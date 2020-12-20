Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BURUJ SAINS TAHUN 6 BY CIKGU KAVITHA
  2. 2. MARI KITA TONTON SATU VIDEO…
  3. 3. APA ITU BURUJ • Gugusan bintang yang kelihatan membentuk corak tertentu di langit pada waktu malam • Corak-corak ini hanya terbentuk apabila kita melihatnya di Bumi🌏 • Secara semula jadinya, corak-corak tersebut tidak wujud di ruang angkasa.
  4. 4. BELANTIK • Antara buruj yang paling menonjol di langit pada waktu malam. • Membentuk corak seperti seorang pemburu yang memakai tali pinggang dan tergantung sebilah pedang. • Garisan yang menyambungkan bintang di tengah tali pinggang ke kepala sentiasa menunjukkan ke arah utara • Boleh dilihat dari hemisfera utara dan selatan • Disember - Februari
  5. 5. PARI • Buruj yang paling kecil dan senang dikenali pasti • Dapat dilihat pada waktu malam di sebelah hemisfera selatan • Ia terdiri daripada gugusan empat bintang yang tersusun berbentuk corak seperti layang-layang. • Sepanjang tahun di Malaysia selatan
  6. 6. BIDUK • Gugusan tujuh bintang. • Buruj ini membentuk corak seperti gayung atau senduk dengan tangkainya. • Merupakan sebahagian daripada buruj yang lebih besar iaitu Ursa Major • Biduk muncul dilangit pada waktu malam di sebelah hemisfera utara. • Mei - Jun
  7. 7. SKORPIO • Gugusan bintang yang membentuk corak seperti seekor kala jengking. • Buruj Skorpio muncul di langit pada waktu malam di sebelah hemisfera selatan. • Jun - Ogos
  8. 8. FIKIR SEJENAK Mengapakah bintang-bintang sentiasa berubah kedudukan seperti Matahari dan Bulan? Kerana kedudukan buruj-buruj ini sentiasa berubah mengikut putaran bumi yang berputar pada paksinya dan mengikut peredaran bumi yang beredar mengelilingi orbitnya.
  9. 9. KEGUNAAN BURUJ • Pelayar dan pengembara menggunakan buruj untuk menunjukkan arah. • Petani menggunakan buruh untuk menandakan tibanya musim menanam dan menuai. • Ahli astronomi menggunakan buruj untuk mengkaji bintang
  10. 10. BURUJ BIDUK BURUJ PARI BURUJ BELANTIK BURUJ SKORPIO Untuk menunjukkan arah Untuk menunjukkan arah Untuk menunjukkan musim menanam Untuk menunjukkan musim menuai
  11. 11. Utara
  12. 12. TERIMA KASIH….

