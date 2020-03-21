Opinion exchange 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to today's intercultural practice We hope you enjoy the session :)
Instructions In this task you and your partner have to discuss about globalisation. Give your opinion and debate about the...
Share your opinion According to Wikipedia... Here you have some questions to help you guide the debate: ● Do you think tha...
Now is time to change the topic!
Instructions In this task, you have to talk about migration/expatriation for professional purposes and the cultural factor...
Share your opinion According to Wikipedia… Here you have some questions to help you guide the debate: ● Are common the exp...
