P. MERCY RANI M.Phil Dept.of.education Periyar university Salem-11
Hypothesis is made up two words ’hypo’ ‘Thesis’ Hypothesis is a powerful tool in research process to achieve dependable kn...
A hypothesis “ is a proposition which can be put to the test to determine it's validity ” What is a HYPOTHESIS
A hypothesis “ It may prove to be correct or incorrect ” Nature of a HYPOTHESIS
DEFINITIONS  “A hypothesis is an attempt and explanation: a provisional supposition made in order to explain scientifical...
 A hypothesis directs our research for the order -cohen and nagel  Hypothesis as a conjectural statement of the relation...
CHARACTERISTICS OF HYPOTHESIS Hypothesis should be clear and precise. Hypothesis should be capable of being tested. Hypoth...
FORMULATION OF HYPOTHESIS CULTURE Scientific theory Personal experiences Analogies Previous/back ground knowledge Intellec...
Culture: In actual practice culture heritage is a great sources of ideas, theories, tentative assumption and provisional p...
Scientific theory: There are various scientific law or theories which are responsible in formulating hypothesis. The resea...
Personal experiences: researcher’s experiences are very much essential and useful in formulating hypothesis. formulation g...
Analogies: It is the process of framing hypothesis from the likenesses and similarities. It is assumed that existence of s...
Previous/back ground knowledge: new knowledge, new discoveries, new inventions depends on previous knowledge, back ground ...
Intellectual capacity: creative imagination will be produced by intellectual capacity of a researcher. Consistent effort, ...
FORMULATING A RESEARCH HYPOTHESIS Inductive hypothesis- a generalization based on observation. Deductive hypothesis- deriv...
Directional Vs Nondirectional hypothesis: Directional hypothesis: specifies the expected direction of the relationship bet...
Statistical versus Research hypothesis Statistical hypothesis (null hypotheses): states that there is no relationship betw...
A hypothesis is not held to be true until proven Testing a HYPOTHESIS
HYPOTHESIS TESTING Hypothesis testing with an assumption called a hypothesis that we make about a population parameter. Nu...
NULL HYPOTHESIS(HO)  In its simplest from the hypothesis asserts that there is no real difference in the sample and the p...
ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESIS(HA) ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESIS TO BE READ AS FOLLOWS Ha:H0 The alternative hypothesis is that the po...
State H0 as well as Ha Specify the level of significance (or) the  value Decide the correct sampling distribution Sample ...
Calculate the probability that sample result would diverge as widely as it has from expectations if H were true Is the pro...
Accept H0 Reject Ha H0 Correct decision Type I error ( error) Ha Type II error ( error) Correct decision
Analysis of validity Design & procedu re instrument s sample
Hypothesis

it's useful of research methodology subject to known about hypothesis and testing it.

  1. 1. P. MERCY RANI M.Phil Dept.of.education Periyar university Salem-11
  2. 2. Hypothesis is made up two words ’hypo’ ‘Thesis’ Hypothesis is a powerful tool in research process to achieve dependable knowledge. Quite often a research hypothesis is a predictive statement , capable of being tested by scientific methods, that relates an independent variable to some dependent variable. HYPOTHESIS
  3. 3. A hypothesis “ is a proposition which can be put to the test to determine it's validity ” What is a HYPOTHESIS
  4. 4. A hypothesis “ It may prove to be correct or incorrect ” Nature of a HYPOTHESIS
  5. 5. DEFINITIONS  “A hypothesis is an attempt and explanation: a provisional supposition made in order to explain scientifically some facts (or) phenomena” -cottey  Hypothesis as a testable statement of a potential relationship between two (or) more variables that is advanced as potential solution to the problem -MC Guigan(1990)
  6. 6.  A hypothesis directs our research for the order -cohen and nagel  Hypothesis as a conjectural statement of the relation between two (or) more variables. hypothesis are always is declarative sentence form and they relate, either generally (or) specially, variable to variables. -kerlinger(1973)
  7. 7. CHARACTERISTICS OF HYPOTHESIS Hypothesis should be clear and precise. Hypothesis should be capable of being tested. Hypothesis should be state relationship between variables, if it happens to be a relational hypothesis. Hypothesis should be limited in scope and must be specific. Hypothesis must explain the facts that gave rise to the need for explanation.
