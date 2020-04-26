Deviance culture of the gang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What You Need to Know • Subcultural theories suggest that youths often act in accordance with a different set of values an...
Whether or not using the term "delinquent subculture," many people evoke the concept when attributing delinquent boys' beh...
The delinquent subculture is carried on by successive age groups. According to psychogenic theories, the impulse for delin...
Subcultural Theories • Subcultural theories argue that certain groups develop norms and values that are different from tho...
Subcultures • Stanley Cohen (British sociologist) – not to be confused with Albert K Cohen (USA Sociologist) performed stu...
Subcultural Theories • Subcultural theorists focus directly on the fact of diversity in the population. • Defining subcult...
Subcultural Theories Lower-class Gang Delinquency • Cohen (1955) • Lower-class boys feel ill-equipped to compete in and ca...
Subcultural Theories • Aspects of “lower-class gang delinquency”: – Malicious: act with the intent of causing trouble and ...
Albert K Cohen • What we are really interested in today though, is the work of Albert K Cohen. • In 1955, Albert Cohen pub...
Rise of Delinquent Subculture • After World War II, and with the country returning to normalcy, Americans were possessed o...
The Delinquent Subculture • Cohen’s work is a modification of Merton’s position and of the Chicago School’s work on social...
A Working Class Problem • In "Delinquent Boys," Cohen asserted that "the delinquent subculture was mostly to be found in t...
Albert K Cohen (1950s) • According to Cohen when groups of working class youths’ realise they are unable to achieve the go...
Albert K Cohen • Delinquent subcultures are formed mainly amongst working class boys where material deprivation and cultur...
Albert K Cohen • The delinquent subculture not only rejects the mainstream culture, it reverses it. • Activities condemned...
Gang / Delinquency in London • Published on Jul 14, 2012 • Over 190 different gangs are engaged in battles across London's...
Subcultural/Structuralist • Merton and Cohen both start from a structuralist perspective – viewing deviance as a result of...
Subcultures • Cloward and Ohlin identify 3 different types of subculture: 1. Criminal emerge in areas where there is an es...
2. Conflict develop in areas where adolescents have little opportunity for access to illegitimate opportunity structures. ...
Cloward and Ohlin • Cloward and Ohlin (1961) provide other explanations for working class delinquency • Cohen could not ex...
Cloward and Ohlin 1. The first is criminal subculture - this tends to develop in areas where an illegitimate opportunity s...
Denial of Responsibility The youth may claim that the action was an accident or, more likely, assert that he or she was fo...
1. Denial of responsibility – “not my fault got in with the wrong crowd” 2. Denial of injury – Nobody was hurt, “we only s...
Cloward and Ohlin which emerges among those who have failed to succeed either by legitimate means or by being part of a cr...
Cloward and Ohlin • Cloward and Ohlin's theory is good in that it shows that working class delinquency is not just concern...
Trouble Refers to the fact that lower-class males spend a large amount of time preoccupied with getting into and out of tr...
Subcultural Theories Lower-class Male Subculture • Miller (1958) • The lower class operates under a distinct set of cultur...
Walter Miller  For example, one of the focal concerns is autonomy.  The lower classes believe in freedom and independenc...
• Toughness – Miller said that people within the lower-class subculture value toughness as an important trait; however thi...
Matza’s delinquency and drift • Therefore ‘techniques of neutralisation’ suggest mainstream values are followed because th...
Matza’s delinquency and drift • Therefore ‘techniques of neutralisation’ suggest mainstream values are followed because th...
Matza • Matza ignores Hispanic gangs which are actively criminal and permanent • When you examine UK crime data, yes young...
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Deviance culture of the gang
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Deviance culture of the gang

31 views

Published on

reference

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Deviance culture of the gang

