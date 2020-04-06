Periudha preoperatore

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vlerësimi i pacientit para anestezisë, përgatitja për operacion HYSNI DIDA
Qellimi i vleresimit pre-op  Optimizimi I kujdesit, pelqimit, komfortit dhe rehatise per pacientin  Minimizimi i mortali...
Mbyllja e vleresimit operator  Per paciente me shume patologji dhe qe do zhvillojne nderhyrje kirurgjikale komplekse kesh...
Vleresimi i pacientit  Dokumenta, analiza, flete dalje nga spitalet, operacione te meparshme  Anamneza 1. Histori kirurg...
Anamneza  Emer/ Mbiemer , Gjatesi+peshe  Mjekimet doza dhe sa here i merr  Alergjite  Kirurgji te meparshme/hospitaliz...
Anamneza  Respiracioni 1. Probleme me respiracionin 2. Kolla , sekrecione ? 3. Asthma ? Mjekimi? 4. Infeksion respirator,...
Anamneza  Sistemi kardiovaskular 1. Veshtiresi ne frymemarrje naten ? 2. Zhurma te zemres? 3. Infarkt kardiak, angina (qe...
Anamneza  Sistemi renal 1. Probleme me veshkat, urinen apo fshikezen e urines?  Hepari 1. Ikter tani ose I kaluar ? 2. P...
Anamneza  Sistemi neurologjik 1. Stroke, epilepsia, humbje ndergjegjeje, rrezime, probleme te tjera neurologjike? 2. Mpir...
Anamneza  Kancer 1. DIAGNOSTIKUAR? 2. MARRE TRAJTIM PER CA ?  Shtatzania ? Sa javeshe?  Rruget e frymemarrjes 1. Pajisj...
Anamneza  Psikosociale 1. a ke marre mjekim per shendetin mendor? 2. Ke marre barna psikiatrik? 3. A ke perdorur barna “q...
A ke ndonje problem mjekesor qe do te shtosh dhe nuk u diskutua ?
Objektivat e anamnezes  Te siguroje realizimin e qellimeve pre-op  Te edukoje pacientin  Marrje e informacionit te shkr...
Objektivat e edukimit te pacientit  Promovimi I nje nderveprimi mes mjekut dhe pacientit  Inkurajimi I pacientit ne marr...
Instruksione per pacientin  Kur dhe ku do te kryhen testet, vizitat, dhe kur do te behen procedurat diagnostike  Koha e ...
Alergjite  Pyetje : A ke alergji nga ndonje ushqim apo ilac?  Sensitiviteti ndaj Latex? 1. Ekspozim kronik ndaj latexit ...
Historia sociale  Perdorimi i duhanit 1. Lenia e duhanit nje dite para kirurgjise => ul te rrahurat kardiake, ul tensioni...
Historia sociale  Perdorimi i alkolit 1. Komplikime si aritmi kardiake, infeksione, dhe shenja te abstinences se alkolit ...
Anamneza  Alkoli 1. Rrit nevojen per substancat anestetike 2. Ndryshon perqendrimet e proteinave plazmatike 3. Mund te vo...
Anamneza  Droga te tjera 1. Kujdes : vende te injeksionit, vena trombotike, flebit, tattoo (mund te sherbejne per te fshe...
Hurdhra: te nderpritet 7 dite para kirurgjise
Ekzaminimi fizik
Mallampati score
< 8 = koma intubim ventilim mekanik
Klasifikimi ASA 1. Pacient normal 2. Pacient me semundje sistemike te lehte pa limitime funksionale’ 3. Pacient me semundj...
Vleresimi rutine pre-op  Hemoglobin/ hematokriti 1. Gra ne menstruacione 2. Pacient mbi 60 vjec 3. Pacient qe pritet te h...
Vleresimi rutine pre-op  EKG 1. >40 vjec 2. HTA, palpitacione, Infarkt I kaluar  Radiografia e pulmonit 1. > 60 vjec 2. ...
Gjendja esell  >2 ore per lengje te qarta  >6 ore pas nje vakti te lehte  8 ore pas nje vakti te plote, me yndyrna
Premedikimi pre-op qellimet primare , provim 1. Clirimi i ankthit 2. Sedacioni 3. Amnezia 4. Analgjezia 5. Parandalimi i s...
Premedikimi preop , qellimet sekondare , provim  Renie e aktivitetit vagal  Lehtesim i induksionit te anestezise  Analg...
