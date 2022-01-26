Agriculture| Dairy Farmers| November 2021

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Blog – Dairy Sector – Canada – November 2021
Dairy sector continues to face many challenges due cost of feed and other related input costs.
Dairy prices have not risen as much as other prices.
Liberals continue to fail address issues like the impact of the carbon tax on agriculture out and food production.
1. Rising feed prices - https://www.thebeefsite.com/news/57977/canadian-farmers-face-serious-feed-shortages/
2. Oatly - https://ca.news.yahoo.com/oatly-ads-banned-making-misleading-000100110.html
3. Fertilizer - https://www.thedailyscoop.com/news/retail-industry/how-todays-fertilizer-prices-could-reshape-industry
4. Butter production - https://www.foodbusinessnews.net/articles/20477-butter-prices-soar-to-multi-year-highs
5. Higher input costs - https://www.newsbug.info/iroquois_countys_times-republic/news/agriculture/farmers-dealing-with-dramatically-higher-input-costs/article_e5f4b953-424e-5735-bf47-3e8f5cc8c8a6.html
6. Drought - https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-farmers-face-cattle-feed-shortage-due-drought-transport-strains-2022-01-25/
7. Potato - https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2022/01/25/is-canada-fighting-a-trade-war-against-its-own-potato-farmers.html
8. Cybersecurity - https://www.canadiancattlemen.ca/daily/farm-cybersecurity-campaign-seeks-farmer-input/
9. Food exports - https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/agriculture/012422-canadas-common-wheat-exports-rise-63-on-week-durum-wheat-shipments-fall
10. AG and China - https://ipolitics.ca/2022/01/21/chinese-ambassador-pitches-improved-trade-to-western-canada/
11. Food security - https://globalnews.ca/news/8532207/canada-grocery-stores-food-supply-prices/