Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
Agriculture| Dairy Farmers| October 2021

Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
Summary:
The liberals lost a ruling to how they protect the dairy sector from exports through a tariff program. The Liberal knew that this program likely would come under attack. Liberal only respond when there is a ruling vs being proactive on how best to support the farmers.
Farmers have cried for years about liberal policies like carbon tax or inability to get goods to market or tax changes to small businesses. The only thing Liberal did was review the transitioned funding to farmers as part of new trade deals.


1. Price of Milk – https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/dairy-price-rise-2022-1.6297627
2. Climate change - https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220105135958.htm
3. Automation / Dairy Farming - https://www.lely.com/us/solutions/large-farming/dairy-xl/?utm_campaign=eg-Dairy-XL&utm_content=193155229&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-57153195
4. Dairy / Trade ruling - https://financialpost.com/news/economy/u-s-and-canada-both-claim-victory-in-dairy-quota-trade-dispute
5. Both Vancouver and Toronto lead Canada as the highest cost cities in Canada. Majority of the federal seats in these ridings are held by the Liberals - https://www.expatistan.com/cost-of-living/country/canada
6. Farm subsidies - https://fee.org/articles/ending-farm-subsidies-wouldnt-help-the-third-world/
7. Cheese production - https://beef2live.com/story-ranking-countries-produce-cheese-0-213144
8. Carbon tax = https://www.producer.com/opinion/government-programs-can-ease-farms-carbon-tax-burden/
9. Trade - https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2021/01/government-of-canada-takes-next-step-in-compensating-canadas-dairy-farmers.html
10. Farm Income - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210326/dq210326c-eng.htm

