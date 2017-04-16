flow through open channel

SARVAJANIK EDUCATION SOCIETY SARVAJANIK COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY SURAT CIVIL ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT BACHELORS I...
CONTENT  Introduction  Types of Open Channel  Classification based on channel flow  Geometric properties of open chann...
INTRODUCTION  An open channel is a waterway, canal or conduit in which a liquid flows with a free surface.  A channel is...
TYPES OF OPEN CHANNEL Natural flows: rivers, creeks, floods, etc. Human-made systems: fresh-water aqueducts, irrigation, s...
CLASSIFICATION BASED ON CHANNEL FLOW  Steady flow & Unsteady flow  Uniform flow& Non-Uniform flow  Laminar flow & turbu...
Steady flow  Following remain constant w.r.t time:  Depth of flow  velocity of flow  Flow rate Unsteady flow  Followi...
Uniform flow  Following remain constant w.r.t Length of channel:  Depth of flow  Velocity of flow  Slope of channel  ...
 Flow Classifications Depending on the Reynolds number, Re  Laminar Flow (if Re < 500): very slow and shallow flowing wa...
Depending on Froude number, Fr  Fr = 1 : Critical Flow  Fr < 1 : Subcritical Flow – slow flowing water  Fr > 1 : Superc...
 Prismatic Channel  It has constant shape & shize & is laid to a constant slope  Ex.  Some artificial channel  Labora...
GEOMETRIC PROPERTIES OF OPEN CHANNELS  Open Channel 11
GEOMETRIC PROPERTIES OF OPEN CHANNELS  The terminology of geometric elements 12
Type of channel TOP WIDTH, T AREA, A WETTED PERIMETER, P RECTANGULAR B By B + 2y TRAPEZOIDAL B+2my By + my2 B+2y √ 1+m2 Wh...
EXPERIMENT Introduction  Flow channel is designed to allow a series of experiments on water flow through a rectangular ch...
 Purpose:  To investigate the flow of water through a rectangular open channel.  Apparatus:  Flow channel.  Hydraulic...
 Theory:  Consider an open channel of uniform width B and with a flat but sloping bed as illustrated below, in which a l...
 General experimental procedures:  Position the flow channel to the left hand side of the hydraulics bench so that the d...
 Procedures:  Set up the hydraulics bench using the general experimental procedures.  Fully raise the sluice gate at th...
 Results and analysis:  Record the results on a copy of the results sheet.  For each value of slope of the channel calc...
THANK YOU 20
flow through open channel

  SARVAJANIK EDUCATION SOCIETY SARVAJANIK COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY SURAT CIVIL ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT BACHELORS IN CIVIL ENGINEERING PRESENTS : UNIFORM FLOW THROUGH OPEN CHANNEL (APPLIED FLUID MECHANICS) (2160602) SUBMITTED BY : (OF B.E. III CIVIL-SEM VI) ACADAMIC YEAR 2016-2017 140420106025- JAIN MOHIT 140420106027- JARIWALA HEENA 140420106026-JARIWALA DHURV 140420106028- JARIWALA POOJA PROF. KHUSHBU BERAWALA FACULTY-IN-CHARGE DR. PRATIMA PATEL HOD,CED
  2. 2. CONTENT  Introduction  Types of Open Channel  Classification based on channel flow  Geometric properties of open channels  Experiment 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  An open channel is a waterway, canal or conduit in which a liquid flows with a free surface.  A channel is open or closed as long as its surface is exposed to constant pressure.  In the absence of any other channel control, the flow is controlled only by friction with the bed and the sides of the channel. 3
  4. 4. TYPES OF OPEN CHANNEL Natural flows: rivers, creeks, floods, etc. Human-made systems: fresh-water aqueducts, irrigation, sewers, drainage ditches, etc. 4
  5. 5. CLASSIFICATION BASED ON CHANNEL FLOW  Steady flow & Unsteady flow  Uniform flow& Non-Uniform flow  Laminar flow & turbulent flow  Subcritical flow, critical flow, Supercritical flow 5
  6. 6. Steady flow  Following remain constant w.r.t time:  Depth of flow  velocity of flow  Flow rate Unsteady flow  Following changes w.r.t time:  Depth of flow  velocity of flow  Flow rate Open Channel Steady Flow = 0 Open Channel Unsteady Flow ≠ 0 6
  7. 7. Uniform flow  Following remain constant w.r.t Length of channel:  Depth of flow  Velocity of flow  Slope of channel  Cross section Non-Uniform flow  Following changes w.r.t Length of channel:  Depth of flow  Velocity of flow  Slope of channel  Cross section Rapidly Varied Flow i.e : hydraulic jump Non-Uniform Flow ≠ 0 Uniform Flow = 0 Gradually Varied flow i.e : upstream of obstruction 7
  8. 8.  Flow Classifications Depending on the Reynolds number, Re  Laminar Flow (if Re < 500): very slow and shallow flowing water in very smooth open channels.  Turbulent Flow (if Re > 1000): ordinary flow in ordinary open channels.  Transition Flow (if 500 < Re < 1000) V = average channel velocity L = length of channel v = kinematic viscosity of fluid 8
