINE OF MICROSCOPE • 1590 :- Two Dutch eye glass makers, Zaccharias Janssen and Hans Janssen constructed the first com...
Timeline…contd • 1676 :- Antonie Philips Van Leeuwenhoek built a simple microscope. .
Timeline…contd • 1931 :- Ernst Ruska developed the Electron Microscope for which he won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1986...
TERMS AND DEFINITIONS RESOLUTION • It is Also called Revolving Power. • It is refer to ability to produce separate image o...
Terms & Definition…. contd REFRACTIVE INDEX (RI) RI = Sin i/Sin r i = angle of incidence r = angle of refraction. Higher t...
WORKING DISTANCE • It is the distance between the objective & the objective slide. • The working distance decreases with i...
Terms & Definition…. contd
PROPERTIES OF MICROSCOPE A good microscope should have at least three properties Good Resolution • The resolution power of...
TYPES OF MICROSCOPE LIGHT MICROSCOPE Uses sun light or artificial light as source of illumination. 1. Bright Field Microsc...
-The bright field or light microscope forms a dark image against a bright background ,hens the name is called so. COMPONEN...
Terms &Definition….. .
Bright-field microscope contd… WORKING PRINCIPLE The image from in the microscope in two stage. • First image (i1) from by...
Bright-field microscope contd… agnifying Part :- All these have 2 types of lens system for magnification THE LIGHT PATHWAY...
Bright-field microscope contd… PROPERTY LOW POWER HIGH POWER OIL IMMERSION Magnification of objective 10x 40-45x 90-100x M...
Bright-field microscope contd…
Bright-field microscope contd… APPLICATION • Used to visualize and study the morphologies, Identification of bacteria, par...
• Dark-field microscope is similar to the ordinary light microscope; however, the condenser system is modified. • In this ...
Dark-field microscope contd… APPLICATION • It identify the living,unstain cells. • t is also useful for the demonstration ...
BRIGHT-FIELD vs DARK-FIELD
PHASE CONTRAST MICROSCOPE • Phase-contrast microscope was first described by Dutch physicist Frits Zernike. • When light p...
Phase contrast microscope contd…
Phase contrast microscope contd…
Phase contrast microscope contd… APPLICATION • To see the microbial motility. • Determine the shape of living cell. ADVANT...
FLUORESCENCE MICROSCOPE • Refers to any microscope that uses fluorescence in addition to, reflection and absorption to gen...
Fluorescence microscope contd… WORKING PRINCIPLE • Most cellular components are colourless and cannot be clearly distingui...
Fluorescence microscope
Fluorescence microscope contd… ity
Fluorescence microscope contd… FLUOROCHROMES EXCITATION WAVELENGTH EMISSION WAVELENGTH Acridine Orange 500 526 Auramine O,...
APPLICATION • It is used to study some microbes directly under UV lams which are auto fluorescence. • Some microbes visibl...
ELECTRON MICROSCOPE • The electron microscope uses accelerated electrons as light source. • As wavelength of electron 100,...
EM Contd…. Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) • TME are the method of choice for viewing the detailed structure of cel...
EM Contd…. Electron Pathway • Electron generated by electron gun travellers in vacuum path, with high speed, passes throug...
EM Contd…. Chlamydomonas
EM Contd…. Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) • SEM has been use for examine the surface of microorganism in greater detai...
LIGHT VS ELECTRON MICROSCOPE FEATURES LIGHT MICROSCOPE ELECTRON MICROSCOPE Magnification 1000x – 1500x Over 100,000x Resol...
MICROMETRY • Micrometry refer to the measurement of dimensions of the desire microorganisms under microscope. • The most c...
Micrometry contd…. CALIBRATION OF OCULAR MICROMETRY
CARE OF MICROSCOPE TRANSPORT • When carrying your microscope from one part of the room to another, use both hands to hold ...
Care of microscope contd… PUTTING IT AWAY 1. Remove the slide from the stage. 2. If immersion oil has been used, wipe it o...
