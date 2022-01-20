Stress Management1

IF YOU FEEL/SUFFER FROM Aches and pains in the body.

Frequent bout of cough and cold.

Diarrhoea or constipation.

Nausea, dizziness.

Chest pain, rapid heartbeat.

Memory problems.

Poor judgment.

Inability to concentrate.

Seeing only the negative.

Constant worrying.

R Ravindra Kumar has 30 years of experience working for worlds largest Life Insurance Company LIC OF INDIA in India and abroad at Fiji Islands. Presently working as Regional Manager in LIC OF INDIA.

Favored With Psychic Abilities, Ravi has Honed Him To A Level Where He Can Heal And Transform Lives. Engaged With His Profound Occult Knowledge And A Powerful And Selfless Will To Serve, He Extensively Conducts Healing Sessions, Workshops And Offers Remedies For The Karmic Deficits.

As a Coach, Facilitator, Manager and Trainer, He has been Helping Professionals

Achieve their Career Goals since the 1999.. He is having much passion and interest

coaching to Sales Executive, and Management professionals from corporations, as he

is working with employees from all levels of organizations and Internationally Educated

Professionals, as well as students and graduates from colleges and universities.

Throughout his career, he worked with clients of outplacement and career transition

firms, colleges, and community employment centers. In his work, has provided

Coaching and consulting to clients of all levels of organizations - Vice President to

Employees beginning their careers.

Widely travelled Sri Ravindra Kumar is a multilingual leader and Spiritual Mentor with a

wide experience in multi-cultural and global environment. Reading, music,creative

presentations and development of human resources are his areas of special interest.