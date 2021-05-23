Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering
May. 23, 2021

Vocabulary Engineering Enrichment 3

Vocab for engineering

Vocabulary Engineering Enrichment 3

  1. 1. Nur Cahyo – 2210181048 Cliﬀord Jason – 2210181041 Churun – 2210181053 M. Iqbal Alfarabi - 2210181049 PROFESSIONAL VOCABULARY
  2. 2. Revocation 1 (n) [/re.vəˈkeɪ.ʃən/] (n) Pencabutan Deﬁnition: (n) the act of stating oﬀicially that an agreement, right, or legal document is no longer eﬀective Past Simple The revocation of their license was a necessary precaution to the company Past Cont.They were protesting about the revocation of their rights to vote
  3. 3. Satellite 2 (n) [/ˈsæt̬.əl.aɪt/] (n) Satelit Deﬁnition: (n) a natural object moving around a larger object in space, or an artiﬁcial object sent up into space to travel around the earth Past Simple the satellite has been there since 1958 Past Cont. they were installing a new satellite back when old one went out of commision
  4. 4. Visual 3 (n), (adj) [/ˈvɪʒ.u.əl/] (n) Visual (adj) Penglihatan Deﬁnition: (n) something such as a picture, photograph, or piece of ﬁlm used to give a particular eﬀect or to explain something (adj) visual stimulus/impact/abilities Past Simple the storm was pretty rough and visual visibility suﬀered due to heavy snow Past Cont. Margaret says they were concerned about the visual aspects of the project
  5. 5. Installation 4 (n) [/ˌɪn.stəˈleɪ.ʃən/] (n) Instalasi Deﬁnition: (n) an occasion when equipment, furniture, or a computer program is put into position or made ready to use Past Simple Make sure the installation is in pristine condition before the event Past Cont. don and the boys were conducting maintenance on the installation last thursday
  6. 6. Instrument 5 (n) [/ˈɪn.strə.mənt/] (n) Instrumen Deﬁnition: (n) a tool or other device, especially one without electrical power, used for performing a particular piece of work Past Simple He forgot the measuring intruments so we have to go by gut Past Cont. They were working on the machine with mechanical instruments
  7. 7. intersection 6 (n) [/ˌɪn.t̬ɚˈsek.ʃən/] (n) Persimpangan Deﬁnition: (n) the place where two or more roads join or cross each other Past Simple we passed the intersection 5 miles ago Past Cont. you said there were supposed to be an intersection an hour ago
  8. 8. JOINT 7 (n), (adj) [/dʒɔɪnt/] (n) Sambungan (adj) Gabungan Deﬁnition: (n) a place where two things are fastened together (adj) belonging to or shared between two or more people Past Simple Mika did a joint project with Mr. Caelan last year. Past Cont. Tony was installing the joint when Jake installed the wheel.
  9. 9. LEVER 8 (n), (v) [/ˈlev.ɚ/] (n) Tuas (v) Mencongkel Deﬁnition: (n) a bar or handle for operating a machine etc (v) to move a bar or handle around a ﬁxed point Past Simple Nana levered a sarden can’s lid with a spoon. Past Cont. They didn’t pull the machine’s lever when the factory blacked out.
  10. 10. LIFT 9 (n), (v) [/lɪft/] (n) Gaya angkat (ﬁsika) (v) Mengangkat Deﬁnition: (n) the force on the wing of a bird or aircraft that keeps it in the air as it moves forward (v) to move something from a lower to a higher position Past Simple The teacher already taught us about aircraft lift last meeting. Past Cont. Tiana was lifting the tray when her dog stole a beignet from it.
  11. 11. LIQUID 10 (n) [/ˈlɪk.wɪd/] (n) Cairan Deﬁnition: (n) a substance that ﬂows easily and is neither a gas nor a solid Past Simple The liquid was already boiled one hour before it needed. Past Cont. The witch villain was ﬁghting the male lead when the female lead vanished the magic liquid. https://unsplash.com/@_louisreed
  12. 12. LOAD 11 (n), (v) [/loʊd/] (n) Muatan (v) Memuat Deﬁnition: (n) Something which is being carried (v) to take or put on what is to be carried (especially if heavy) Past Simple Nick already loaded the luggages into the car. Past Cont. That truck was passing by the bridge when its load scattered to the air. https://unsplash.com/@_louisreed