  1. 1. What You Need to Know • Subcultural theories suggest that youths often act in accordance with a different set of values and beliefs that invariably conflict with the dictates of the larger society, thus leading them to be considered deviant.
  2. 2. Whether or not using the term "delinquent subculture," many people evoke the concept when attributing delinquent boys' behavior to bad environmental influences. The influence of culture is often taken for granted. Codes of behavior, beliefs, tastes, prejudices, etc. are to some degree determined by culture. Within cultures, there are subcultures. A delinquent subculture indicates one in which delinquency has become a tradition. Some delinquent boys grow up to be law-abiding citizens; others merely graduate to more professional and adult forms of criminality.
  3. 3. The delinquent subculture is carried on by successive age groups. According to psychogenic theories, the impulse for delinquent behavior is common to all persons; those who become delinquent are those who lack a development of social values. Some observers assume that the impulse for delinquent behavior is inborn; others say it results from problems in adjusting to society.
  4. 4. Subcultural Theories • Subcultural theories argue that certain groups develop norms and values that are different from those held by other member of society. • How good is your knowledge of some well- known subcultures? • How many can you recognise on the following slides?
  5. 5. Subcultures • Stanley Cohen (British sociologist) – not to be confused with Albert K Cohen (USA Sociologist) performed studies on the Mods and Rockers in the 1960s and 1970s and found that the media had a significant part to play in amplifying deviance which in turn created more Mods and Rockers and more violence.
  6. 6. Subcultural Theories • Subcultural theorists focus directly on the fact of diversity in the population. • Defining subculture is not easy. – In its simplest sense, a subculture is a smaller part of a larger culture. – Subculture exists within and is part of the larger culture. – Typically refers to a set of values, beliefs, ideas, views, and/or meanings that a group of individuals holds and that are to some degree different from those of the larger culture. • Delinquency and criminality are the result of individuals attempting to act in accordance with subcultural norms.
  7. 7. Subcultural Theories Lower-class Gang Delinquency • Cohen (1955) • Lower-class boys feel ill-equipped to compete in and cannot succeed in a middle-class society. • Lower-class boys are expected to follow the goals and aspirations of the middle class. • The failure to succeed in terms of middle-class values leads to feelings of failure and diminished self-worth. • The result is culture conflict: by following one set of cultural (or subcultural) practices, the individual is violating the proscriptions of another culture.
  8. 8. Subcultural Theories • Aspects of “lower-class gang delinquency”: – Malicious: act with the intent of causing trouble and harm for another person, not for what it brings the person. – Negativistic: much of the deviant activity is a means of tormenting others. – Nonutilitarian: immediate “hedonistic” pleasure instead of supplying any long-term need or solution. • In general, there appears to be little point in the behavior besides causing trouble for the larger middle-class culture.
  9. 9. Albert K Cohen • What we are really interested in today though, is the work of Albert K Cohen. • In 1955, Albert Cohen published Delinquent Boys: The Culture of the Gangs
  10. 10. Rise of Delinquent Subculture • After World War II, and with the country returning to normalcy, Americans were possessed once again by the "American Dream.“ • People believed that a prosperous future could be attained by education and employment. • Values that emphasized ambition and material success became dominant, and anything else was not accepted as normal. • Behind this promising climate, however, a great fear about a rise in juvenile delinquency lurked. http://www.criminology.fsu.edu/crimtheory/cohen.htm
  11. 11. The Delinquent Subculture • Cohen’s work is a modification of Merton’s position and of the Chicago School’s work on social disorganisation. • From his studies on delinquency, Cohen makes two criticisms of Merton’s work: 1. Delinquency is a collective, not individual response 2. Merton fails to account for non-utilitarian crime such as vandalism and joy riding that produces no monetary reward.
  12. 12. A Working Class Problem • In "Delinquent Boys," Cohen asserted that "the delinquent subculture was mostly to be found in the working class"(Cohen, 1955:73).
  13. 13. Albert K Cohen (1950s) • According to Cohen when groups of working class youths’ realise they are unable to achieve the goals (success) of society through legitimate means they develop status- frustration. • Goals are rejected and new and deviant goals, norms and values are created and a delinquent subculture is formed.
  14. 14. Albert K Cohen • Delinquent subcultures are formed mainly amongst working class boys where material deprivation and cultural deprivation leads to educational failure. • This failure can be explained by their position in the social structure. • Stuck at the bottom, they experience status frustration and dissatisfation.
  15. 15. Albert K Cohen • The delinquent subculture not only rejects the mainstream culture, it reverses it. • Activities condemned in the wider society have high value within the subculture: stealing, vandalism, truancy etc. • Where youths may not gain prestige from peers in mainstream, they do get prestige from subcultural peers. Gang / Delinquency in London http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ooti-PC8dEk
  16. 16. Gang / Delinquency in London • Published on Jul 14, 2012 • Over 190 different gangs are engaged in battles across London's poorest areas. Gang members are getting increasingly younger. This video asks - why is a highly developed country losing control of its youth?http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ooti-PC8dEk • Watch the following video. What are some the reasons the young people give for deviant culture. What are the effects?
  17. 17. Subcultural/Structuralist • Merton and Cohen both start from a structuralist perspective – viewing deviance as a result of unequal access to opportunity. • Cohen, however, departs from the structural view when he sees deviance as originating from subcultural values and not society’s. • His theory can be seen as a combination of interactionist and structuralist.
  18. 18. Subcultures • Cloward and Ohlin identify 3 different types of subculture: 1. Criminal emerge in areas where there is an established pattern of organised adult crime. Children learn from their parents and are concerned with utilitarian crime – financial reward.
  19. 19. 2. Conflict develop in areas where adolescents have little opportunity for access to illegitimate opportunity structures. Lack of cohesiveness. Response is often gang violence. 3. Retreatist some lower class adolescents form subcultures around illegal drug use because they have failed to succeed in both the legitimate and illegitimate structures. Double failures – as they have failed in terms of criminal and conflict subcultures.
