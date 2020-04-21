Site analysis lecture - University of Mosul - Dr.oday

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫المرحلة‬–‫العمارة‬ ‫هندسة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫د‬.‫الجلبي‬ ‫عدي‬
‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ ‫للسياق‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫هو‬1 ‫المؤثرة‬ ‫الحقائق‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫وصف‬2 ‫الواقع‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫على‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫ما‬ ‫قرا...
‫نحلل‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫نحتاج‬ ‫هل‬
•‫قطاع‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫يقع‬ ‫اين‬–‫مدينة‬–‫محافظة‬ •‫المدينة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مكان‬–‫االنهر‬ ‫جوانب‬-‫ساحل‬-‫جبل‬ •‫الحي‬ ‫او‬ ...
•‫خريطة‬‫المجاورة‬‫موضح‬‫عليها‬‫حدود‬‫الملكية‬‫الحالية‬‫و‬‫المستقبلية‬ •‫استخدامات‬‫االراضى‬‫الحالية‬‫والمستقبلية‬ •‫حالة‬...
•‫ابعاد‬‫و‬‫حدود‬‫الموقع‬ •‫نوع‬‫الشوارع‬‫و‬‫اتجاهاتها‬‫حول‬‫الموقع‬ •‫االرتدادات‬ •‫تصنيف‬‫الموقع‬‫الحالى‬ •‫المساحة‬‫الت...
•‫القوانين‬‫البلدية‬‫والتخطيطية‬‫في‬‫الموقع‬ •‫حدود‬‫المبنى‬‫القانونية‬‫مثل‬‫المساحة‬‫المسموحة‬‫للبناء‬ •‫اقصى‬‫ارتفاع‬ •‫...
•‫خطوط‬‫الكونتور‬‫الطبوغرافية‬ •‫المعالم‬‫الطبوغرافية‬‫الرئيسية‬–‫النقاط‬‫العالية‬‫و‬‫المنخفضة‬‫و‬‫الوديان‬‫و‬‫المنحدرات‬....
‫مرات‬‫المشاة‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫و‬‫خارجه‬‫كثافتها‬‫واتجاهها‬‫ونوعها‬ ‫حركة‬‫السيارات‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫و‬‫خارجه‬‫كثافتها‬‫واتجاه...
‫اماكن‬‫ومواقع‬‫الخدمات‬‫التحتية‬‫في‬‫الموقع‬ ‫تاثيث‬‫الشارع‬‫واالماكن‬‫العامة‬
•‫المناظر‬‫تجاه‬‫نقاط‬‫الجذب‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫من‬‫حدود‬‫الموقع‬‫الخارجي‬‫ة‬. •‫المناظر‬‫من‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫بحيث‬‫ال‬‫يتم‬‫حجب...
•‫المواقع‬‫المهمة‬‫حول‬‫الموقع‬–‫تراثي‬-‫تاريخي‬–‫حدث‬ •‫العناصر‬‫السلبية‬‫في‬‫الموقع‬
•‫العناصر‬‫المناخية‬ •‫حركة‬‫الرياح‬‫السائدة‬ •‫الرطوبة‬ •‫درجة‬‫الحرارة‬ •‫حركة‬‫الشمس‬‫والتوجيه‬
‫للتحليل‬ ‫نحتاج‬ ‫لماذا‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬
‫بالتنطيق‬ ‫البدء‬ ‫الفكرة‬ ‫ووضع‬
‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫اهمية‬ ‫نعرف‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫المشروع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المماثل‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫الجديد‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫مماثل‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫طبيعة‬ ...
‫المطلوب‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الوصولية‬ ‫الطوبوغرافية‬ ‫البيئية‬ ‫المؤثرات‬ ‫الحسية‬ ‫المؤثرات‬ ‫طبيعة‬‫غير‬ ‫او‬ ‫طبيعية‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫المجا...
https://measuremaponline.com/ https://www.google.com/maps https://www.freemaptools.com/measure-distance.htm https://earth....
