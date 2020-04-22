Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a new coronavirus that emerged in 2019 and causes coronavirus disease2019(COVID-19).1,2 SARS-CoV-2ishighlycontagious.Itdiffers from other respiratory viruses in that it appears that human-tohuman transmission occurs approximately 2 to 10 days prior to the individual becoming symptomatic.2–4 The virus is transmitted from person to person through respiratory secretions. Large droplets from coughing, sneezing or rhinorrhoea land on surfaces within 2 m of the infected person. SARS-CoV-2 remains viable for at least 24 hours on hard surfaces and up to 8 hours on soft surfaces.5 The virus is transferred to another person through hand contact on a contaminated surface followed by touching the mouth, nose or eyes. Aerosol airborne infected particles created during a sneeze or cough remain viable in the air for3 hours.5 These airborne particles of SARS-CoV2 can then be inhaled by another person or land on the mucosal membranes of the eyes.