Agriculture| Dairy Farmers| October 2021

  1. 1. CANADA DAIRY INDUSTRY – PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA SEPTEMBER 26, 2021
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. AGENDA • Dairy Market – Canada • Subsidies/support for Dairy Production • Milk Production (World) • USCMA / Freeland • Issues at hand
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION • High production and low demand for milk related products • Farmers in some jurisdiction are losing money and looking for government support • Farm incomes struggled in 2018 –” The realized net farm income of agricultural producers fell 45.1% in 2018 to $3.9 billion, the largest percentage decrease since 2006. This followed a 2.8% decline in 2017. ” https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily- quotidien/190528/dq190528a-eng.htm • Attacks have begun on Canada as part of tearing down the supply management system • New Trade deals (CETA and TPP) along with renegotiated NAFTA (USCMA) • Systemic issues are not being resolved • Capital recovery • Production quotas not being established • Opening new markets for milk exports • Inefficient/small farms • Government subsidies and bail outs are in place in many countries
  5. 5. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada - https://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/index_e.php?s1=cdi-ilc&s2=aag-ail
  6. 6. DAIRY PRODUCTION
  7. 7. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada - https://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/index_e.php?s1=cdi-ilc&s2=aag-ail
  8. 8. SIZE OF HERD Source – Government of Canada - http://aimis-simia-cdic- ccil.agr.gc.ca/rp/index- eng.cfm?action=pR&r=219&pdctc=
  9. 9. TOP DAIRY PRODUCING COMPANIES Source - http://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/pdf/emp_dpm_e.pdf • Dairy Farmers of America contributed to Republican Party election Campaign - https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/pac 2pac.php?cycle=2018&cmte=C0000138 8 • USA Subsidies to Dairy “The calculations include government expenditures outside of dairy programs, such as subsidized irrigation water, nutrition programs and government loan programs. For example, the benefits of state and local irrigation programs are estimated at $2.1 billion.” https://www.realagriculture.com/2018 /02/u-s-dairy-subsidies-equal-73- percent-of-producer-returns-says-new- report/ • Canada’s government needs to look at ways to softening the blow when the tariffs removed including similar policies of the USA, i.e. tax write-off, price support, transitioning funding
  10. 10. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada - http://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/index_e.php?s1=dff-fcil&s2=imp-exp&s3=bal North America ($474.7 million), the European Union ($226.5 million) and Oceania ($93.3 million), together these regions accounted for 88.4% in value of total imports, a 1.6% drop from 2014. The United States ($474.6 million), New Zealand ($83.6 million), France ($62.3 million), Italy ($56.3 million), and Switzerland ($46.2 million) were the top country suppliers. Imports Exports North America ($114 million), Asia ($36.2 million) and Africa ($24.2 million), together represented almost 82.7% in value of total exports. The United States ($104.2 million), Egypt ($20.1 million), China (9.9 million), Mexico ($9.4 million) and Saudi Arabia ($7.3 million) were the top destination countries.
  11. 11. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada
  12. 12. • Dairy Farmers of Canada Supply Management
  13. 13. • Dairy Farmers of Canada Supply Management
  14. 14. DAIRY INDUSTRY COMPARISON Country Government Canada • Quota System/Supply Management • No subsidies United States • Crop insurance • Subsidies removed, but bail outs have happen New Zealand • No subsidies • Cooperative to export milk Australia • Government provides subsidies and other support
  15. 15. TPP AND DAIRY • The market access provisions in the text are unchanged from the first agreement, which gave TPP countries (including the U.S.) access to the following share of the domestic market: • 3.25 percent for dairy • 2.3 percent for eggs • 2.1 percent for chicken • 2 percent for turkey, and • 1.5 percent for broiler hatching eggs. • Supply managed producer groups are questioning why Canada agreed to the same terms when the largest economy in the original deal — the U.S. — is no longer a member. • “Although the loss of the U.S. represents a loss of approximately 60 percent of the original TPP market GDP, the original concessions to our domestic dairy market remain,” notes Dairy Farmers of Canada, in a news release calling Tuesday “a somber day for the 221,000 Canadians that depend on the dairy sector for their livelihood.” In 2015, after agreeing to the original TPP with the U.S., the Conservative government immediately announced a $4.3 billion set of programs for the dairy and poultry industries to offset market share lost to imports under TPP and CETA. This money was never approved by the Treasury Board as the Conservatives lost the federal election two weeks later. (The Liberals have since rolled out a $350 million package for the dairy sector to soften the impact from CETA.) Source - https://www.realagriculture.com/2018/01/new-tpp-deal-without-the-u-s-same-concessions-for-canadas-supply-managed-sectors/
  16. 16. DONALD TRUMP / CANADA DAIRY INDUSTRY • In a fiery speech to factory workers in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump vowed to "stand up for our dairy farmers" in the state. The president also called Canada's dairy system a "one-sided deal," saying the North American Free Trade Agreement rules between Canada and the U.S. were "a complete and total disaster" overall. Donald Trump – CBC News – April 19, 2017 Note: Dairy Producers are lobbying Trump to include Canada’s supply management system as part of NAFTA.
  17. 17. TRANSITION FUNDING AND ISSUES Trade Deal CPC LPC CETA Deal was not ratified until after the 2015 election $350M TPP Deal was not ratified until after the 2015 Election Under the agreement, the other 10 nations will have market access that equals 3.25 percent of Canada’s annual milk production. If dairy imports from TPP countries reach that level, it would represent a $246 million hit, annually, for Canada’s dairy industry. USMCA NAFTA re-negotiated (Trump era) That’s likely to happen in a couple of ways. First, the deal is reported to grant US dairy producers access to 3.59% of Canada’s dairy market All Deals $4.3B (over 10 years) $4.3B (Over 10 years)
  18. 18. MILK PRODUCTION Source - https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-cows-milk-producing-countries-in-the-world.html or https://www.dairyglobal.net/Market-trends/Articles/2019/1/2030- Less-dairy-farms-and-new-players-378776E/ https://www.thebullvine.com/news/china-and-africa-to-lead-growth-in-global-dairy-consumption/
  19. 19. BLOG – DAIRY • “It appears that now Ms. Freeland will make concessions on dairy. I said many times you need to be at the table or you will have a forced with a deal. Trudeau has no choice but to sign the deal as his government will have little wiggle room to make changes to new trade agreement. “ • https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canada-ready-to-give-way-on-dairy-for-nafta-deal/ • https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadas-dairy-supply-management-system-has-stood-the-test-of-time-remains-relevant-and- resolutely-modern-670130113.html • https://www.intheblack.com/articles/2018/08/01/dairy-industry-peter-skene • • https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2018/09/01/holy-cow-how-canadian-dairy-pricing-soured-nafta- negotiations/?utm_term=.d325e9b7a6e7 •
  20. 20. USCMA Source - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-blackstone-ceo-says-he-advised-trudeau-to-make-dairy-concession-to/
  21. 21. ISSUES AT HAND • Many countries have protectionism policies to support various industries in their countries. • Issues facing AG Sector - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-farm-and-agricultural-sector-canada-may-2019 • Canada imports milk from countries like United States • WTO needs a new mandate , i.e. fair-trade practices - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-global-trade-barriers-and-protection-wto-canada- september-2019 • Countries like New Zealand and Australia export much of their milk production. Canada exports little in terms of milk production. • Canada can learn from the Australia model – “After deregulation of the industry in 2000, prices for fresh milk fell and producers are now able to interpret global price signals and adjust their investment and planned output based on real-world demand, rather than face the inefficiencies, rigidity, and perverse incentives associated with government control.”Source - https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/phasing-out-supply-management-lessons-from- australias-dairy-industry • USA provides compensation to farmers through price supports and subsidies - https://www.realagriculture.com/2018/02/u-s-dairy-subsidies-equal-73- percent-of-producer-returns-says-new-report/ • Small business tax change / Canada – Dairy Farmers “Restrictions on income splitting, tax rules for passive income, succession planning” • https://www.bdo.ca/en-ca/insights/industries/agriculture/how-the-proposed-tax-changes-will-impact-canadian-farmers/ • Subsidies can mean different things to different people • Quota system which sets limits and price. Consumers paid to support the market through higher consumer prices • Free-market system which means you pay what you get through commodity exchanges. Government can provide direct subsidies and/or other methods like crop insurance to support dairy production • Transitioning to a free-market system would require transitional moneys. New Zealand offer transitioned money as part of adjusting their milk production system