  20. 20. Cloward and Ohlin • Cloward and Ohlin (1961) provide other explanations for working class delinquency • Cohen could not explain why delinquent subcultures take different forms - for example some are mainly concerned with theft while others focus on violence • Cloward and Ohlin identify 3 types of delinquent subcultures:
  21. 21. Cloward and Ohlin 1. The first is criminal subculture - this tends to develop in areas where an illegitimate opportunity structure is present 2. There is conflict subculture - this tends to develop in areas where an illegitimate opportunity structure is absent. Delinquents form conflicting gangs out of frustration at the lack of available opportunity structures 3. Finally there is the retreatist subculture
  22. 22. Denial of Responsibility The youth may claim that the action was an accident or, more likely, assert that he or she was forced into the action by circumstances beyond his or her control. Denial of Injury Focuses on the amount of harm caused regardless of violating the law. The absence of harm to an individual may involve pointing to a lack of physical injury, the action was a prank, or the person or business could afford the loss. Denial of the Victim The juvenile can deny the existence of a victim by claiming self-defense or retaliation, the absence of a victim (such as involving a business and not a person), and/or that characteristics of the victim brought the harm on himself or herself (such as hazing a homosexual). Condemnation of the Condemners The youth turns the tables on those individuals who condemn his or her behavior by pointing out that the condemners are no better than he or she. In essence, the condemners are also deviant. Appeal to Higher Loyalties Conflict between the dictates of two groups will be resolved through adherence to the ideas of one group. The juvenile may see greater reward and more loyalty to the subcultural group on some issues which, in turn, lead to deviant behavior.
  23. 23. 1. Denial of responsibility – “not my fault got in with the wrong crowd” 2. Denial of injury – Nobody was hurt, “we only stole a car for fun” 3. Denial of victim – The victim was a criminal so “they deserved it” 4. Condemnation of the condemners – “the police are just as bad” 5. Appeal to higher loyalties – criminal behaviour is justified “as a means to an end” such as political action
  24. 24. Cloward and Ohlin which emerges among those who have failed to succeed either by legitimate means or by being part of a criminal or conflict subculture. They tend to retreat to drug and alcohol abuse
  25. 25. Cloward and Ohlin • Cloward and Ohlin's theory is good in that it shows that working class delinquency is not just concerned with material gain. • The theory also identifies and explains a number of different subcultures. • However, Cloward and Ohlin fail to realise that the different subcultures can overlap. For example gangs involved in conflict subculture often deal in drugs, and make large sums of money in the process.
  26. 26. Trouble Refers to the fact that lower-class males spend a large amount of time preoccupied with getting into and out of trouble. Trouble may bring about desired outcomes such as attention and prestige. Toughness Emphasis on physical prowess, athletic skill, masculinity, and bravery. Partly a response of lower-class males raised in [single] female-headed households. Smartness Basically the idea of being “streetwise.” The concern is on how to manipulate the environment and others to your own benefit without being subjected to sanctions of any kind. Excitement Refers to the idea that lower-class individuals are oriented around short- term hedonistic desires. Activities, such as gambling and drug use, are undertaken for the immediate excitement or gratification that is generated. Fate The belief that, in the long run, individuals have little control over their lives. Luck and fortune dictate the outcome of behavior. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen regardless of the individual’s wishes. This allows for a wide latitude in behavior. Autonomy While the individual believes in fate, there is a strong desire to resist outside control imposed by other persons. Individuals want total control over themselves until fate intervenes.
  27. 27. Subcultural Theories Lower-class Male Subculture • Miller (1958) • The lower class operates under a distinct set of cultural values, or focal concerns (next slide). • At the same time that these values provide positive reinforcement in the lower-class world, they bring about a natural conflict with middle-class values. • Goal of the lower-class individual is not to violate the law or the middle-class norms. • Goal is to follow the focal concerns of their class and peers. • Deviant behavior, therefore, is a by-product of following the subcultural focal concerns.
  28. 28. Walter Miller  For example, one of the focal concerns is autonomy.  The lower classes believe in freedom and independence, and do not like being told what to do. This may bring them into conflict with authority figures, such as police  Miller’s ideas assume all lower class males are seen to act out this subculture with little reference to mainstream society  Yet not all working class boys want to fail in education.
  29. 29. • Toughness – Miller said that people within the lower-class subculture value toughness as an important trait; however this can manifest itself in assault and violence. • Smartness – This culture also value the ability to outfox each other. This will often lead to people trying to con, pickpocket or steal from each other in ‘clever’ ways. • Excitement – This culture constantly searches for excitement and thrills. This often means gambling, alcohol and sexual adventures.
  30. 30. Matza’s delinquency and drift • Therefore ‘techniques of neutralisation’ suggest mainstream values are followed because they justify their actions through mainstream values. • Therefore there is little evidence to suggest there is a distinctive subculture of delinquency • Instead Matza talks of ‘delinquency and drift’ where young people drift in and out of crime. • This fits in with crime stats which show young men are more likely to be criminal
  31. 31. Matza’s delinquency and drift • Therefore ‘techniques of neutralisation’ suggest mainstream values are followed because they justify their actions through mainstream values. • Therefore there is little evidence to suggest there is a distinctive subculture of delinquency • Instead Matza talks of ‘delinquency and drift’ where young people drift in and out of crime. • This fits in with crime stats which show young men are more likely to be criminal
  32. 32. Matza • Matza ignores Hispanic gangs which are actively criminal and permanent • When you examine UK crime data, yes young men under 30 commit, BUT as many as 1 in 3 young men are delinquent which tends to imply more of a subcultural drive than an opportunist or transient one

×