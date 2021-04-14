Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rubber Deflashing - What It Is and Why It's Applied Luis Tormento LT Quimicos 09/10/2012
What is Flash?  Flash is the result of the overflow of rubber compounds out of the molding area.  This overflow is undes...
Deflashing  In most cases deflashing is a necessary step in the manufacture of molded rubber, whether by:  Injection  C...
Deflashing  If overflow is controlled / planned or not, it is undesirable and should be removed.  The manual withdrawal ...
Flashes  In order to obtain better appearance and technical quality, we must use appropriate techniques to:  Decrease fl...
How to reduce flash - Process  In molding we must control four basic categories:  Temperature  Pressure  Time  Distan...
How to reduce flash - Process  Temperature  Melt point control  The flow of material in the mold includes its path from...
How to reduce flash - Process  Pressure  Initial pressure  Applied to the fused compound, it is responsible for filling...
How to reduce flash - Process  Time  The time required to cast an artifact is the sum total of:  Mold closure  Flow of...
How to reduce flash - Process  Distance  Importance  Distance control is critical in the production of high quality pro...
How to reduce flash – Molding  The molding step has a great influence on the generation of flashes.  Molds that do not f...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Molding Processes  Compression Molding  Transfer Molding  Injection Molding
How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression Molding  Most of the presses used in compression molding are hydraulic presse...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression Molding Presses used in compression molding
How to reduce flash - Molding  We highlight the different heating systems of the plateaus:  Steam - the plates have zig-...
How to reduce flash - Molding  We highlight the different heating systems of the plateaus:  Electrical - the system is c...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression molding is not very different from the manufacture of a cookie or waffle. A gi...
How to reduce flash - Molding  The excess, or flash, created by pieces of large diameter, is of particular interest when ...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression Molding
How to reduce flash - Molding  Transfer Molding  Transfer molding differs from compression molding; In the latter, the m...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Transfer Molding
How to reduce flash - Molding  Injection Molding  Injection molding is the most automated of the molding processes. The ...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Injection Molding  There are two types of injection presses:  Plastification and injecti...
How to reduce flash - Molding  Injection Molding
How to reduce flash - Molding  Degassing  The removal of gases (air entrapped) generates flashes that are removed by var...
How to reduce flash - Mold  Desgassing  As tolerance for these degassers it is suggested: Material hardness Depression o...
How to reduce flash - Mold  Feeding  The number, size and location of feeder holes vary greatly, depending on the moldin...
How to reduce flash - Mold  Feeding  Here are the five most common mold feeding processes:
How to reduce flash - Mold  Corners  Two key points should be considered when designing corners:  The corner should be ...
How to reduce flash - Mold  Corners  The figure below shows an example of this type of mold.
How to reduce flash - Mold  Holes  Always try to use the basic rule of 2: 1, ie: the height of the hole should not be mo...
How to reduce flash - Mold  Durability of molds / dies  As far as possible, we must always use "clean" or low dirt mater...
How to reduce flash - Mold  Durability of molds / dies  Additional care should be taken with the use of peroxides, as th...
How to remove flashes  After we have taken all the care in process control, compounds and molds to reduce flashes, we wil...
Deflashing  Several processes and methods are used in the deflashing of rubber artifacts:  Manually  Drilling  Cutting...
How to remove flashes  Manual Deflashing - Deflashing was initially a manual operation. Dozens of workers, seated in tiny...
How to remove flashes
How to remove flashes  We can say that manual deflashing has several drawbacks:  The quality of manual finishing is unst...
How to remove flashes  Other manual deburring processes include:  Drilling  Machining  Sanding  Cleaning
How to remove flashes
How to remove flashes  Manual Process uses a series of techniques and instruments:
How to remove flashes  Vibrators and Rotating Chambers  The first cryogenic machines were vibrators and rotating chamber...
How to remove flashes  Vibrators and Rotating Chambers  They are limited: they are efficient when the artifact must be d...
How to remove flashes Polyblast modelo 300
How to remove flashes  Shotblasting Equipment (Polyblaster 2.0)  A large increase in the productivity of the deflashing ...
How to remove flashes  Shotblasting Equipment (Polyblaster 2.0)  The basket rotates and on the artifact is injected plas...
How to remove flashes Polyblaster 2.0
How to remove flashes
How to remove flashes
How to remove flashes  There are only four basic controls on these machines:  Temperature  Injection Wheel Speed  Bask...
How to remove flashes  These media are polycarbonate, especially composite to withstand impact at -184°C. (For example, s...
