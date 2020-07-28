Comp prese (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intelligent Traffic Light Control Mohamed Khasawneh CIISE, Concordia University PhD Comprehensive Exam 1
Outline 1. Introduction 2. Context 3. Papers 1. Intelligent Traffic Light Control Using Distributed Multi-agent Q Learning...
1. Introduction • Nowadays, studying Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) is considered to be one of the hottest topics whi...
2. Context • Smart cities • Traffic Congestion management problem • Intelligent Traffic signaling problem • Connected vehi...
Challenges • There are many challenges in designing these systems: The lack of global view of traffic conditions at the n...
Papers under study 1. Intelligent Traffic Light Control Using Distributed Multi-agent Q Learning. 2. Intelligent Traffic L...
Paper 1. Intelligent Traffic Light Control Using Distributed Multi-agent Q Learning 7
Problem Definition • Designing Intelligent traffic light control, where two main aspects are not considered in the previou...
Literature Review 9 Figure 1.Classification Of Traffic Light Control Approach
Proposed System Design • The proposed system design is based on the usage of Q learning which falls under the reinforcemen...
Proposed System Design Figure 2. System Architecture for Distributed Q Learning Agent [2]. 11
Methodology • A Markov Decision Based model where states, actions, rewards are defined. States : 𝑆𝑖,𝑑 𝑡 = {𝑞1𝑖,𝑑 𝑡 , 𝑞2𝑖,...
Methodology Rewards: 𝑹𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 𝒂𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 , 𝒂𝒋,𝒅 𝒕 , 𝑺𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 , 𝑺𝒋,𝒅, 𝒕 𝑾𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 = −( 𝑾 𝟏,𝒅 𝒕 𝑵 𝒊 𝒋𝜺𝑵 𝒊 𝒒𝒋𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 + 𝑾 𝒛,𝒅 𝒕 𝑵 𝒊 𝑵 𝒋 𝒋𝜺...
Used parameters Parameters Meaning 𝑺𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 The state at intersection i, at day d and time t. 𝒒 𝟏𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 , 𝒒 𝟐𝒊,𝒅 𝒕 , … , 𝒒𝒋𝒊,...
Results Fig. 4: Total cumulated queue lengths for vehicles and pedestrians in the case of high pedestrian rate Fig. 5: Tot...
Results Fig. 6: CO2 and CO emission of vehicles in the case of high pedestrian rate Fig. 7: Fuel consumption and noise pol...
Conclusion • Unlike other papers in the literature, one of the main contributions of this paper is handling both motorized...
Paper 2: Intelligent Traffic Lights: Green Time Period Negotiation 18
Problem Definition • Designing Intelligent traffic light control, where two main aspects are not considered in the previou...
Literature Review 20 Author Approach Dresner and Stone (2005) (2009) “reservation based” strategy Vasirani and Ossowski(20...
Proposed System Design • A multi-agent computerized system (MAS or "self-organized system") composed of multiple interacti...
First stage 𝑵 𝟎 = 𝑸𝑻 𝒇 𝟒 (𝑿𝒊−𝟏) + 𝒙𝒊 − 𝟏 𝟐 + 𝟏𝟐 𝒙 𝒊− .𝟔𝟕+ 𝒔𝒈 𝟔𝟎𝟎 𝑸𝑻 𝒇 𝒊𝒇 𝑿𝒊 >. 𝟔𝟕 + 𝒔𝒈 𝟔𝟎𝟎 (3) 0 otherwise 𝑵 𝑴𝒂𝒙 = 𝒒 𝑪−𝒈 𝟏...
Second stage 23
Bid Mechanism 24
Case study Variables values Simulation Time 2 hours The inter-green time 5s (3s yellow, 2s red). The minimum green duratio...
Result Fig. 5 – Average travel time of each replication versus time: a) baseline; b) proposed 26
Conclusions • This paper unveiled a person-oriented traffic signal control method for secluded intersection that include s...
Paper 3: Optimal Cycle Program of Traffic Lights With Particle Swarm Optimization 28
Problem definition • Designing Intelligent traffic light control, where three main aspects are not considered in the previ...
Literature Review Mathematic models Fuzzy logic approaches Biologically inspired optimizers McCrea and Moutari[5]( merged...
Solution Approach • PSO has been considered in [7] and [8] as a population-based meta-heuristic motivated by the birds’ so...
SUMO 32
PSO for Traffic Light Scheduling The optimization solver proposed in this paper for optimal cycle programs for traffic lig...
Case study 34 Table 5. Simulation and PSO Parameters
Results 35
Papers comparison Weakness Strengths Paper 1 o Vehicle-based strategy o does not react well to a sharp changes in traffic ...
Conclusions • In this report, research papers tackling the efficient design of intelligent traffic light are discussed. Co...
Timeline 38
Future works • Designing a person based globally optimal intelligent traffic light which fairly considers many parameters ...
References [1] Y. Feng, K. L. Head, S. Khoshmagham, and M. Zamanipour, ―A real-time adaptive signal control in a connected...
References [6] R. Bretherton, N. Hounsell, and B. Radia. (1996). Public transport priority in SCOOT [Online]. Available: h...
Thank you 42