Klasat e barnave per premedikim  Benzodiazepinat  Opioidet  Antihistaminike  Antikolinergjike‘  Anti H2 /PPI  Antiac...
Menaxhimi i rrugeve ajrore  Suksesi 1. Njohja e anatomise 2. Vleresimi i rrugeve ajrore 3. Pajisjet e duhura 4. Aftesite ...
Vleresimi i pacientit para anestezise , pergatitja per operacion , premedikimi, keshillimi, barnat , qellimet , anamneza, parimet

  1. 1. Vlerësimi i pacientit para anestezisë, përgatitja për operacion HYSNI DIDA
  2. 2. Qellimi i vleresimit pre-op  Optimizimi I kujdesit, pelqimit, komfortit dhe rehatise per pacientin  Minimizimi i mortalitetit dhe morbiditetit perioperator duke vlereuar sakte faktoret qe influencojne rriskun e anestezise ose ndryshojne meroden e planifikuar anestetike .  Minimizimi I vonesave kirurgjikale ose i anullimeve te parandalueshme ne diten e operacionit.  Percaktimi I kujdesit te sakte post operator per pacientin, psh nese operacioni duhet kryer ambulator, si pacient I shtruar apo ne kujdes intensive.  Vleresimi I pergjithshem I statusit shendetsor te pacientit duke percaktuar cilat kontrolle preoperatore apo konsulta me specialistet duhen kryer  Formulimi I nje plani per kujdesin me te mire perianesttik dhe suportiv post op.  Komunikimin e menyres si do te ndiqet pacienti tek profesionistet e tjere ne menyre efektive  Edukimi I pacientit rreth kirurgjise, anestezise, dhe kujdesin e parashikuar intra dhe post operator duke reduktuar ankthin e pacientit dhe rritjen e kenaqesise .  Sigurimi I nje vleresimi kosto efektiv dhe kohe efektiv per pacientin
  3. 3. Mbyllja e vleresimit operator  Per paciente me shume patologji dhe qe do zhvillojne nderhyrje kirurgjikale komplekse keshillohet shtrimi ne klinike te pakten nje jave perpara dites se operacionit  Keshillohet qe vleresimi preoperator te jete mbyllur 48-24 ore para operacionit  Keshillimet e fundit per gjendjen esell dhe pergatitjen per operacion duhen dhene jo me pak se 24 ore para op.
  4. 4. Vleresimi i pacientit  Dokumenta, analiza, flete dalje nga spitalet, operacione te meparshme  Anamneza 1. Histori kirurgjikale 2. Historia anestetike 3. Histori familiare te lidhura me anestezine 4. Historiku I barnave 5. Historia sociale  Ekzaminimi fizik : nga koka tek kembet  Testet diagnostike
  5. 5. Anamneza  Emer/ Mbiemer , Gjatesi+peshe  Mjekimet doza dhe sa here i merr  Alergjite  Kirurgji te meparshme/hospitalizime  Lloji i kirurgjise dhe data e planifikuar  Anestezia => probleme personi vete ose familjare
  6. 6. Anamneza  Respiracioni 1. Probleme me respiracionin 2. Kolla , sekrecione ? 3. Asthma ? Mjekimi? 4. Infeksion respirator, grip, ftohje , ne 6 javet e fundit 5. Apne e gjumit ? Gerrhitja ? 6. O2 terapi ? 7. Radiografi pulmoni me probleme ? 8. Duhanpirja : aktuale ? E shkuar? Sasia ? Lloji? Sa vite ? 9. Ekspozimi ndaj duhanpirjes passive 10. A ecen dy kate ne shkalle pa tu marre fryma? 11. A ecen me shume se 1 km pa tu marre fryma?
  7. 7. Anamneza  Sistemi kardiovaskular 1. Veshtiresi ne frymemarrje naten ? 2. Zhurma te zemres? 3. Infarkt kardiak, angina (qetesise apo e efortit )apo dhimbje gjoksit shkaktuar nga zemra? 4. Rrahje te crregullta te zemres apo pacemaker ? 5. Insuficience kardake? 6. EKG anormale ? 7. Probleme me tensionin arterial?
  8. 8. Anamneza  Sistemi renal 1. Probleme me veshkat, urinen apo fshikezen e urines?  Hepari 1. Ikter tani ose I kaluar ? 2. Probleme me melcine ? 3. Konsum i alkolit? Sasia dhe shpeshtesia? Konsumimi I fundit?  Sistemi gastro-intestinal 1. Reflux, hernie hiatale, ulcer gastrike/duodenale , piroze ? 2. Diarrhea recente  Probleme me gjendrat? Diabet? Tiroide?
