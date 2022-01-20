Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stress Management1

Jan. 20, 2022
IF YOU FEEL/SUFFER FROM Aches and pains in the body.
Frequent bout of cough and cold.
Diarrhoea or constipation.
Nausea, dizziness.
Chest pain, rapid heartbeat.
Memory problems.
Poor judgment.
Inability to concentrate.
Seeing only the negative.
Constant worrying.
R Ravindra Kumar has 30 years of experience working for worlds largest Life Insurance Company LIC OF INDIA in India and abroad at Fiji Islands. Presently working as Regional Manager in LIC OF INDIA.
Favored With Psychic Abilities, Ravi has Honed Him To A Level Where He Can Heal And Transform Lives. Engaged With His Profound Occult Knowledge And A Powerful And Selfless Will To Serve, He Extensively Conducts Healing Sessions, Workshops And Offers Remedies For The Karmic Deficits.
As a Coach, Facilitator, Manager and Trainer, He has been Helping Professionals
Achieve their Career Goals since the 1999.. He is having much passion and interest
coaching to Sales Executive, and Management professionals from corporations, as he
is working with employees from all levels of organizations and Internationally Educated
Professionals, as well as students and graduates from colleges and universities.
Throughout his career, he worked with clients of outplacement and career transition
firms, colleges, and community employment centers. In his work, has provided
Coaching and consulting to clients of all levels of organizations - Vice President to
Employees beginning their careers.
Widely travelled Sri Ravindra Kumar is a multilingual leader and Spiritual Mentor with a
wide experience in multi-cultural and global environment. Reading, music,creative
presentations and development of human resources are his areas of special interest.