  9. 9. Depending on Froude number, Fr  Fr = 1 : Critical Flow  Fr < 1 : Subcritical Flow – slow flowing water  Fr > 1 : Supercritical Flow – fast flowing water V = average channel velocity g = gravity acceralation D = hydraulics water depth 9
  10. 10.  Prismatic Channel  It has constant shape & shize & is laid to a constant slope  Ex.  Some artificial channel  Laboratory flumes  Non- Prismatic channel  If its size, shape or slope changes along he length  Ex.  All natural nallas, stream, rivers, etc., 10
  11. 11. GEOMETRIC PROPERTIES OF OPEN CHANNELS  Open Channel 11
  12. 12. GEOMETRIC PROPERTIES OF OPEN CHANNELS  The terminology of geometric elements 12
  13. 13. Type of channel TOP WIDTH, T AREA, A WETTED PERIMETER, P RECTANGULAR B By B + 2y TRAPEZOIDAL B+2my By + my2 B+2y √ 1+m2 Where, GEOMETRIC PROPERTIES OF OPEN CHANNELS 13
  14. 14. EXPERIMENT Introduction  Flow channel is designed to allow a series of experiments on water flow through a rectangular channel to be conducted. The channel is of rectangular cross section 175mm high x 55mm wide and 2500mm long. The flow channel incorporates a specially designed entry section which incorporates a stilling pond, filled with glass spheres, to provide smooth non turbulent flow conditions at entry to the channel. At the discharge end of the channel an adjustable undershot sluice gate is provided which can be used to control the exit flow.  The channel is supported on a steel framework which incorporates a variable height support at the right hand end allowing the slope of the channel to be varied. A measuring point is provided together with a clock distance gauge and the calibration is such that 1 revolution of the clock dial is equivalent to a slope of 1 :1500. 14
  15. 15.  Purpose:  To investigate the flow of water through a rectangular open channel.  Apparatus:  Flow channel.  Hydraulics bench to supply water to the flow channel apparatus (the flow of water can be measured by timed volume collection). EXPERIMENT 15
  16. 16.  Theory:  Consider an open channel of uniform width B and with a flat but sloping bed as illustrated below, in which a liquid flows from left to right.  At plane X let the  Height of the channel bed above datum = Z  Depth of liquid in the channel = D  Width of the channel = B  Wetted perimeter = P= B + 2D  Mean velocity of the liquid = V  The hydraulic mean radius is defined as: 16
  17. 17.  General experimental procedures:  Position the flow channel to the left hand side of the hydraulics bench so that the discharge from the flow channel will enter the weir channel of the hydraulics bench.  Adjust the feet of the flow channel support frame so that it does not rock.  Connect the delivery hose from the hydraulics bench to the inlet connection of the flow channel.  Lower the sluice gate at the discharge end of the tunnel to seal the exit from the tunnel.  Start the hydraulics bench pump and allow water to enter the channel until it is filled to a depth of approximately 20mm.  Measure the distance of the water level from the top edge of the channel wall at each end and by means of the slope adjusting knob, make the measurements equal.  Set the clock dial to zero and note the reading of the dial counter gauge.  Check that the depth of water in the channel is constant along the length of the channel. This is the setting for zero slope. 17
  18. 18.  Procedures:  Set up the hydraulics bench using the general experimental procedures.  Fully raise the sluice gate at the discharge end of the channel so that it will not restrict the flow.  Set the flow channel slope to a downwards gradient from left to right of 1·25 in 1500 i.e. 1¼ revolutions of the clock dial from the zero point.  Start the hydraulics bench pump and adjust the flowrate to approximately 1·5 liters/sec.  When the flow conditions have become stable measure the flow rate using the volumetric tank of the hydraulics bench and measure the depth of water in the flow channel at 50cm from the left hand end.  Keeping the flow rate constant flow repeat the above measurements for the following different downward gradients. 18
  19. 19.  Results and analysis:  Record the results on a copy of the results sheet.  For each value of slope of the channel calculate:-  The water flow rate Q  The flow area from A= B.D  The mean velocity from V=Q/A  The hydraulic mean radius from R h =A/ (2D+B)  The slope of the channel bed S b  The expression R h 2/3 S 1/2  Plot a graph of the mean velocity V against R h 2/3 s1/2 and determine the Manning roughness value from the slope of the graph.  Conclusion:  Comment on the value of Manning's roughness coefficient n and compare it with values quoted in text books. 19
  20. 20. THANK YOU 20