  9. 9. Anamneza  Sistemi neurologjik 1. Stroke, epilepsia, humbje ndergjegjeje, rrezime, probleme te tjera neurologjike? 2. Mpirje ne nje dore ose kembe? 3. Dhimbje koke te shpeshta 4. Probleme me shikimin ose me syte ? 5. Probleme me degjimin  Sistemi hematologjik 1. Probleme me koagulimin 2. Antikoagulante/hollues gjaku muajin e fundit ? 3. Anemik ? 4. A ke marre ndonjehere gjak ?
  10. 10. Anamneza  Kancer 1. DIAGNOSTIKUAR? 2. MARRE TRAJTIM PER CA ?  Shtatzania ? Sa javeshe?  Rruget e frymemarrjes 1. Pajisje dentale ? 2. Veshtiresi ne hapjen e gojes ? 3. Veshtiresi ne intubim ne kirurgji te meparshme ?
  11. 11. Anamneza  Psikosociale 1. a ke marre mjekim per shendetin mendor? 2. Ke marre barna psikiatrik? 3. A ke perdorur barna “qetesues” te jashteligjshem dhe kur ?  Lindja dhe zhvillimi (pediatri) 1. Prematur apo ne term? 2. Komplikime neonatale 3. Histori te te rrahurave te pakta kardiake apo respiracione te ngadalta apo te ceketa? 4. Vdekje te papritura te te porsalindurit ne familje ?
  12. 12. A ke ndonje problem mjekesor qe do te shtosh dhe nuk u diskutua ?
  13. 13. Objektivat e anamnezes  Te siguroje realizimin e qellimeve pre-op  Te edukoje pacientin  Marrje e informacionit te shkruar dhe e konsentit te pacientit  Dhenie e njohurive pacientit rreth operacionit dhe familjareve  Motivimi i pacientit ne kujdesin parandalues si psh lenia e duhanit, permiresimi i funksionit kardiorespirator, renia ne peshe .
  14. 14. Objektivat e edukimit te pacientit  Promovimi I nje nderveprimi mes mjekut dhe pacientit  Inkurajimi I pacientit ne marrjen e vendimeve te kujdesit preoperator  Maksimizimi i kujdesit te pacientit ndaj vetes ne kete periudhe dhe post op  Ndihme per pacientin te kuptoje gjendjen e semundjes dhe ta pranoje ate
  15. 15. Instruksione per pacientin  Kur dhe ku do te kryhen testet, vizitat, dhe kur do te behen procedurat diagnostike  Koha e pershtatshme kur duhet ndaluar ushqyerja, dhe te piret  Marrja e rrobave te pershtatshme, jo make up apo bizhuteri, merr me vete gjera te kujdesit personal, libra, lodra .  Pergatitje per kujdesin post op, kur do filloje levizja, instruksionet ne dalje, menaxhimi i nderlikimeve  Te lere nje numer telefoni te cilin mund ta telefonojme ne rast komplikimesh  Percaktimi i ores se mberritjes ne spital
  16. 16. Alergjite  Pyetje : A ke alergji nga ndonje ushqim apo ilac?  Sensitiviteti ndaj Latex? 1. Ekspozim kronik ndaj latexit 2. Spina bifida, kirurgji rikonstruktive urogenitale 3. Kirurgji te perseritura 4. Intolerance ndaj latexit=> tollumbace, dorezave plastike, kondomeve, katetereve urinare 5. Alergji ndaj frutave tropikale (avocado, banana, kiwi, mango, papaya, frut pasioni, pjeshkat) 6. Anafilaksi intraoperative pa shkak te njohur 7. Profesonist mjekesor me eczema/ atopi
  17. 17. Historia sociale  Perdorimi i duhanit 1. Lenia e duhanit nje dite para kirurgjise => ul te rrahurat kardiake, ul tensionin arterial, ul katekolaminat qarkulluese, dhe kthen nivelin e monoksidit te karbonit ne vlera normale 2. Duhanpiresit kane nje rrisk post operator per nderlikime respiratore 6 fish krahasuar me nje jo duhanpires. (pneumoni/ atelektaza) 3. Lenia e duhanit 8 jave para kirurgjise kane 4 here me pak rrisk se ata qe e lene duhanin ne me pak se 8 jave para kirurgjise 4. Reduktim te nderlikimeve te plages operatore tek ata qe nderpresin duhanin para operacionit  Perdorimi i alkolit  Perdorimi i drogave te tjera