  13. 13. MACHINE 12 (n) [/məˈʃiːn/] (n) Mesin Deﬁnition: (n) a piece of equipment with several moving parts that uses power to do a particular type of work Past Simple Workers here already learned how to operate the printing machine. Past Cont. The machine was being ﬁxed when Clara wanted to use it. https://unsplash.com/@_louisreed
  14. 14. MANAGEMENT 13 (n) [/ˈmanijmənt/] (n) pengelolaan Deﬁnition: (n) the process of dealing with or controlling things or people. Past Simple I studied ﬁnancial management on campus Past Cont. All of management teams in this company were not having good communication.
  15. 15. MANUFACTURING 14 (n) [/ˌman(y)əˈfakCHəriNG/] (n) manufaktur Deﬁnition: (n) the making of articles on a large scale using machinery; industrial production. Past Simple The manufacturing of a car made easy by mechanical industrialization. Past Cont. Xiaomi company was manufacturing an Android type smartphone since 2010.
  16. 16. CONVERTER 15 (n) [/kənˈvərdər/] (n) konverter Deﬁnition: (n) a person or thing that converts something. Past Simple The current boost converter system broke by short circuit. Past Cont. The boost converter in our electronic board was having an electrical problem when blackout happens.
  17. 17. MEASUREMENT 16 (n) [/ˈmeZHərmənt/] (n) pengukuran Deﬁnition: (n) the action of measuring something. Past Simple Our electrical measurement system ran smoothly with new electronic board. Past Cont. The International Standard measurement system was having more popularity than the Imperial System.
  18. 18. MECHANIZE 17 (v) [/mekəˌnīz/] (v) memekanisasi Deﬁnition: (v) introduce machines or automatic devices into (a process or place). Past Simple In 1800s, English began to mechanize their industry to improve productivity. Past Cont. Indonesia was not having a good mechanize industry right now..
  19. 19. MODULAR 18 (adj) [/mäjələr/] (adj) modular Deﬁnition: (adj) employing or involving a module or modules as the basis of design or construction. Past Simple Modular photovoltaic cell in our company broke because of thunder Past Cont. Our motor control system was using modular transistor to generate three phase trapezoidal wave.
  20. 20. MOLD 19 (verb) [/ˈmōld/] (verb) mencetak Deﬁnition: (verb) make something, usually for a specific function Past Simple: He molded the new engine structure with clay and iron Past Cont. Lisa was molding the bell when the explosion happens
  21. 21. MOTION 20 (noun) [/ˈmōSH(ə)n/] (noun) gerakan Deﬁnition: (noun) an optical illusion of motion produced by viewing a rapid succession of still pictures of a moving object Past Simple: The motion of the picture made her sick Past Cont. He was creating a new monitor to give a better motion for a better experience
  22. 22. INFERENCE 21 (noun) [/ˈɪn.fər.əns/] (noun) kesimpulan Deﬁnition: (noun) a belief or opinion that you develop from the information that you know Past Simple: He created the plate based on the inference of the book that he read Past Cont. Rosé was close to ﬁnishing her projects when she got a new inference from the lesson
  23. 23. GRID 22 (noun) [/grid/] (noun) Kisi Deﬁnition: (noun) a pattern or structure made from horizontal and vertical lines crossing each other to form squares Past Simple: He drawn the tangent line on the grid for his presentation Past Cont. Jennie was creating a new grid system for the city’s electrical system
  24. 24. TRANSMIT 23 (verb) [/trænzˈmɪt/] (verb) Transmisi Deﬁnition: (verb) to broadcast something, or to send out or carry signals or messages using radio, television, etc Past Simple: The tower transmitted signals from the studio to the TV Past Cont. The phones were transmitting several signal to the wiﬁ
  25. 25. SYNCHRONIZATION 24 (noun) [/sɪŋ.krə.naɪˈzeɪ.ʃən/] (noun) sinkronisasi Deﬁnition: (Noun) the fact of happening at the same time, or the act of making things happen at the same time: Past Simple: Jisoo’s phone turned oﬀ in synchronization with the blackout Past Cont. We were watching the synchronization between the new car’s speed and the electric engine

