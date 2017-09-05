PET ve MRI Görüntüleme: Mevcut Uygulamalar, Eksiklikler, Gelişmeler Özgün Özalay Ege Üniversitesi – Sinirbilim www.ozgunoz...
Beyin Görüntüleme Günümüzde klinik ve araştırmalarda en sık kullanılan görüntüleme yöntemleri; MRI (Magnetic resonance ima...
PET Emisyon ve transmisyon tomografi konsepti 1950 yılında David E. Kuhal ve Roy Edwards tarafından önerildi. Bugün kullan...
Damar yolundan hastaya verilen aktif moleküle bağlı tracer radyoizitop pozitron, hedef reseptöre bağlandıktan sonra +β boz...
PET uygulamalarında farklı hedefler için uygun farklı radyonüklotidler kullanılır. 18-F düşük enerji seviyesi nedeniyle yü...
Beyin araştırmalarında kullanılan bazı radyofarmakolojik ajanlar
Diğer görüntüleme tekniklerinden özgün bilgi edinilir, spesifik bioaktif molekül metabolizması hakkında bilgi verir. Hücre...
PET tarayıcıların diğer görüntüleme teknikleriyle birlikte kullanılmasının yanı sıra görüntü kalitesini arttıracak yeni ta...
SPECT ligandı olan CNS1261 yapısına benzer PET ligandları elde edilmiş
Hastalığın tanısı ve süresinin tahmini Hastalığın karakteristiklerinin anlaşılması Tedavi cevabının hastalık seyrine karşı...
Kullanılabilir radyoaktif ajan sayısı gün geçtikçe artıyor. Aynı anda 3 farklı liganda kadar uygulama yapılabiliyor. PET/M...
11-C Diprenorphine ile ağrı yanıtına karşılık opioid salınımı izlenmiş. Ağrılı baskılar sonucu oluşan fMRI ve PET sinyalle...
İlaç kullanmayan şizofreni hastalarının talamik alt bölgelerinde SERT proteini bulunabilirliğine bakılmış. Sol talamus Ant...
MRI Çok karışık görünüyor
1946 1971 197 7 198 5 199 0 199 2 NMR Atom çekirdekleri radyo frekans enerjisini soğurur ve yayar.Manyetik alan ile etkile...
Protonların dengeye dönerken yaydıkları enerji ölçülür. Algoritmalarla 3 boyutlu görüntü oluşturulur. Belirli bir manyetik...
Yapısal MR neler yapabiliriz? Elde edilen 3D görüntü verisi ile temel olarak 2 tip analiz yapılabilir; Kortikal/Yüzey Anal...
DWI neler yapabiliriz? Bir voxel içerisindeki su moleküllerinin rastgele Brownian hareketlerini ölçer. Bize o voxeldeki su...
DTI kısıtlamalar ve gelişmeler DTI verisinin güvenilirliği son zamanlarda azalmıştır. İnşa edilen verinin çok “genel” olma...
FMRI Nöral aktivite Artmış kan akışı Artmış Oxyhemoglobin Artmış MR sinyali time Mxy Signal Mo sin T2* task T2* control T...
phMRI Reseptöre özgü ligandlar kullanarak, nörotransmittere özgü nöral sistemler incelenebilir. Ayrıca ilacın bu nörotrans...
phMRI
Globu Pallidus ve Putamen de önemli fonksiyonel farklılıklar bulunmuştur. PD teşhisinin diğer yaş ile ilgili rahatsızlıkla...
Teşekkürler
  PET ve MRI Görüntüleme: Mevcut Uygulamalar, Eksiklikler, Gelişmeler Özgün Özalay Ege Üniversitesi – Sinirbilim
  2. 2. Beyin Görüntüleme Günümüzde klinik ve araştırmalarda en sık kullanılan görüntüleme yöntemleri; MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) PET (Positron emission tomography) CT (Computed tomography) EEG (Electroensefalografi)
  3. 3. PET Emisyon ve transmisyon tomografi konsepti 1950 yılında David E. Kuhal ve Roy Edwards tarafından önerildi. Bugün kullanılan haline gelene kadar ise pek çok araştırmacının katkısı oldu. Kullanımı açısından en önemli buluş 1970'de Tatsuo Ido tarafından 18- F FDG sentezinin tanımlanması olmuştur.H veya OH grupları yerine bağlanabilmesi çok çeşitli ajanlarla kullanılabilmesine yol açmıştır. Reseptör ve nörotransmitter taşıyıcılarına bağlanan tracer/iz sürücülerle serotonin, dopamin, noradrenaline gibi anahtar nörotransmitterlerdeki değişimler izlenebilir.