How to remove flashes  The temperature needed to crystallize the flash varies from compound to compound.  Important fact...
How to remove flashes  Reference Temperatures: Denominação Temperatura do Ponto de Rigidez ºC Faixa de Temperatura de Reb...
Thank you Luis A. Tormento LT Químicos Ltormento@gmail.com Tel: (11) 988990267
  1. 1. Rubber Deflashing - What It Is and Why It's Applied Luis Tormento LT Quimicos 09/10/2012
  2. 2. What is Flash?  Flash is the result of the overflow of rubber compounds out of the molding area.  This overflow is undesirable and should be removed
  3. 3. Deflashing  In most cases deflashing is a necessary step in the manufacture of molded rubber, whether by:  Injection  Compression  Transfer
  4. 4. Deflashing
  5. 5. Deflashing  If overflow is controlled / planned or not, it is undesirable and should be removed.  The manual withdrawal is time consuming and tedious.  Machining processes, despite being automated, are loaded manually and are time consuming.
  6. 6. Flashes  In order to obtain better appearance and technical quality, we must use appropriate techniques to:  Decrease flash generation  Decrease size and thickness of flashes
  7. 7. Flashes Techniques to reduce flash generation
  8. 8. How to reduce flash - Process  In molding we must control four basic categories:  Temperature  Pressure  Time  Distance Temperature Pressure Time Distance
  9. 9. How to reduce flash - Process  Temperature  Melt point control  The flow of material in the mold includes its path from the feeder to the mold cavity.  Generally the material is heated and then flows into the molding cavities  Mold temperature control  Variations in mold temperature are responsible for greater or lesser contraction
  10. 10. How to reduce flash - Process  Pressure  Initial pressure  Applied to the fused compound, it is responsible for filling the cavity and forms the artifact  Final pressure (lift)  Used to fill the final mold and maintain the shape until the final solidification (vulcanization) of the artifact.  Return pressure
  11. 11. How to reduce flash - Process  Time  The time required to cast an artifact is the sum total of:  Mold closure  Flow of the compound into the cavity  Opening to eliminate voids and occluded air  Vulcanization until reaching T90  Opening  Demoulding
  12. 12. How to reduce flash - Process  Distance  Importance  Distance control is critical in the production of high quality products because long distances mean long cycles of curing (curing)  Mold closure distance  The initial closing speed is very fast.  The final closing speed (1 cm) is very slow  Mold opening distance  The mold opens slowly (1/4 ") to break the vacuum formed in the molding.
  13. 13. How to reduce flash Molding
  14. 14. How to reduce flash – Molding  The molding step has a great influence on the generation of flashes.  Molds that do not follow an RMA molding pattern tend to generate a greater amount of flassh.  Equipment with pressure and temperature deficiencies also tend to generate more flashes.
  15. 15. How to reduce flash - Molding  Molding Processes  Compression Molding  Transfer Molding  Injection Molding
  16. 16. How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression Molding  Most of the presses used in compression molding are hydraulic presses of ascending lower plateau;  In these, a hydraulic cylinder is housed in a bench or in the lower part of the press;  The piston, by means of hydraulic pressure, rises until it is compressed on the upper plateau, fixed in the upper part of the press.  To open the press simply close the inlet of hydraulic fluid and open the outlet, this fact that dislodges the liquid of the cylinder for the descent by gravity of the piston and lower plateau;  Auxiliary systems, mechanical or hydraulic, are often used to accelerate the opening and improve the productivity of the installation.
  17. 17. How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression Molding Presses used in compression molding
  18. 18. How to reduce flash - Molding  We highlight the different heating systems of the plateaus:  Steam - the plates have zig-zag channels for steam circulation; The system has a set of traps for the elimination of condensed steam. To regulate the volume of steam it is recommended to use pressure switches, which ensure the consistency and precision required to maintain the vulcanization temperature.  Thermofluids - fluids are liquids that withstand temperatures of up to 200 ° C or more, without boiling or suffering appreciable thermal degradation, for prolonged periods; Circulate on the plateaus instead of the steam; The capacitors are removed and work at low pressures, which simplifies the sealing problem. As the thermofluid is kept in circulation in a closed circuit, generally of little extent, temperature control is easier.
  19. 19. How to reduce flash - Molding  We highlight the different heating systems of the plateaus:  Electrical - the system is clean and simple, but usually presents problems of temperature uniformity over the surface of the plateau and oscillations over time; with electronic pulse control systems, frequency and duration between the actual and theoretical temperature, it is possible to reduce these oscillations. Recently a heating system was started by heating plateaus by induction, obtaining a faster heating and better regulation and uniformity of the temperature.
