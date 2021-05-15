Hansens disease

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION • Mycobacterium leprae is the causative agent of Hansen’s Disease; a disease of antiquity, having been recognized since long time such as: o Vedic times in India (described as Kushta Roga in Sushruta Sambita, 600 BC) o Biblical times in the Middle East o Hippocrates, 460 BC. • The credit of discovery of lepra bacilli goes to GH Armauer Hansen (1873) in Norway. • Although, M. leprae was the first bacterial pathogen of humans to be described, still it remains one of the least understood organisms probably because it is not cultivable. (Exception of KOCH’S Postulates) • However, Shepard (1960) had done a breakthrough by multiplying the lepra bacilli in the footpads of mice kept at a low temperature (20°C).
  2. 2. CLINICAL MANIFESTRATION • Leprosy is a chronic granulomatous disease of humans. • Primarily involving cooler parts of the body (skin, peripheral nerves, upper respiratory tract, eyes, and testes, etc.) • But are capable of affecting any tissue or organs causing bony deformities and disfigurements in untreated cases. • Incubation period: Leprosy has a long incubation period, an average of 5-7years (vary between 2 and 40 years) o Lepra bacilli:12-13 days o Tubercle bacillus: 14hr o Coliform: 20min
  3. 3. CLASSIFICATION • Leprosy can be classified into various categories based on clinical, bacteriological, immunological and histological status of the patients. • There are three classification schemes. • Following initiation of treatment or alteration of host immunity, the leprosy category of patients changes from one type to another type. RIDLEY-JOPLING CLASSIFICATION (1966) MADRID CLASSIFICATION (1953) INDIAN CLASIFICATION (1981) [By Leprosy Association of India] Lepromatous Leprosy (LL) Lepromatous type Lepromatous type Borderline Lepromatous Leprosy (BL) Borderline Borderline Borderline Leprosy (BB) Interminate type Interminate type Borderline Tuberculoid Leprosy (BT) Tuberculoid type Pure Nuritic type Tuberculoid Leprosy (TT) Tuberculoid type
  4. 4. Clinical Classification Based on the number of skin lesions, presence of nerve involvement and identification of bacilli on slit skin smear, leprosy can be classified into two categories. Paucibacillary (PB) leprosy: A case of leprosy which fulfills all the criteria • 1 to 5 skin lesions • No nerve involvement • Slit-skin smear negative for lepra bacilli Multibacillary (MB) leprosy: A case of leprosy fulfills any one of the criteria • >5 skin lesions • Nerve involvement (neuritis); or • Slits positive for lepra bacilli.
  5. 5. CHARACTER LEPROMATOUS LEPROSY (LL) TUBERCULOID LEPROSY (TT) Bacillary load Multibacillary (MB) Paucibacillary (PB) Skin lesion Many, Symmetrical, Irregular margin appear as multiple nodules (Lepromata) Few, Asymmetrical, Sharpe margin, Hypopigmented, Annular macule with elevated border (Anaesthetic patches) Nerve lesion Very late Early, Thick & Enlarged, Leads to deformity CMI Low Normal Lepromin test Negative Positive
  6. 6. • Borderline type: It is seen in patients possessing characteristics in between tuberculoid and lepromatous types. They may shift to either TT or LL type depending on chemotherapy or alterations in the host resistance • Indeterminate type: This denotes those early unstable cases with one or two hypopigmented macules and definite sensory impairment, Lesions are bacteriologically negative • Pure neuritic type: These patients develop neural involvement without any skin lesion. Cases are bacteriologically negative.
  7. 7. IMMUNE RESPONSE Immune response to the lepra bacilli is the most important factor that determines the outcome of the infection. Innate immunity: People show high degree of innate immunity to lepra bacilli so that only a minority of those infected develop clinical disease. Cell-mediated immune response: CMI plays a vital role in the control of the disease. The category of leprosy develops is determined by the CMI status of the individual • People with low CMI usually develop LL type of lesions • People with intact CMI develop TT type lesions. Humoral immune response: Antibodies have a minor role in disease control as M. leprae is intracellular.
