Week 1 grammar review english lab

WEEK 1 GRAMMAR REVIEW
INSTRUCTIONS You have learnt various past and present verb forms. Complete the interview by yourself and check your answer...
Interviewer Sir Guy, you _____________________ (spend) the last sixty years exploring the world. When ____________________...
Interviewer When ___________________________ (you, first, go) to Lake Victoria? Sir Guy Well, after I ____________________...
Interviewer You _____________________ (travel) to the most interesting countries in the world. ___________________________...
Interviewer Which _____________________ (be) your most frightening? Sir Guy Perhaps it __________________(be) one night in...
Interviewer My goodness! Is that story really true, Sir Guy? Sir Guy How dare you ask me that! I _____________________ (ne...
ANSWERS Interviewer Sir Guy, you have spent (spend) the last sixty years exploring the world. When did you first become (y...
ANSWERS Interviewer You have travelled (travel) to the most interesting countries in the world. Have you ever had (you, ev...
IF YOU ARE STILL CONFUSED WITH THE ANSWERS, MAKE SURE TO ASK YOUR TEACHER TOMORROW!
×