  20. 20. How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression molding is not very different from the manufacture of a cookie or waffle. A given quantity of material must be placed in a cavity, ensuring that it is filled. Heat and pressure are applied by taking the compound to flow, filling the cavity and shaping the part; The surplus material flows out through flow channels (burrs).  Compression molding is generally chosen for medium hardness compounds in high volume applications or applications that particularly use very expensive materials.
  21. 21. How to reduce flash - Molding  The excess, or flash, created by pieces of large diameter, is of particular interest when using more expensive compounds. Compression molding helps to reduce this excess.  The range of application ranges from simple O-rings to belts and complex diaphragms with a diameter greater than 254.0 mm.  The flash in a typical compression molded part has a maximum of 0.102 x 0.254 mm at 0.127 x 0.813 mm, depending on the deflashing method.
  22. 22. How to reduce flash - Molding  Compression Molding
  23. 23. How to reduce flash - Molding  Transfer Molding  Transfer molding differs from compression molding; In the latter, the material is placed in a receptacle, located between the upper part of the mold and a piston. The material slides into the cavity through one or more holes called "door" or "passageway".  The flash in a small mold or O-ring will be at most 0.127 mm thick, extending to approximately 0.076 mm on the surface of the part.
  24. 24. How to reduce flash - Molding  Transfer Molding
  25. 25. How to reduce flash - Molding  Injection Molding  Injection molding is the most automated of the molding processes. The material is heated to an easy flow state; is injected under pressure from the heated chamber through a series of holes or "ports" in the mold.  Injection molding is ideal for high production volumes of relatively simple configuration rubber parts.
  26. 26. How to reduce flash - Molding  Injection Molding  There are two types of injection presses:  Plastification and injection by spindle, and  Plastification by spindle and injection by piston.
  27. 27. How to reduce flash - Molding  Injection Molding
  28. 28. How to reduce flash - Molding  Degassing  The removal of gases (air entrapped) generates flashes that are removed by various methods: manual extraction, cryogenic grinding or sanding. It is advisable to maintain a good tolerance in mold closure to reduce your losses to a minimum.
  29. 29. How to reduce flash - Mold  Desgassing  As tolerance for these degassers it is suggested: Material hardness Depression or typical projection from the surface Less than 50 0.381mm 50 or more 0.178mm
  30. 30. How to reduce flash - Mold  Feeding  The number, size and location of feeder holes vary greatly, depending on the molding process, material hardness, dimensional tolerances, cosmetic considerations and other customer requirements.  The correct material entry design is a decisive factor in the reduction of scrap in the process
  31. 31. How to reduce flash - Mold  Feeding  Here are the five most common mold feeding processes:
  32. 32. How to reduce flash - Mold  Corners  Two key points should be considered when designing corners:  The corner should be rounded to facilitate removal of the tooling  Whenever possible, the mold should open both horizontally and vertically.  Thus, when the operator removes the part from the mold, it will separate the central part and the piece will slip away, thus avoiding tearing losses.
  33. 33. How to reduce flash - Mold  Corners  The figure below shows an example of this type of mold.
  34. 34. How to reduce flash - Mold  Holes  Always try to use the basic rule of 2: 1, ie: the height of the hole should not be more than twice the diameter, thus reducing the pressure required to remove the material from the mold.
  35. 35. How to reduce flash - Mold  Durability of molds / dies  As far as possible, we must always use "clean" or low dirt materials on the mold; this is relevant because in the injection molding processes the cleaning of the molds is very complicated and may require hours for its completion.  As far as possible, use polymers of controlled viscosity, avoiding the use of process aids or even release agents (a mold surface finish is necessary).
  36. 36. How to reduce flash - Mold  Durability of molds / dies  Additional care should be taken with the use of peroxides, as they release products that cause oxidation of the molds; for these applications it is recommended to use chromed or stainless steel finish.  Take care of the cleaning of the molds: very abrasive cleaners will wear out the mold and deform the dimensions generating more flashes.  Sandblasting was banned in 1999, as it causes silicosis. Currently plastic media are used for this process. Ideally, the mold will last for 100,000 times.