License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License

Stress Management1

  1. 1. ight dvise ariable & aluable nnovative STRESS MANAGEMENT 4 MANAGERS R RAVINDRA KUMAR 1/20/2022 1
  2. 2. R Ravindra Kumar Mindful Speaker, Trainer and Spiritual Life Coach. R Ravindra Kumar has 30 years of experience working for worlds largest Life Insurance Company LIC OF INDIA in India and abroad at Fiji Islands. Presently working as Regional Manager in LIC OF INDIA. Favored With Psychic Abilities, Ravi has Honed Him To A Level Where He Can Heal And Transform Lives. Engaged With His Profound Occult Knowledge And A Powerful And Selfless Will To Serve, He Extensively Conducts Healing Sessions, Workshops And Offers Remedies For The Karmic Deficits. As a Coach, Facilitator, Manager and Trainer, He has been Helping Professionals Achieve their Career Goals since the 1999.. He is having much passion and interest coaching to Sales Executive, and Management professionals from corporations, as he is working with employees from all levels of organizations and Internationally Educated is working with employees from all levels of organizations and Internationally Educated Professionals, as well as students and graduates from colleges and universities. Throughout his career, he worked with clients of outplacement and career transition firms, colleges, and community employment centers. In his work, has provided Coaching and consulting to clients of all levels of organizations - Vice President to Employees beginning their careers. Widely travelled Sri Ravindra Kumar is a multilingual leader and Spiritual Mentor with a wide experience in multi-cultural and global environment. Reading, music,creative presentations and development of human resources are his areas of special interest. “How would your life change if you could tap into your full potential? What one thing do want most for your life but feel unable to reach it? How would you like to set goals and create a blueprint or roadmap to not only reach your goal, but sustain it? Come and Discuss with R Ravindra Kumar He will Show you You Can do in life.” 1/20/2022 2
  3. 3. What I have to offer .. To build your Dream ? 1/20/2022 3
  4. 4. DO YOU SMILE SMILE INDEX. • WHAT IS YOUR SMILE INDEX? • A CHILD SMILES 400 TIMES A DAY. • A CHILD SMILES 400 TIMES A DAY. • AN ADULT “ HARDLY” SMILES. • DEAD BODY DOES NOT SMILE AT ALL. • SMILE IS INVERSELY RELATED TO STRESS. • RATE YOURSELF ON SCALE OF 100. DO YOU RATE YOURSELF LESS THAN 40
  5. 5. Anxiety Fear Depression Anger Sadness IF YOU FEEL OR ARE SFFFERING FROM Sadness Acidity Ulcers Heart ailments Blood Pressure Kidney problems Diabetes
  6. 6. IF YOU FEEL/SUFFER FROM • Aches and pains in the body. • Frequent bout of cough and cold. • Diarrhoea or constipation. • Nausea, dizziness. • Nausea, dizziness. • Chest pain, rapid heartbeat. • Memory problems. • Poor judgment. • Inability to concentrate. • Seeing only the negative. • Constant worrying.
  7. 7. • Sense of loneliness and isolation. • Moodiness. • Irritation or short temper. • Agitation, inability to relax. • Nervous breakdown. • Isolating from others. • Isolating from others. • Eating more or less. • Nervous habits (e.g. nail biting, pacing). • Disturbed Sleep. • Using alcohol, cigarettes, or drugs to calm down.
  8. 8. 9
  9. 9. YOU ARE 10
  10. 10. YOU ARE IN SERIOUS NEED OF STRESS MANAGEMENT 11
  11. 11. WHAT IS STRESS ? Stress is the reaction people HELP ME! Stress is the reaction people have to excessive pressures or other types of demand placed upon them. It arises when they worry that they can’t cope. 12
  12. 12. WHAT IS STRESS ? I HATE YOU Stress is the “wear and tear” our minds and bodies experience as we attempt to cope with our continually changing environment 13
  13. 13. Why Stress Happens? • When a situation/condition is not Acceptable to us • When we want to do/get something but are unable • When ego is hurt (feedback, comments, criticism…) criticism…) • When we loose something which we feel as important • Stress is mostly due to – Fear (of Future) – Worry (about Past) • It is always due to the perception of Mind Different people ‘feel’ different stress levels for the same situations 14
  14. 14. Why Stress Happens? Contd. The stress is caused in work situations due to….. trying to control everything. lack of delegation. lack of delegation. due to indecisiveness. due to inefficient time management. When work is chasing you rather than you are chasing work etc. due to disorderly management of own self.
  15. 15. Do we really need in our Life ?
  16. 16. Yes - We need Stress for: • Moving ahead in Life, Overcoming Challenges etc. • It’s a built in mechanism in us which help us in deciding whether TO FIGHT or TAKE FLIGHT in a tough situation. a tough situation.
  17. 17. THE PROBLEM IS….. VERY SMALL THINGS MAKE OUR LIFE MISERABLE… 18 MAKE OUR LIFE MISERABLE…
  18. 18. ACQUIRED STRESS 19
  19. 19. Stress is a part of every one’s life. But it should not be greater than an individual’s capacity to handle stress. S = P > R Stress occurs when the pressure is greater than the resource.
  20. 20. EFFECTS OF STRESS • WHEN S = P > R
  21. 21. COSTS OF STRESS Research Reveals 80% of all modern diseases have their origins in stress. In the UK, 40 million working days per In the UK, 40 million working days per year are lost directly from stress - related illness. Costs in absenteeism to British industry is estimated at £1.5 billion pounds per year. 22
  22. 22. CONCLUSION • Stress is a natural Phenomenon. • No body except the one who is dead can be stress free. • We need stress to move, grow and progress in life. in life. • Too much of stress makes us sick. • It can not be finished but can only be regulated. • Thus “Learn to Manage Stress” is one viable and intelligent option.
  23. 23. Let us learn some practical ways of managing stress in life, particularly in office environment from the video. Kindly Keep your notebooks and pen ready for noting down the take away and learnings.
  24. 24. 25 1/20/2022
  25. 25. 1/20/2022 26
  26. 26. 1/20/2022 27
  27. 27. 1/20/2022 28
  28. 28. 1/20/2022 29
  29. 29. 1/20/2022 30
  30. 30. 1/20/2022 31
  31. 31. Have employees participate in the agency’s social media campaign. 1/20/2022 32
  32. 32. Target “influencers” including editors, bloggers, consultants and PR pros in the agency’s target markets. 1/20/2022 33
  33. 33. Keep up with changes in social media platforms. 1/20/2022 34
  34. 34. 1/20/2022 35
  35. 35. 1/20/2022 36
  36. 36. 1/20/2022 37
  37. 37. 1/20/2022 38
  38. 38. 1/20/2022 39
  39. 39. 1/20/2022 40
  40. 40. R. R. Ravindra Ravindra Kumar Kumar Chief Mentor UTOPIA’S MASTER of POSSIBILITIES FIJI ISLANDS Just +91 9726351246 Or 1/20/2022 Just +91 9726351246 Or send TEXT ON +919427960310 Email :: ME@ rravindrakumar@hotmail.com rravindrakumar@gmail.com rravindrakumar@yahoo.com rravindrakumar@rediffmail.com Join me @ http://www.ca.linkedin.com/pub/r-ravindra-kumar- chief-mentor/0/670/107 Tweet your comments on http://www.twitter.com/#!/rravindrakumar 41

