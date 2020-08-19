Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO OPTIMIZE UX? Heatmap Software 01
Heatmap User Experience (UX) in this digital world is not an ‘optional’ element but a ‘necessary’ one 02
With Bad UX Often lets you lose on your potential customers to your competitor, decreases your revenue and productivity, a...
Best Practices to Optimize UX with Heatmap 01 Optimize the CTA’s Using Click Maps 04 02 Optimize Content Positioning Using...
CTA with Click Maps 05 Most click It helps you analyze the CTA’s that have got the most clicks Responsive CTA’s It will en...
Use Scroll maps For UX Identify Behavior It helps you identify the visitor’s behavior while they’re scrolling through the ...
Heatmap is a great way to upgrade your website by fixing those anomalies. Identify Issues in website designing that needs ...
Step 1 You can start by comparing mobile and desktop heatmaps. Step 3 Equally responsive to the mobile as it is on the des...
Visitor’s navigational expectations Step 1 It helps you identify how the visitor interacts and navigates. Step 2 Heatmap s...
Heatmaps Software now plays a vital role in continuous improvements
11 Contact me Email support@tagnpin.com Website www.notifyvisitors.com Phone 91 9015316316
Why Optimize UX with Heatmap Tool?

Optimize UX with heatmap helps you to recognize how the user attracts and explores while looking through your site. It recognizes how the user moves on your webpage.

Why Optimize UX with Heatmap Tool?

