Driving Growth & Revenue: 7 Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration

Apr. 19, 2023
Driving Growth & Revenue: 7 Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration

Apr. 19, 2023

Apr. 19, 2023
Business

Having a payment strategy that is agile and can scale quickly to new markets, requirements and customer demands is critical to success. The answer: Global Payment Orchestration. Hear from our payment experts as they discuss the 7 use cases for global payment orchestration in a company's journey towards growth and expansion.

Driving Growth & Revenue: 7 Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration

  1. 1. Driving Growth and Revenue: 7 Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration Marielle Mekkaoui Director of Integrated Marketing Moderator Scott Ring Director of Product Panelist Bojana Miletic Solutions Specialist Panelist
  2. 2. What Is Global Payment Orchestration?
  3. 3. Global Payment Orchestration with BlueSnap
  4. 4. Benefits of Global Payment Orchestration • Reduced Integration Complexity • Improved Customer Experience • Greater Insights • Payment Optimization • Better Scalability
  5. 5. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Online & Mobile Checkout • Subscriptions • Invoicing & Billing Automation • Virtual Terminal • In-Person Payments • Marketplaces • Embedded Payments
  6. 6. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Online & Mobile Checkout
  7. 7. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Subscriptions
  8. 8. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Invoicing & Billing Automation
  9. 9. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Virtual Terminal
  10. 10. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • In-Person Payments
  11. 11. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Marketplaces
  12. 12. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Embedded Payments
  13. 13. The Payment Use Cases for Global Payment Orchestration • Online & Mobile Checkout • Subscriptions • Invoicing & Billing Automation • Virtual Terminal • In-Person Payments • Marketplaces • Embedded Payments
  14. 14. 14 Thank You! To learn more, visit us at BlueSnap.com

