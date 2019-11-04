the family

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  My father is called Gregorio Illapa, he was born in the city of Riobamba, he is 67 years old, his hair is black, he is currently not working, he is the man of the house  He studied in a small school in Riobamba
  2. 2.  My mother's name is Ana Machado, she is 55 years old, she works to tidy up our house, she is currently at rest due to medical issues.  My mother is a grandmother for the third time.  She did her studies in the city of Santo Domingo.  She has light hair, loves sweets and babies very much.
  3. 3.  My sister's name is Anita, she is 23 years old, currently studying at the university  She is very witty, helps at home and is very studious, she is my best friend.
  4. 4.  My older sister, her name is Cristina, is 26 years old, currently entering college.  She is the mother of my two nephews Emily, 4 years old and Aron, 2 months old.  she is very spoiled and curious
  5. 5. My niece is named Emily, she is four years old, she is in first grade school, she is very sensitive, she loves sweets and toys, especially cars She is a very curious and nice girl, she is very loving with my parents and quite spoiled