Site analysis lecture - University of Mosul - college of engineering - architectural engineering department- 3rd stage - Dr.oday

  1. 1. ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫المرحلة‬–‫العمارة‬ ‫هندسة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫د‬.‫الجلبي‬ ‫عدي‬
  2. 2. ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ ‫للسياق‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫هو‬1 ‫المؤثرة‬ ‫الحقائق‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫وصف‬2 ‫الواقع‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫على‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫ما‬ ‫قراءة‬3
  3. 3. ‫نحلل‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫نحتاج‬ ‫هل‬
  4. 4. •‫قطاع‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫يقع‬ ‫اين‬–‫مدينة‬–‫محافظة‬ •‫المدينة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مكان‬–‫االنهر‬ ‫جوانب‬-‫ساحل‬-‫جبل‬ •‫الحي‬ ‫او‬ ‫القطاع‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مكان‬ •‫المسافات‬‫و‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المسافة‬ ‫لقطع‬ ‫االلزم‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫و‬‫اال‬ ‫االماكن‬‫خرى‬ ‫المدينة‬ ‫فى‬
  5. 5. •‫خريطة‬‫المجاورة‬‫موضح‬‫عليها‬‫حدود‬‫الملكية‬‫الحالية‬‫و‬‫المستقبلية‬ •‫استخدامات‬‫االراضى‬‫الحالية‬‫والمستقبلية‬ •‫حالة‬‫المبانى‬‫وعمرها‬. •‫االستخدامات‬‫الحالية‬‫والمستقبلية‬‫للفضاءات‬‫الخارجية‬ •‫خطوط‬‫سير‬‫و‬‫حركة‬‫السيارات‬‫و‬‫المشاة‬‫فى‬‫المنطقة‬(‫كثافة‬‫واتجاهية‬) •‫خطوط‬‫و‬‫حركة‬‫السيارات‬‫و‬‫الشوارع‬‫الرئيسية‬‫و‬‫الفرعية‬‫و‬‫طرق‬‫الخدمة‬‫الخاصة‬‫مثال‬‫الحافالت‬‫العامة‬‫او‬‫سيارات‬‫الخدمة‬ •‫العالقة‬‫بين‬‫الفراغات‬‫و‬‫الكتل‬
  6. 6. •‫ابعاد‬‫و‬‫حدود‬‫الموقع‬ •‫نوع‬‫الشوارع‬‫و‬‫اتجاهاتها‬‫حول‬‫الموقع‬ •‫االرتدادات‬ •‫تصنيف‬‫الموقع‬‫الحالى‬ •‫المساحة‬‫التى‬‫يمكن‬‫البناء‬‫عليها‬ •‫ارتفاع‬‫المبنى‬‫المسموح‬ •‫اماكن‬‫انتظار‬‫السيارات‬‫حسب‬‫نوع‬‫المبنى‬
  7. 7. •‫القوانين‬‫البلدية‬‫والتخطيطية‬‫في‬‫الموقع‬ •‫حدود‬‫المبنى‬‫القانونية‬‫مثل‬‫المساحة‬‫المسموحة‬‫للبناء‬ •‫اقصى‬‫ارتفاع‬ •‫مساحات‬‫التغطية‬ •‫الطابع‬‫المعمارى‬‫و‬‫والتاريخي‬.
