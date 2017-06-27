ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΠΑΠΑΚΩΝΣΤΑΝΤΙΝΟΥ ΝΤΑΝΙΕΛ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΑΚΗΣ ΕΛΙΝΑ ΛΑΣΚΑΡΙΔΟΥ 3ο ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΑΡΤΕΜΙΔΟΣ
1911-1996
Ο Οδυσσέας Ελύτης (πραγματικό ονοματεπώνυμο Οδυσσέας Αλεπουδέλης) γεννήθηκε στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης, 2 Νοεμβρίου 1911 και πέθα...
Η οικογένεια Αλεπουδέλη το 1917. Ο Οδυσσέας είναι το μικρό αγόρι στην άκρη αριστερά. Από την φωτογραφία απουσιάζει η μεγάλ...
 Ὢ σῶμα του καλοκαιριοῦ γυμνὸ καμένο Φαγωμένο ἀπὸ τὸ λάδι κι ἀπὸ τὸ ἀλάτι Σῶμα τοῦ βράχου καὶ ῥῖγος τῆς καρδιᾶς Μεγάλο ἀν...
1909-1990
 Ε Π Ι Τ Ε Λ Ο Υ Σ   Πριν από εσένα ήσουν εσύ;  Έξω στο δρόμο δεν περνάει κανένας.  Το φως του δωματίου πέφτει κάθετα...
1859-1943
Ο Κωστής Παλαμάς (Πάτρα, 13 Ιανουαρίου 1859 - Αθήνα, 27 Φεβρουαρίου 1943) ήταν ποιητής, πεζογράφος, θεατρικός συγγραφέας, ...
Μεγαλοι Έλληνες ποιητές

  1. 1. ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ ΠΑΠΑΚΩΝΣΤΑΝΤΙΝΟΥ ΝΤΑΝΙΕΛ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΑΚΗΣ ΕΛΙΝΑ ΛΑΣΚΑΡΙΔΟΥ 3ο ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΑΡΤΕΜΙΔΟΣ
  2. 2. 1911-1996
  3. 3. Ο Οδυσσέας Ελύτης (πραγματικό ονοματεπώνυμο Οδυσσέας Αλεπουδέλης) γεννήθηκε στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης, 2 Νοεμβρίου 1911 και πέθανε στην Αθήνα, 18 Μαρτίου 1996. Ήταν το τελευταίο από τα έξι παιδιά του Παναγιώτη Αλεπουδέλη και της Μαρίας Βρανά. Ο πατέρας του καταγόταν από τον συνοικισμό Καλαμιάρης της Παναγιούδας Λέσβου και είχε εγκατασταθεί στην πόλη του Ηρακλείου από το 1895 Το 1914 ο πατέρας του μετέφερε τα εργοστάσιά του στον Πειραιά και η οικογένεια εγκαταστάθηκε στην Αθήνα. O Οδυσσέας Ελύτης εγγράφηκε το 1917 στο ιδιωτικό σχολείο Δ.Ν. Μακρή, όπου φοίτησε για επτά χρόνια, έχοντας μεταξύ άλλων δασκάλους του τον Ι.Μ. Παναγιωτόπουλο και τον Ι.Θ. Κακριδή. Τα πρώτα καλοκαίρια της ζωής του τα πέρασε στην Κρήτη, τη Λέσβο και τις Σπέτσες. Τον Νοέμβριο του 1920, μετά την πτώση του Βενιζέλου, η οικογένειά του αντιμετώπισε διώξεις, εξαιτίας της προσήλωσής της στις βενιζελικές ιδέες. Ήταν ένας από τους σημαντικότερους Έλληνες ποιητές, μέλος της λογοτεχνικής γενιάς του '30. Διακρίθηκε το 1960 με το Κρατικό Βραβείο Ποίησης και το 1979 με το βραβείο Νόμπελ Λογοτεχνίας, ο δεύτερος και τελευταίος μέχρι σήμερα Έλληνας που τιμήθηκε με βραβείο Νόμπελ. Γνωστότερα ποιητικά του έργα είναι τα Άξιον Εστί, Ήλιος ο πρώτος, Προσανατολισμοί, κ.ά.
  4. 4. Η οικογένεια Αλεπουδέλη το 1917. Ο Οδυσσέας είναι το μικρό αγόρι στην άκρη αριστερά. Από την φωτογραφία απουσιάζει η μεγάλη αδελφή του Μυρσίνη, η οποία πέθανε το 1918 στην ηλικία των 20 ετών από την επιδημία της ισπανικής γρίπης.
  5. 5.  Ὢ σῶμα του καλοκαιριοῦ γυμνὸ καμένο Φαγωμένο ἀπὸ τὸ λάδι κι ἀπὸ τὸ ἀλάτι Σῶμα τοῦ βράχου καὶ ῥῖγος τῆς καρδιᾶς Μεγάλο ἀνέμισμα τῆς κόμης λυγαριᾶς Ἄχνα βασιλικοῦ πάνω ἀπὸ τὸ σγουρὸ ἐφηβαῖο Γεμᾶτο ἀστράκια καὶ πευκοβελόνες Σῶμα βαθὺ πλεούμενο τῆς μέρας!
  6. 6. 1909-1990
  7. 7.  Ε Π Ι Τ Ε Λ Ο Υ Σ   Πριν από εσένα ήσουν εσύ;  Έξω στο δρόμο δεν περνάει κανένας.  Το φως του δωματίου πέφτει κάθετα  τονίζοντας τα ζυγωματικά, σβήνοντας το σαγόνι  μέσα στην ίδιαν απορία: «υπήρξαμε;». Έτσι  πέταξα το ποτήρι απ’ το παράθυρο.  Έτσι άκουσα τουλάχιστον κάτω στο πεζοδρόμιο τον κρότο:  «υπάρχουμε».
  8. 8. 1859-1943
  9. 9. Ο Κωστής Παλαμάς (Πάτρα, 13 Ιανουαρίου 1859 - Αθήνα, 27 Φεβρουαρίου 1943) ήταν ποιητής, πεζογράφος, θεατρικός συγγραφέας, ιστορικός και κριτικός της λογοτεχνίας. Θεωρείται ένας από τους σημαντικότερους Έλληνες ποιητές, με σημαντική συνεισφορά στην εξέλιξη και ανανέωση της νεοελληνικής ποίησης. Αποτέλεσε κεντρική μορφή της λογοτεχνικής γενιάς του 1880, πρωτοπόρος, μαζί με το Νίκο Καμπα και το Γεώργιο Δροσίνη, της αποκαλούμενης Νέας Αθηναϊκής (ή Παλαμικής) σχολής. Επίσης, είχε σπουδάσει και ως θεατρικός παραγωγός της ελληνικής λογοτεχνίας.