Summary: The liberals lost a ruling to how they protect the dairy sector from exports through a tariff program. The Liberal knew that this program likely would come under attack. Liberal only respond when there is a ruling vs being proactive on how best to support the farmers. Farmers have cried for years about liberal policies like carbon tax or inability to get goods to market or tax changes to small businesses. The only thing Liberal did was review the transitioned funding to farmers as part of new trade deals. 1. Price of Milk – https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/dairy-price-rise-2022-1.6297627 2. Climate change - https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220105135958.htm 3. Automation / Dairy Farming - https://www.lely.com/us/solutions/large-farming/dairy-xl/?utm_campaign=eg-Dairy-XL&utm_content=193155229&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-57153195 4. Dairy / Trade ruling - https://financialpost.com/news/economy/u-s-and-canada-both-claim-victory-in-dairy-quota-trade-dispute 5. Both Vancouver and Toronto lead Canada as the highest cost cities in Canada. Majority of the federal seats in these ridings are held by the Liberals - https://www.expatistan.com/cost-of-living/country/canada 6. Farm subsidies - https://fee.org/articles/ending-farm-subsidies-wouldnt-help-the-third-world/ 7. Cheese production - https://beef2live.com/story-ranking-countries-produce-cheese-0-213144 8. Carbon tax = https://www.producer.com/opinion/government-programs-can-ease-farms-carbon-tax-burden/ 9. Trade - https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2021/01/government-of-canada-takes-next-step-in-compensating-canadas-dairy-farmers.html 10. Farm Income - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210326/dq210326c-eng.htm