  8. 8. •‫خطوط‬‫الكونتور‬‫الطبوغرافية‬ •‫المعالم‬‫الطبوغرافية‬‫الرئيسية‬–‫النقاط‬‫العالية‬‫و‬‫المنخفضة‬‫و‬‫الوديان‬‫و‬‫المنحدرات‬. •‫المعالم‬‫الطبيعية‬‫فى‬‫الموقع‬–‫غابات‬–‫نهر‬-‫الخ‬. •‫انماط‬‫التصريف‬‫فى‬‫الموقع‬ •‫نوع‬‫التربة‬‫عند‬‫اعماق‬‫مختلفة‬
  9. 9. ‫مرات‬‫المشاة‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫و‬‫خارجه‬‫كثافتها‬‫واتجاهها‬‫ونوعها‬ ‫حركة‬‫السيارات‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫و‬‫خارجه‬‫كثافتها‬‫واتجاهها‬‫ونوعها‬ ‫حركة‬‫الحافالت‬‫العامة‬‫و‬‫مواعيدها‬‫و‬‫حركة‬‫السيارات‬‫الخاصة‬‫مثل‬‫سيارات‬‫المطافئ‬‫و‬‫الخدمة‬‫الخ‬
  10. 10. ‫اماكن‬‫ومواقع‬‫الخدمات‬‫التحتية‬‫في‬‫الموقع‬ ‫تاثيث‬‫الشارع‬‫واالماكن‬‫العامة‬
  11. 11. •‫المناظر‬‫تجاه‬‫نقاط‬‫الجذب‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫من‬‫حدود‬‫الموقع‬‫الخارجي‬‫ة‬. •‫المناظر‬‫من‬‫داخل‬‫الموقع‬‫بحيث‬‫ال‬‫يتم‬‫حجب‬‫المشاهد‬‫من‬‫أي‬‫موق‬‫ع‬ ‫داخله‬ •‫المناظر‬‫تجاه‬‫الموقع‬‫من‬‫الخارج‬‫سواء‬‫كانت‬‫من‬‫على‬‫حدود‬ ‫الموقع‬،‫الطرق‬،‫ممرات‬‫المشاة‬‫أو‬‫المباني‬‫االخرى‬. •‫المناظر‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫الموقع‬ •‫الضوضاء‬‫ومصادر‬‫االزعاج‬‫المختلفة‬ •‫التلوث‬‫و‬‫المؤثرات‬‫السلبية‬‫على‬‫الموقع‬.
  12. 12. •‫المواقع‬‫المهمة‬‫حول‬‫الموقع‬–‫تراثي‬-‫تاريخي‬–‫حدث‬ •‫العناصر‬‫السلبية‬‫في‬‫الموقع‬
  13. 13. •‫العناصر‬‫المناخية‬ •‫حركة‬‫الرياح‬‫السائدة‬ •‫الرطوبة‬ •‫درجة‬‫الحرارة‬ •‫حركة‬‫الشمس‬‫والتوجيه‬
  14. 14. ‫للتحليل‬ ‫نحتاج‬ ‫لماذا‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬
  15. 15. ‫بالتنطيق‬ ‫البدء‬ ‫الفكرة‬ ‫ووضع‬
  16. 16. ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحليل‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫اهمية‬ ‫نعرف‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫المشروع‬ ‫في‬ ‫المماثل‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫الجديد‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫مماثل‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫طبيعة‬ ‫تاثيرات‬ ‫المشروع‬ ‫على‬ ‫التغيرات‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مداخل‬‫اتجاه‬‫ارتفاع‬‫وظيفة‬
  17. 17. ‫المطلوب‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الوصولية‬ ‫الطوبوغرافية‬ ‫البيئية‬ ‫المؤثرات‬ ‫الحسية‬ ‫المؤثرات‬ ‫طبيعة‬‫غير‬ ‫او‬ ‫طبيعية‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫المجاورات‬‫طبيعي‬‫ة‬ ‫ستنتاج‬ ‫كا‬–‫االمثل‬ ‫التنطيق‬
  18. 18. https://measuremaponline.com/ https://www.google.com/maps https://www.freemaptools.com/measure-distance.htm https://earth.google.com/web/@36.34601335,43.13789101,209.16120402a,3351.0 7294167d,35y,6.90379201h,0t,0r https://zoom.earth/#view=36.346617,43.136294,15z ‫افتراضية‬ ‫وزيارة‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫مفيدة‬ ‫مواقع‬

×