Why the british decided to settle in america

Why the British decided to settle in America

  1. 1. Why the British decided to settle in America? Author: Paulo Arieu N0 image. Researching about the historical beginnings of the United States, it appears that the Spanish explored the south and west of the present United States, in addition to the Atlantic coast. The reasons for founding settlements in these territories were, first, as had happened with Florida, the pursuit of wealth, and then from the presence of other colonial powers in North America, to protect strategic areas and defend the heart the Spanish Empire. Also, over the centuries, missionary activity was a constant in this northern border of the empire. The pursuit of wealth for Northern New Spain was encouraged by myths and legends that explorers and conquerors own provocaron.leyendas and myths about the riches of the northern lands. All the inhabitants of New Spain believed in the existence of seven cities large and, above all, enormous wealth to the north of Mexico calls Tzíbola or Cibola. The search for the mythical cities mobilized many expeditions tracking them were sold in what is now the state of Kansas.
  2. 2. The British decided to settle in America, for the same reason that made the Spaniards, seeking a better life. The English and the French do not travel paid off immediately. But they served to the kings of France and Britain claimed by their rights, one hundred years later, on North America. It was during the seventeenth century when the Iberian Atlantic nations were not able to violate the Spanish and Portuguese monopoly in America. Since the second half of the seventeenth century, the Catholic Monarchy showed signs of weakness. The defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588, was not only a humiliation for King Philip II, but destroyed much of the strength of the Spanish Navy. America’s shores could not be defended as before. In addition, new nations rose strongly in the European context through the Protestant peaking split, a strong independence from the Catholic universality represented in the world of politics, for the Spanish monarchy. Since the early seventeenth century plantations of other nations flooded the farthest and less well protected territories of the Spanish Empire: the current United Unidos.la England of Elizabeth I (1558-1603) asserted his rights on American soil recalling Giovanni travel Cabot had conducted under English colors. For much of the sixteenth century, England was very weakened and divided by deep religious problems to Spain to play its presence in America. But in the 1580s the Tudor dynasty had strengthened its power. And the Catholic monarchy, first, as already noted, was showing signs of weakness and the American coasts could not be defended effectively. England had many reasons for creating “plantations” in America. Most geographers and historians of the seventeenth century invited the foundation of English settlements.
  3. 3. Many of the English who settled America were convicted, men and women, who are given a choice between death or banishment to the New World. They came as the property of a landowner and had to win freedom with their work. Many died in the attempt. Later, when it ceased to be British colonies, many Irish and Scots emigrated to the US On trade issues mainly taking the primary colonies bought cheap items and then sold them to processing they face those same colony …. also something religious issue. The first English settlers sought a place where they could freely exercise their religious traditions. English colonization of America had few things in common with the Spanish colonization of the continent. For example, the Spanish founded their own capital cities in the more developed indigenous cultures. The English, however, occupied areas abounding hunting cultures, collectors or elementary or simple farmers. British migrants were generally persecuted for their beliefs or marginalized people. So they went to America for good. Instead, the Spaniards persecuted for their beliefs were not allowed to go to America. Spanish emigrants were always Catholics, and many wanted to return rich to Spain. Moreover, the English settler had on average about 30 years old. He was married and emigrated with his family. Sometimes these families had representatives of three generations: grandparents, parents and grandchildren. The Spanish, however, had an average of 20 years old and single. It was not until years later when the Crown promoted the emigration of Spanish families. Spanish and inclination towards miscegenation explained, what did not happen in the Saxon America.
  4. 4. In the sixteenth century, Queen Elizabeth I of England resumed exploration of North America. This time, the Crown proposed to colonize the territory and also find a way to reach Asia by the West, as did the Spaniards through the Strait of Magellan. After the death of Elizabeth I ascended the throne James I. The king authorized the creation of private commercial companies, with the aim of economically exploiting the American territories that had claimed England. So companies Virginia Company of London and Virginia Company of Plymouth was founded. The King granted them permits or real capitulations to settle in America. These companies recruited people in England and offered them land in America. In return, they cultivated some products, such as cotton and snuff, which traded very well in Europe. Bibliography: de la Guardia Herrero, Carmen (2013-06-25). Historia de Estados Unidos (Spanish Edition). Punto de Vista Editores. Kindle Edition. http://www.proyectosalonhogar.com. Otras Naciones Europeas en la Conquista Americana.(n.d.). Recuperada de http://www.proyectosalonhogar.com/Salones/Historia/4-6/Otras_naciones_europeas/Indice.htm Imagen n0.www.proyectosalonhogar.com. Otras Naciones Europeas en la Conquista Americana.(n.d.). Recuperada de http://www.proyectosalonhogar.com/Salones/Historia/4-6/Otras_naciones_europeas/Indice.htm

