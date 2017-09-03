Class 1 collaborative teacher inquiry

EDUC 8P43 Collaborative Teacher Inquiry Class 1 2017-2018
Welcome Back !! Course Communications: Remind 101 . Participation is voluntary . You can receive messages via text message...
Section 1
Sign up for important updates from Dr. McQuirter Scot. Get information for EDBE 8P43 S2 Tuesday/Friday right on your phone...
As our roles evolve from Yr. 1 to 2 • From an emphasis on the requirements of Ontario Curriculum to the application of its...
Gradual Release of Responsibility Modelled Shared Guided Independent READING and WRITING Teaching Teaching Teaching Teachi...
Years 1 and 2: Course Content Year 1: 8P24 • Survey of the 4 strands of language: – Reading – Writing – Media Literacy – O...
Reflecting on Teaching Problems of Practice • In your practicum placement (I know, it seems ages ago!!) what were some are...
At your table make a list of both Problems of Practice and Interests I wish I could teach students to: I’d like to know mo...
Inquiry Topics Chosen 2016 • Debating • Critical Media Literacy • Language Arts and Phys. Ed. • Peer and Self- Assessment ...
Major Assignment Monograph (group) • Conduct an inquiry into a specific area of language teaching based on an identified n...
J/I Language Arts Year 2 • From: – RESOURCE CURATORS . Critiques . Blog posts • To: – RESOURCE CREATORS • Monograph • Digi...
Long-range Planning • Purposeful long-range planning provides a sequential, “at-a-glance” framework or road map for the en...
Long-Range Planning • Sakai: Planning Resources - Instructional Planning Resources - Long-Range Planning • Long-Range Plan...
Inquiry • Go to Sakai Lesson for Class 1 • Each person selects one article to read on inquiry • Take notes and report to y...
Interview Questions • If you were to be given a class of your own next fall, how would you begin to plan your Language Art...
Collaborative Teacher Inquiry Groups • Circulate around the room to see the various Problems of Practice or Topics of Inte...
  • I will emphasize that they are now moving toward assuming greater responsibility in their placements and then in their own classrooms. There will be an increased emphasis on linking theory to practice, dealing with the complexities of the classroom setting, and collaboration with colleagues in planning of lessons and resources.
  • Draw parallels between GRR in classroom contexts and the differences from Yr 1 to Year 2. Yr 1 heavy emphasis on learning about the strands of the Ontario Curriculum. Online portion was very specific and assignments weekly. Much independent work that was then shared in PLCs. In Year 2, course still has a teaching component, but there is more TC choice based on individual interests gleaned from the field. Emphasis both on collaboration and independent work, with instructor in role of on-site facilitator and resource.
  • At this point I will likely hand out the sheet with weekly topics and assignment due dates (but will not go over assignments in detail yet)
  • Distribute copies of Language Curriculum as a refresher – can look at expectations
    Provide a sheet from Guide to Effective Instruction: Vol 3 pp. 52-54 as prompts if they are stuck.

    Will likely have them select maximum 5-7 ideas from their table and write each on a piece of paper. When they are doing some independent reading on inquiry, I will try to group the topics and post them in various parts of the room. When it’s time to form Inquiry groups, they can walk around and find an area of interest and people to work with.
  • I will explain that this is just a bare outline of the major assignment. I will deal with the specifics next week, but will suggest they look under “Syllabus” on Sakai (both the Course Syllabus and Evaluation Component) between now and the next class.
  • Ties back into Year 1 – using what they learned as Resource Curators to become Resource Creators.
  • Laura McLelland iBook to teach metaphorical language
  • ThingLink for creative writing – embeds videos and writing prompts to encourage using the senses
  • Christine DiFranco – Powtoon re Creative Writing
  • “Formulating Questions” Interactive quiz to test understanding of Question Matrix. Daniela Badali
  • Kenn Waring Interactive Thing Link re Fact vs. Opinion. Series of questions – click on for Fact or Opinion
  • Nicole DelMonaco – Uses a story she wrote in Gr. 5 to model Self-Assessment of Writing via Educreations – narrates it
  • I will put the Problems of Practice/Interest sheets aside at this point and introduce Instructional Planning. Will explain that this will provide a framework/context for their major assignment and will also tie in with the activity we just engaged in.

    Will use this chance to go on Sakai and show them the Year 2 site and where this info on planning is – also briefly show Lesson Planning resources
  • This is how I interpret the levels, as they apply to our TC experiences with planning: (smallest to largest)
    . Microteaching (about 20 min.) – full-length lesson - series of connected lessons (e.g. 4 lessons on research skills) – unit plan (they did one term 2 for Social Studies) – long-range planning (in future)
    . Our major assignment (Inquiry Project) falls into the “series of connected lessons” level of planning

    Also will have them reflect on the number of ways I have tried to represent the essential elements of Instructional Planning: graphic; text – ministry document; graphic organizers; web-based program; hands-on artifacts (nesting dolls).
    . All have similar elements (Backward Design) – based on Ontario Curriculum, assessed student needs, plan for addressing the needs, etc.

    Also mention here how the concept of LR planning has been addressed in a way that appeals to various learning styles:
    . Graphic
    . Charts
    . Artifacts (hands-on manipulatives)
    Could ask which of the 3 was most useful for each person
  • I will take them into the Sakai site and quickly show the new range of planning resources and how to navigate. Then will click on the Guide to Effective Instruction – Vol. 3 (also link on home page for this week’s lesson on Sakia)
    Have printed a few pages for them to have: Steps for Long-Range Planning p. 25-26; Month-at-a-glance Long-range Planning p. 27; Year-at-a-glance LR Planning by Curriculum Area p. 28; Term-at-a-glance LR Planning, Appendix 1-2. Will give TCs time at their tables to read these handouts and raise any questions.
  • These articles are posted on Sakai on the Lesson for Week 1 class 2. You can copy the links to your own site. I chose 3 monographs as a rough model for what they will be producing (although our criteria are somewhat different); also 2 journal articles that are from refereed journals to reflect the quality of background reading expected in their monographs

    I will explain that the 2 hour portion of each class will often contain readings or videos that the table groups will review and share. This is in lieu of online assigned readings, since there is such a short time between classes. This group learning will be supplemented by relevant hands-on activities planned by the instructor.
  • Rather than an Exit Card each class (or perhaps a type of exit card) I am posing a question or 2 that could be asked in an interview context related to the topic of the week. I think this helps them to synthesize their learning for the week and makes the class work very relevant to their needs as year 2 teacher candidates. I will likely create a separate Interview file for each table group using Word in Office 365 so that each week one person can record the group’s ideas for the interview questions. I will be able to monitor their entries (and add suggestions) and it will provide them with a cumulative record to use in interview preparation in the spring (when they won’t have seen us for a number of months).
  • If groups form quickly and want to get into the assignment I can go to Week 2 ppt and give more details about asking the inquiry question, the requirements of the monograph, supports for learning objects etc. These will all be on the week 2 lesson 1 page, which I will build before this Thursday My guess is that we won’t have time in week 1 for this.

