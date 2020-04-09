5. Truss element

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Two bar truss shown in fig. Determine the nodal displacements and the stress in each member. Take E = 210 X 109 Pa, Area A...
q1 = q2 = q5 = q6 = 0 q3 = 0.048 X 10-3 m q4 = -0.182 X 10-3 m σ = E ε = 210 X 109 X 0.048 X 10-3 =10.08 X 106 N/m2
The window above shows the input that is used in preprocessor and solution part. Make sure that the data given above are c...
Result comparison FEM Theoretical Displacement 0.188 X 10-3 m 0.182 X 10-3 m Stress 10 X 106 N/m2 10.08 X 106 N/m2
Modeling and Analysis Lab
Problem-5 solution: Static analysis of two bar truss element using ANSYS