  18. 18. Historia sociale  Perdorimi i alkolit 1. Komplikime si aritmi kardiake, infeksione, dhe shenja te abstinences se alkolit ndodhin 4 fish me shume ne njerez qe perdorin sasi te madhe te alkolit 2. Ndalimi i marrjes se alkolit 8 jave para kirurgjise ul rriskun e ketyre komplikimeve 3. Duhet te vleresojme nese pacienti ka zhvilluar tolerance ndaj alkolit, varesi fizike, apo insuficience multiorganore 4. Abstinenca nga alkoli mund te kete keto shenja : dhridhje duarve, djersitje e shtuar, takikardi, hypertension sistolik, pagjumesi, ankth, nausea dhe te vjella, halucinacione, axhitim psikomotor dhe konvulsione te tipit grand mal
  19. 19. Anamneza  Alkoli 1. Rrit nevojen per substancat anestetike 2. Ndryshon perqendrimet e proteinave plazmatike 3. Mund te vonoje kohen e zgjimit 4. Post op = sherim I vonuar I plageve, infeksione, hemoragji, pneumoni, renie e metejshme e funksionit hepatic 5. Rritje e pergjithshme e mortalitetit dhe morbiditetit
  20. 20. Anamneza  Droga te tjera 1. Kujdes : vende te injeksionit, vena trombotike, flebit, tattoo (mund te sherbejne per te fshehur cikatricet), edeme unilaterale ne doren jo dominante, abscese subkutane te lekures 2. Ndryshime oftalmologjike : pupilat te vogla ne morfinike, zgjeruara ne amphetamine, ninstagmus nga phencyclidine (PCP) 3. Limfadenopati
  21. 21. Hurdhra: te nderpritet 7 dite para kirurgjise
  22. 22. Ekzaminimi fizik
  23. 23. Mallampati score
  24. 24. < 8 = koma intubim ventilim mekanik
  25. 25. Klasifikimi ASA 1. Pacient normal 2. Pacient me semundje sistemike te lehte pa limitime funksionale’ 3. Pacient me semundje te moderuar qe limiton aktivitetin 4. Pacient me semundje sistemike ne rrezik constant per humbjen e jetes 5. Pacient moribund qe pritet te vdese ne 24 h e ardhshme me apo pa kirurgji 6. Pacient I decerebruar kandidat per dhurim organesh E= emergjence
  26. 26. Vleresimi rutine pre-op  Hemoglobin/ hematokriti 1. Gra ne menstruacione 2. Pacient mbi 60 vjec 3. Pacient qe pritet te humbasin shume gjak dhe mund te kerkojne transfuzione  Glukoza dhe creatinine 1. Te gjithe pacientet mbi 60 vjec 2. Te semuret diabetike
  27. 27. Vleresimi rutine pre-op  EKG 1. >40 vjec 2. HTA, palpitacione, Infarkt I kaluar  Radiografia e pulmonit 1. > 60 vjec 2. HTA, malinjitet, simptoma akute pulmonare  Urine komplet  T3/t4/TSH
  28. 28. Gjendja esell  >2 ore per lengje te qarta  >6 ore pas nje vakti te lehte  8 ore pas nje vakti te plote, me yndyrna
  29. 29. Premedikimi pre-op qellimet primare , provim 1. Clirimi i ankthit 2. Sedacioni 3. Amnezia 4. Analgjezia 5. Parandalimi i sekrecioneve respiratore 6. Parandalimi I pergjigjeve reflektore autonome 7. Reduktim I vellimit te likidit gastrik’ 8. Rritje e pH gastrik 9. Reduktim i nevojave per lende anestetike’ 10. Profilaksi ndaj reaksioneve alergjike
  30. 30. Premedikimi preop , qellimet sekondare , provim  Renie e aktivitetit vagal  Lehtesim i induksionit te anestezise  Analgjezi preop  Parandalim i nauzese post op dhe i te vjellave
  31. 31. Klasat e barnave per premedikim  Benzodiazepinat  Opioidet  Antihistaminike  Antikolinergjike‘  Anti H2 /PPI  Antiacide  Antiemetike  Gastrokinetike  A2 adrenergjik agoniste
  32. 32. Menaxhimi i rrugeve ajrore  Suksesi 1. Njohja e anatomise 2. Vleresimi i rrugeve ajrore 3. Pajisjet e duhura 4. Aftesite e duhura