  8. 8. PATHOGENESIS Source of infection: • Multibacillary (LL and BL) cases are the most important sources of infection. • Tuberculoid leprosy cases do not transmit infection efficiently Mode of transmission: M. leprae has multiple routes or transmission. Portal of entry is either nose or skin. • Nasal droplet infection is the most common mode. • Direct contact from person to person • Indirect contact with infected soil, fomites such as clothes. Communicability: Leprosy is not highly communicable. Intimate and prolonged contact is necessary for transmission.
  9. 9. DIAGNOSIS Smear microscopy is done to demonstrate the acid-fast bacilli in the lesion. Specimen Collection • Total samples are collected; 4 from skin (forehead. cheek, c chin and buttock), 1 from ear lobe and nasal mucosa by nasal blow/scraping • Slit skin smear is the technique followed to collect the skin and ear lobe specimens • Biopsy from the thickened nerves and nodular lesions maybe necessary in some cases.
  10. 10. Appearance • M. leprae is less acid-fast compared to tubercle bacilli, therefore the smears are stained by Ziehl-Neelsen technique by using 5% sulfuric acid for decolorization. • Under oil immersion objective, red acid-fast bacilli are seen, arranged singly or in groups (cigar like bundles), bound together by lipid- like substance, the glia to form globi.
  11. 11. LEPROMIN TEST • Lepromin test is discovered by Mitsuda (1919). • It demonstrates the delayed hypersensitivity reaction against the lepra antigen. • It also indicates an intact host's CMI. • However, it is not used for diagnosis of active infection but classifying lesions of leprosy and also used as a prognostic indicator. Procedure: Lepromin antigen is injected intradermally to forearm and reading is taken at two occasions. • At 48hr (Early or Fernandez reaction): Induration >10 mm produced at the site of inoculation indicates past exposure lepra bacilli • At 21 days (Late or Mitsuda reaction): A nodule >5mm size is formed at the site of inoculation which subsequently ulcerates o If positive, indicates that the patient's CMI is intact and good prognosis o If negative, indicates absence of CMI and poor prognosis.
  12. 12. TREATMENT Because of risk of development of drug resistance to single drug WHO recommends multidrug therapy (MDT) for treatment leprosy. WHO Regimen (2018) • 3-drug regimen: Rifampicin, Dapsone and Clofazimine for all leprosy patients. o Dapsone (100 mg) is given daily, self-administered o Rifampicin (600 mg) is given once a month under super vision o Clofazimine (300 mg) is given once a month under supervision, and by 50 mg daily, self-administered • Duration of treatment: 6 months for paucibacillary leprosy and 12 months for multibacillary leprosy Follow-up: Annually for 2 years for paucibacillary leprosy and for 5 years for multibacillary leprosy.
  13. 13. COMPLICATION Complications in leprosy patients may be of 2 types Deformities About 25% of untreated cases develop deformities in due course of time which may arise due to • Nerve injury leading to muscle weakness or paralysis, or • Disease process (facial deformities or loss of eyebrow), or • Infection or injury (ulcers). • Common deformities include • Face: Leonine facies, sagging face, loss of eyebrow/eye lashes, saddle nose and corneal opacity and ulcers • Hands: Claw hand and wrist drop • Feet: Foot drop, clawing of toes, inversion of foot, and plantar ulcers. Lepra Reactions Though leprosy runs as a chronic disease, several allergic tvpe of acute exacerbations occur throughout its course called lepra reactions.
  14. 14. PREVENTION Active case finding and effective treatment of cases is the most important measure to control leprosy. There is no effective vaccine available so far. Only trials are done. BCG vaccine: Trials were done using BCG vaccine alone or in combination with killed lepra bacilli, ICRC bacillus MIP vaccine: A killed leprosy vaccine has been di developed in India in 2018, using Mycobacterium pranii (MIP).
  15. 15. THANK YOU