  8. 8. FORMULATION OF HYPOTHESIS CULTURE Scientific theory Personal experiences Analogies Previous/back ground knowledge Intellectual capacity
  9. 9. Culture: In actual practice culture heritage is a great sources of ideas, theories, tentative assumption and provisional propositions. It is not doubt that culture has direct impact in formulating hypothesis. Which the researcher can not omit the sight of culture.
  10. 10. Scientific theory: There are various scientific law or theories which are responsible in formulating hypothesis. The researcher has to consult with the principles, laws, theories and discoveries of science before formulating and hypothesis of the problem.
  11. 11. Personal experiences: researcher’s experiences are very much essential and useful in formulating hypothesis. formulation good hypothesis depends on investigator’s experiences. These experiences are directly changed research hypothesis.
  12. 12. Analogies: It is the process of framing hypothesis from the likenesses and similarities. It is assumed that existence of similarities between two situations is much accidental but that is the result of the operation of some law common to the two situations.
  13. 13. Previous/back ground knowledge: new knowledge, new discoveries, new inventions depends on previous knowledge, back ground knowledge, however is essential to formulate the hypothesis. It adds something in existing knowledge which helps the investigator to formulate hypothesis easily.
  14. 14. Intellectual capacity: creative imagination will be produced by intellectual capacity of a researcher. Consistent effort, patience, habit, attitude intellectual capacity of a researcher.
  15. 15. FORMULATING A RESEARCH HYPOTHESIS Inductive hypothesis- a generalization based on observation. Deductive hypothesis- derived from theory
  16. 16. Directional Vs Nondirectional hypothesis: Directional hypothesis: specifies the expected direction of the relationship between the independent and dependent variables Nondirectional hypothesis: indicates the existence of a relationship between the variables but does not specify the anticipated direction of the relationship
  17. 17. Statistical versus Research hypothesis Statistical hypothesis (null hypotheses): states that there is no relationship between independent and dependent variables Research hypothesis (scientific hypotheses): a statement of expected relationship between the variables. It can be directional or nondirectional
  18. 18. A hypothesis is not held to be true until proven Testing a HYPOTHESIS
  19. 19. HYPOTHESIS TESTING Hypothesis testing with an assumption called a hypothesis that we make about a population parameter. Null hypothesis. Alternative hypothesis.
  20. 20. NULL HYPOTHESIS(HO)  In its simplest from the hypothesis asserts that there is no real difference in the sample and the population in the particular matter under consideration (hence the word “null” which means invalid, void (or) amounting to nothing) and that the difference found is accidental and unimportant arising out of fluctuations of sampling.
  21. 21. ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESIS(HA) ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESIS TO BE READ AS FOLLOWS Ha:H0 The alternative hypothesis is that the population mean is not equal to 100. (i.e) it may be more (or) less than 100. Ha:H0 The alternative hypothesis is that the population mean is greater than 100. Ha:H0 The alternative hypothesis is that the population mean is less than 100.
  22. 22. State H0 as well as Ha Specify the level of significance (or) the  value Decide the correct sampling distribution Sample a random samples and workout an appropriate value from sample data
  23. 23. Calculate the probability that sample result would diverge as widely as it has from expectations if H were true Is the probability equal to (or) smaller than value in case of one-tailed test and in case of two-tailed test Reject H0 Accept H0
  24. 24. Accept H0 Reject Ha H0 Correct decision Type I error ( error) Ha Type II error ( error) Correct decision
  25. 25. Analysis of validity Design & procedu re instrument s sample

