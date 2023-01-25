Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

5 Key Predictions for 2023 to Tip the Payment Scales in Your Favor

Jan. 25, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Optimizing Payments for the Best ROI Webinar
Optimizing Payments for the Best ROI Webinar
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

5 Cleaning Tips to Sanitise Your Brand-New Home
Michael Peter
Session 4. Getting to know your donors.ppt
Anatole9
Apple CI Report 2015
Brad Irwin
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN CARBON ACCOUNTING AND DEFINE WHAT A CARBON LEDGER ...
Workiva
unit 2.6.pptx
Sumit Kumar
Depreciation and Accounting Concern.ppt
AliHadi319773
General Objective.pptx
Anatole9
Leadership Ship Style.ppt
fakharmasood2
1 of 10 Ad

5 Key Predictions for 2023 to Tip the Payment Scales in Your Favor

Jan. 25, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Businesses need a more strategic approach to payments that maximizes conversions and profits. But often developing the right strategy means striking a balance between the cost of doing business and providing optimal customer experiences. These 5 key predictions for the new year provide the roadmap to help you move your business forward in 2023 and beyond.

Businesses need a more strategic approach to payments that maximizes conversions and profits. But often developing the right strategy means striking a balance between the cost of doing business and providing optimal customer experiences. These 5 key predictions for the new year provide the roadmap to help you move your business forward in 2023 and beyond.

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Optimizing Payments for the Best ROI Webinar
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
26 views
9 slides
BlueSnap Company Overview
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
182 views
11 slides
Elevating the Customer Experience with Payments
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
64 views
9 slides
Driving Growth for Your Business
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
60 views
9 slides
Inspiring & Aspiring Women in Fintech | BlueSnap
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
561 views
16 slides
12 Payment Predictions for Better Payments in 2022
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
99 views
9 slides
How Valvoline Gets Paid Faster & Streamlines Their Operations Through AR Auto...
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
95 views
14 slides
Cross-Border Payments & Coffee
Norma Mushkat Gaffin
128 views
28 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

5 Cleaning Tips to Sanitise Your Brand-New Home
Michael Peter
0 views
Session 4. Getting to know your donors.ppt
Anatole9
0 views
Apple CI Report 2015
Brad Irwin
0 views
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN CARBON ACCOUNTING AND DEFINE WHAT A CARBON LEDGER ...
Workiva
0 views
unit 2.6.pptx
Sumit Kumar
0 views
Depreciation and Accounting Concern.ppt
AliHadi319773
0 views
General Objective.pptx
Anatole9
0 views
Leadership Ship Style.ppt
fakharmasood2
0 views
the motivation you need!
rhyanfreitas
0 views
WareIQ Seller Panel - Marketplace Capabilities.pptx
Aman Sandilya
0 views
Lab 4 ,5 & 6 Submission (3) 14136_Mohsin Alvi.docx
ABDULAHAD507571
0 views
How to restart the RDP without rebooting the windows server .pdf
Host It Smart
0 views
WEB 3.0.pptx
DANCERAMBA
0 views
Lecture 1 Intro to financial Analysis.ppt
AliHadi319773
0 views
Cracking The Outsourcing Process Code
Workforce Group
0 views
Lecture 9 Performance Management.pdf
TehreemLiaqat1
0 views
LIfe's Work Coach Interview Preparation Workbook.pdf
maxwell521
0 views
dbmfst-131105020256-phpapp02 (1).pdf
Azuan Ahmad
0 views
Business Coaching For Canberra Startups & Entrepreneurs
Businesscreative
0 views
PROJECT.pptx
KamyaSingh28
0 views
5 Cleaning Tips to Sanitise Your Brand-New Home
Michael Peter
0 views
1 slide
Session 4. Getting to know your donors.ppt
Anatole9
0 views
7 slides
Apple CI Report 2015
Brad Irwin
0 views
12 slides
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN CARBON ACCOUNTING AND DEFINE WHAT A CARBON LEDGER ...
Workiva
0 views
8 slides
unit 2.6.pptx
Sumit Kumar
0 views
15 slides
Depreciation and Accounting Concern.ppt
AliHadi319773
0 views
54 slides

Featured (20)

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
13.3k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305.6k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.4k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.7k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.7k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.2k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.6k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.3k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
13.3k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.4k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.7k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

5 Key Predictions for 2023 to Tip the Payment Scales in Your Favor

  1. 1. 5 Key Predictions for 2023 to Tip the Payment Scales in Your Favor April Grudier VP of Marketing Moderator Brian Gaynor VP of Product Panelist Colleen Lynch VP, Acquiring & Card Compliance Panelist
  2. 2. Are your payment strategies ready for 2023?
  3. 3. 2023 Payment Predictions Embedded Payments Will Eat B2B software I PREDICTION #1 Crypto & Central Bank Digital Currencies Gain Notice as Low-Fee Alternative Payments I PREDICTION #2 Open Banking Gets Hyped But Doesn’t Threaten Cards – for Now I PREDICTION #3 Strong Customer Authentication: The Contest Between Raising Conversions & Lowering Fraud Heats Up I PREDICTION #4 Every Smartphone Becomes a POS Terminal I PREDICTION #5
  4. 4. 2023 Payment Predictions Embedded Payments Will Eat B2B software I PREDICTION #1
  5. 5. 2023 Payment Predictions Crypto & Central Bank Digital Currencies Gain Notice as Low-Fee Alternative Payments I PREDICTION #2
  6. 6. 2023 Payment Predictions Open Banking Gets Hyped But Doesn’t Threaten Cards – for Now I PREDICTION #3
  7. 7. 2023 Payment Predictions Strong Customer Authentication: The Contest Between Raising Conversions & Lowering Fraud Heats Up I PREDICTION #4
  8. 8. 2023 Payment Predictions Every Smartphone Becomes a POS Terminal I PREDICTION #5
  9. 9. 2023 Payment Predictions Embedded Payments Will Eat B2B software I PREDICTION #1 Crypto & Central Bank Digital Currencies Gain Notice as Low-Fee Alternative Payments I PREDICTION #2 Open Banking Gets Hyped But Doesn’t Threaten Cards – for Now I PREDICTION #3 Strong Customer Authentication: The Contest Between Raising Conversions & Lowering Fraud Heats Up I PREDICTION #4 Every Smartphone Becomes a POS Terminal I PREDICTION #5
  10. 10. 10 Thank You! To learn more, visit us at BlueSnap.com

×