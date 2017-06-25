A Project Report On Study on Impact of Team-Work at Reliance Jio Infocomm Submitted in partial fulfillment for the award o...
CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report on Study on Impact of Team-Work at Reliance Jio Infocomm submitted ...
Company Certificate This is to certify that V.RAJESH student of B.B.A 6th Semester of St. Thomas College Bhilai affiliated...
DECLARATION I, V Rajesh , student of BBA- VI semester hereby declare that this Project Report on Study on Impact of Team-W...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I sincerely thank to Dr. M. G. Roymon, Principal, for giving me opportunity to do the project. Sincerely a...
CONTENTS PAGE NO. CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION…………………………………………………1-22 1.1 Team Work………………………………………………………………………………1 1.2 Team Bui...
Chapter I – Introduction. 1.1. TEAM WORK. 1.1.1 Life cycle of a team. 1.1.2 Ingredients of effective teams. 1.1.3 Potentia...
Chapter I – Introduction Team work is actually the collective effort of each and every team member to achieve their assign...
Confusions lead to conflicts and individuals waste their time and energy in fighting rather than working.  The team leade...
The typical stages in a team’s evolution are: i. Forming: Members share personal information. Start to get to know and acc...
iii. Super-ordinate Goals A major responsibility of mangers is to try to keep the team members orientedtowards their overa...
 Self-managed Teams.  Cross Departmental Team.  Quality Circles.  Virtual Teams. (Types of team)  Self-Directed /mana...
Cross-departmental teams work on simpler tasks, and their membership fluidity is high, which means that Members come and g...
• Deal directly with any member with whom you have an issue, don’t “triangle.” • Support one another; work out differences...
together, be cohesive, perform effectively and get results. So what are the characteristics common to high performance tea...
The Process The team building process follows the pattern:A unique form of team building involves one of several varieties...
A team building success is when your team can accomplish something much bigger and work more effectively than a group of t...
 Don't limit yourself to negative feedback. Be fare. Whenever there is an opportunity, give positive feedback as well. 1....
up to the expected level, don’t sack him immediately. Try to give him another opportunity or probably any other role and e...
 Individuals not being clear about the team’s goal and their roles and responsibilities in the team also create problems ...
There are a number of definitions of the term communication. A few of them are being reproduced below:  “Communication is...
6. A two-way traffic: A significant aspect of communication is involvement of atleast two people, i.e., a sender and a rec...
17. It shares thoughts and ideas, which produce response: Thoughts and ideas, which do not produce response, do not come u...
1.3.2 CLASSIFICATION OF COMMUNICATION We classify communication according to the number of persons (receivers) to whom the...
6. Downward Communication: The Communication that flows from Top to Bottom is known as downward communication. Any organiz...
 To motivate: High level of morale and motivation are a must to ensure high levels of productivity and efficiency on a su...
In order to be able to function as an efficient team, you need to develop effective team communication. There are many ben...
Verbal communication sometimes may create misunderstandings and confusions, thus it is always better to rely on written co...
2. Attitudes: emotions like anger or sadness can taint objectivity. Also being extremely nervous, having a personal agenda...
CHAPTER-II COMPANY PROFILE 2.1 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). 2.1.1 History of reliance industry ltd. 2.1.2 Major subs...
CHAPTER-II COMPANY PROFILE Reliance JioInfocomm(previously Reliance infocomm was known as Reliance telecommunications) Lim...
international credit rating agencies. S&P rated Reliance "BB+, stable outlook, constrained by the sovereign ceiling". Mood...
 Reliance Institute of Life Sciences (RILS), established by DhirubhaiAmbani Foundation, is an institution offering higher...
Sustainability Report for 2011–12, the attrition rate was 7.5%. But currently, the same attrition rate has gone up to 23.4...
handedly built India’s largest private sector company virtually from scratch, had stated as early as 1999: “Make the tools...
He is also Chairman of the Board of Governors of DhirubhaiAmbani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Ga...
2.2.2ORGANIZATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTOR’s Shri P.M.S. Prasad Shri Mukesh D. Ambani
Prof. Dipak C. Jain Independent Director Shri Nikhil R. Meswani Executive Director Dr. DharamVirKapur Independent Director
Shri Ramniklal H. Ambani Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Shri Mansingh L. Bhakta Independent Director Shri Yogendra...
Independent Director Shri Mahesh P. Modi Independent Director Shri Hital R. Meswani Executive Director Prof. Ashok Misra I...
Dr. Raghunath A. Mashelkar Independent Director Shri AdilZainulbhai Independent Director Shri Pawan Kumar Kapil Executive ...
2.3 Reliance Infocomm Jio 2.3.1 RelianceInfocommJio [Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom)] Industry Telecommunications Foun...
2.3.2 History Reliance Communications Ltd. was established in 2002. The same year, it launched CDMA services nationwide. I...
