Agriculture| Dairy Farmers| October 2021

The liberals lost a ruling to how they protect the dairy sector from exports through a tariff program. The Liberal knew that this program likely would come under attack. Liberal only respond when there is a ruling vs being proactive on how best to support the farmers. Farmers have cried for years about liberal policies like carbon tax or inability to get goods to market or tax changes to small businesses. The only thing Liberal did was review the transitioned funding to farmers as part of new trade deals.