  4. 4. Damar yolundan hastaya verilen aktif moleküle bağlı tracer radyoizitop pozitron, hedef reseptöre bağlandıktan sonra +β bozunması ile 1 proton yayar. Bu proton bir elektron ile karşılaşır ve birbirlerini yok ederler.Bu sırada 1800 açıyla 2 adet γ (gama) parçacığı ortaya çıkar. Tarayıcıda bu gama parçacıkları photomultiplier tarafından ışık patlamaları olarak algılanır ve kaydedilir. Eşleri olan veriler doğru kabul edilir.
  5. 5. PET uygulamalarında farklı hedefler için uygun farklı radyonüklotidler kullanılır. 18-F düşük enerji seviyesi nedeniyle yüksek çözünürlüklü görüntü elde edilmesine olanak sağlar. 11-C kısa yarı ömrü nedeniyle uygun radofarmakolojik ajanlarla kullanılır ve aynı hastaya birkaç kez ard arda tarama yapılabilmesine olanak sağlar. Günümüzde beyin araştırmalarında daha çok 18-F ve 11-C iz sürücülere bağlı radyoligandlar kullanılmaktadır
  6. 6. Beyin araştırmalarında kullanılan bazı radyofarmakolojik ajanlar
  7. 7. Diğer görüntüleme tekniklerinden özgün bilgi edinilir, spesifik bioaktif molekül metabolizması hakkında bilgi verir. Hücresel seviyede farklılıkları gösterdiği için diğer görüntüleme tekniklerinden daha erken safhada farklılıkların belirlenmesini sağlar. Uzun süre(20-60dk), yüksek maliyet. Elde edilen görüntünün spasyal çözünürlüğü oldukça düşüktür. Vücut kimyasal dengesi normal değilse yanlış pozitif sonuçlar verebilir. Hastaya çok düşük miktarlarda da olsa radyoaktif madde enjekte edilmesi gerekir. Nasıl geliştirebiliriz? PET/MRI PET/CT PET/fMRI
  8. 8. PET tarayıcıların diğer görüntüleme teknikleriyle birlikte kullanılmasının yanı sıra görüntü kalitesini arttıracak yeni tarayıcı modifikasyonları da yapılmaktadır.
  9. 9. SPECT ligandı olan CNS1261 yapısına benzer PET ligandları elde edilmiş
  10. 10. Hastalığın tanısı ve süresinin tahmini Hastalığın karakteristiklerinin anlaşılması Tedavi cevabının hastalık seyrine karşı durumunun değerlendirilebilmesi Hastalığa özgü radyofarmakolojik ajanın ve radyonükleotidin belirlenmesi. Nuc.Med.Biol
  11. 11. Kullanılabilir radyoaktif ajan sayısı gün geçtikçe artıyor. Aynı anda 3 farklı liganda kadar uygulama yapılabiliyor. PET/MRI cihazları satılmaya başlandı. Geliştirilmesi gerekiyor ama bu hali ile bile oldukça değerli ve güncel bilgiler veriyor.
  12. 12. 11-C Diprenorphine ile ağrı yanıtına karşılık opioid salınımı izlenmiş. Ağrılı baskılar sonucu oluşan fMRI ve PET sinyallerinin özellikle Talamusta korele olduğu bulunmuş.
  13. 13. İlaç kullanmayan şizofreni hastalarının talamik alt bölgelerinde SERT proteini bulunabilirliğine bakılmış. Sol talamus Ant. Nuc da SERT bulunabilirliği, hastalık ile ters orantılı bulunmuş. Ancak iki grup arasında başka anlamlı bir fark bulunmamış.