  37. 37. How to remove flashes  After we have taken all the care in process control, compounds and molds to reduce flashes, we will now explain the processes of removal of them:
  38. 38. How to remove flashes Deflashing
  39. 39. Deflashing  Several processes and methods are used in the deflashing of rubber artifacts:  Manually  Drilling  Cutting  Milling  Cryogenics
  40. 40. How to remove flashes  Manual Deflashing - Deflashing was initially a manual operation. Dozens of workers, seated in tiny workstations, picked up the pieces one by one and removed the excess rubber (burr) with knives, scissors and special devices. Even today, some artifacts need to be deflashed in this way, due to their complexity and size.
  41. 41. How to remove flashes
  42. 42. How to remove flashes  We can say that manual deflashing has several drawbacks:  The quality of manual finishing is unstable  Manual deflashing is a slow and time-consuming process,  Due to the extensive use of labor it is gradually becoming a costly process.
  43. 43. How to remove flashes  Other manual deburring processes include:  Drilling  Machining  Sanding  Cleaning
  44. 44. How to remove flashes
  45. 45. How to remove flashes  Manual Process uses a series of techniques and instruments:
  46. 46. How to remove flashes  Vibrators and Rotating Chambers  The first cryogenic machines were vibrators and rotating chambers. (Model 300)  In these machines, the artifact is frozen by means of liquid nitrogen until reaching its glass transition temperature. The machine has the internal hexagonal shape and the hardened flash is removed by impact between the frozen parts or by means of some type of media.  Plastic or ceramic media are generally used to assist in impact and break flash.
  47. 47. How to remove flashes  Vibrators and Rotating Chambers  They are limited: they are efficient when the artifact must be deflashed externally; are of low efficiency for internal deflashing.  Currently the vibrators and rotating chambers are efficient in the deflashing of several artifacts; in other artifacts, serve as a pre-treatment for finishing the most efficient cryogenic equipment - one of these equipment is the rotating blasting basket (Polyblaster 2.0).
  48. 48. How to remove flashes Polyblast modelo 300
  49. 49. How to remove flashes  Shotblasting Equipment (Polyblaster 2.0)  A large increase in the productivity of the deflashing came with the development of basket- type equipment by blasting media.  In this equipment the artifacts are frozen in a basket with a volume of 28 to 112 liters. This basket is positioned in a thermally insulated chamber after reaching the desired temperature (according to the type of elastomer).
  50. 50. How to remove flashes  Shotblasting Equipment (Polyblaster 2.0)  The basket rotates and on the artifact is injected plastic media to break the flash; This flash falls along with the media to a set of sieves that makes removal of the flash and broken media.  The media returns to a container and, via compressed air, returns to the deflashing chamber.  After the preset time the artifact is free of flashes and ready for use.
  51. 51. How to remove flashes Polyblaster 2.0
  52. 52. How to remove flashes
  53. 53. How to remove flashes
  54. 54. How to remove flashes  There are only four basic controls on these machines:  Temperature  Injection Wheel Speed  Basket speed  Cycle time
  55. 55. How to remove flashes  These media are polycarbonate, especially composite to withstand impact at -184°C. (For example, silicone deflashing)  These polycarbonate media are cylindrical in shape.  It has already been proven that the shape of the media has little effect on the deflashing process, but the cylindrical shape is the easiest to handle.
  56. 56. How to remove flashes  The temperature needed to crystallize the flash varies from compound to compound.  Important factor in the productivity of this process is to determine the ideal temperature (Tg) for each compound; With this it is possible to better deflashing and saving of nitrogen.
  57. 57. How to remove flashes  Reference Temperatures: Denominação Temperatura do Ponto de Rigidez ºC Faixa de Temperatura de Rebarbação ºC Etileno-Propileno (EPDM, EPT, EPR) -68 -70 a -96 Borracha de Cloropreno (Neoprene) -46 -60 a -70 Butadieno Acrilonitrila (Buna - NBR) -46 -50 a -70 Epicloridrina (Hydrin, ECO) -34 -43 Poliuretano (Millathane) -29 -45 Fluopolímero (FPM) -37 -51 Poliacrilato (Vamac) -51 -60 a -80 Polietileno Clorosulfonado (Hypalon) -51 -62 a -70 Silicone -85 -87 a -118 Fluorsilicone -68 -68 Fluorelastômero -29 -29 Borracha de polibutadieno -73 -80 a -100 Borracha Natural -60 -70 a -100 Borracha de Isopreno (Poliisopreno) -59 -70 a -90 Borracha butílica (IIR) -59 -70 a -90 Borracha de Estireno Butadieno (Buna-S, SBR) -59 -80 a -100
  58. 58. Thank you Luis A. Tormento LT Químicos Ltormento@gmail.com Tel: (11) 988990267

×