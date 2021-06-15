Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LESSON 08: WEB TECHNOLOGY
OBJECTIVES:  Understand the terms in web technology.  Breakdown the types of website.  Create a useful information to p...
WEB TECHNOLOGY INTERNET – it refers to a collection of computer and cables forming a communications network. - It is inten...
INTRANET - Is a private network contained in an enterprise that includes connections through one or more gateway computers...
EXTRANET - It is a private network that uses internet technology and the public telecommunication system to securely share...
WEB BROWSER Is an application software allowing users to access and view web page.
WEB PAGE A page consisting HTML documents stored on a web server.
Is a collection of connected web pages stored on a web server. EXAMPLE: WEB SITE
HYPERTEXT - a computer systems that could store literacy documents, link them according to logical relationships, and perm...
HTML - Hypertext Markup Language. - it refers to plain text, ASCII, document with embedded HTML tags.
OTHER INTERNET SERVICES ELECTRONIC MAIL CHAT ROOMS INTERNET TELEPHONY NEWSGROUP
SEARCH ENGINE - A program that finds web sites and pages. - Helps the user find particular information about certain topic...
TYPES OF WEBSITE  Portal  News  Informational  Business/Marketing  Educational  Entertainment  Advocacy  Blog  Pe...
THINGS THAT MAKES WEBSITE SEPARATED:  STATIC WEBSITE - One that are fixed and display the same content for every user, us...
END
Lesson 08 Web Technology
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
30 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Lesson 08 Web Technology

BTVTED - TLE04

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lesson 08 Web Technology

  1. 1. LESSON 08: WEB TECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES:  Understand the terms in web technology.  Breakdown the types of website.  Create a useful information to post online.
  3. 3. WEB TECHNOLOGY INTERNET – it refers to a collection of computer and cables forming a communications network. - It is intended to carry computer data, similar to telephone network which is intended to carry conversation
  4. 4. INTRANET - Is a private network contained in an enterprise that includes connections through one or more gateway computers to the outside internet.
  5. 5. EXTRANET - It is a private network that uses internet technology and the public telecommunication system to securely share part of a business information or operations with suppliers, vendors, partners, customers, or other business.
  6. 6. WEB BROWSER Is an application software allowing users to access and view web page.
  7. 7. WEB PAGE A page consisting HTML documents stored on a web server.
  8. 8. Is a collection of connected web pages stored on a web server. EXAMPLE: WEB SITE
  9. 9. HYPERTEXT - a computer systems that could store literacy documents, link them according to logical relationships, and permit readers to comment and annotate what they read.
  10. 10. HTML - Hypertext Markup Language. - it refers to plain text, ASCII, document with embedded HTML tags.
  11. 11. OTHER INTERNET SERVICES ELECTRONIC MAIL CHAT ROOMS INTERNET TELEPHONY NEWSGROUP
  12. 12. SEARCH ENGINE - A program that finds web sites and pages. - Helps the user find particular information about certain topics or locate particular web pages for which they do not know the exact web address.
  13. 13. TYPES OF WEBSITE  Portal  News  Informational  Business/Marketing  Educational  Entertainment  Advocacy  Blog  Personal
  14. 14. THINGS THAT MAKES WEBSITE SEPARATED:  STATIC WEBSITE - One that are fixed and display the same content for every user, usually written exclusively in HTML. - Informational  DYNAMIC WEBSITE - One that can display different content and provide user interaction, by making use of advanced programming and databases in addition to HTML. - Functional
  15. 15. END

×