  14. 14. MRI Çok karışık görünüyor
  15. 15. 1946 1971 197 7 198 5 199 0 199 2 NMR Atom çekirdekleri radyo frekans enerjisini soğurur ve yayar.Manyetik alan ile etkileşimlidir. Bloch Purcell Damadian MRI Tümör tespit etmek amaçlı ilk MRI cihazını geliştirdi. MRI İlk klinik MRI tarayıcısı patenti alındı. DTI Karaciğerde tümör tespiti amaçlı. ADC ve “B” faktör Le Bihan FMRI BOLD sinyalinin keşfi FMRI İlk fMRI görüntüsün ün elde edilmesi Ogawa 180 7 Fourier Dönüşümü Bir nesneyi ortogonal iki uzay arasında eşler Fourier 196 5 Hızlı Fourier Dönüşümü (FFT) Cooley Tuckey
  16. 16. Protonların dengeye dönerken yaydıkları enerji ölçülür. Algoritmalarla 3 boyutlu görüntü oluşturulur. Belirli bir manyetik alanda protonların spinlerinin bozulup düzenlenmesi Belirli radyo frekansı ile hedef atomların uyarılması Şiddet/Magnitude Faz bilgisi Devinim frekansı (Hz) Manyetik alanın gücü(T) Giromanyetik katsayı Larmor Eşitliği
  17. 17. Yapısal MR neler yapabiliriz? Elde edilen 3D görüntü verisi ile temel olarak 2 tip analiz yapılabilir; Kortikal/Yüzey Analizleri; Kortikal morfometrik ölçümler Kortikal kalınlık ölçümleri Kortikal WM/GM yoğunluk ölçümleri Hacim Analizleri; Kortikal ve subkortikal alanlar çeşitli algoritma ve atlaslar ile segmente edilir Elde edilen segmentasyonların hacim/alan ölçümleri 3D hacim karşılaştırmaları
  18. 18. DWI neler yapabiliriz? Bir voxel içerisindeki su moleküllerinin rastgele Brownian hareketlerini ölçer. Bize o voxeldeki su moleküllerinin ortalama hareket vektörünün değerini verir. Bu veriyi kullanarak inme ve tümör tanısında kullanmanın yanı sıra WM hakkında detaylı bilgiler elde edebiliriz. En sık kullanılan analiz yöntemi, myelin kılıfların su molekülü hareketini sınırladığı temeline dayanan dti traktografi çalışmalarıdır. Belirlenen en az bir seed/kaynak noktası ve verilen diğer parametreler(açı eşiği, uzunluk, kalınlık) dahilinde myelinli aksonlar/fiber yolları oluşturulur. Temporal çözünürlüğü kötü olmasına rağmen GM altında yatan iletişim şebekesini incelememize izin verir. Özellikle MRI ve fMRI ile birlikte kullanıldığında daha güvenilir veriler elde edilmektedir.
  19. 19. DTI kısıtlamalar ve gelişmeler DTI verisinin güvenilirliği son zamanlarda azalmıştır. İnşa edilen verinin çok “genel” olması en büyük kısıtlamalardan bir tanesidir. Tek bir voxel içindeki birden fazla fiber oryantasyonunu gösteremez. Genelde 7 q-sample ile yapılan DTI taramalarına nazaran 500 q-sample ile yapılan DSI taramaları geliştirilmiştir. Birkaç yıldır yapılan HCP(Human Connectome Project) çalışmasının makro ayağında DSI taramaları kullanılmaktadır.
  20. 20. FMRI Nöral aktivite Artmış kan akışı Artmış Oxyhemoglobin Artmış MR sinyali time Mxy Signal Mo sin T2* task T2* control TEoptimum Stask Scontrol S BOLD (Blood Oxygen Level Dependant Signal)
  21. 21. phMRI Reseptöre özgü ligandlar kullanarak, nörotransmittere özgü nöral sistemler incelenebilir. Ayrıca ilacın bu nörotransmitterin salınımı ve reseptörleri üzerine etkisi hakkında bilgi verir. Yeni ilaç hedeflerinin test edilip geliştirilmesinde gelecek vaad etmektedir. FMRI'da büyük sorun olan uyaran ve tepki süresi, uygulanan farmakolojik ajanla ortadan kaldırılmıştır. Konvansiyonel task-based fMRI sinyali nörovasküler hemodinamik değişikliklerin genel olarak glutamaterjik uyarı ile meydana gelmesi sonucu oluşur.phMRI ile alternatif sistemler de(dopaminerjik,kolinerjik,serotonerjik) denenerek nörovasküler değişimler hakkında daha sağlıklı bilgiler alınabilir.
  22. 22. phMRI
  23. 23. Globu Pallidus ve Putamen de önemli fonksiyonel farklılıklar bulunmuştur. PD teşhisinin diğer yaş ile ilgili rahatsızlıklardan ayırt edilebilmesi için kullanılabilir.
  24. 24. Teşekkürler

