NON REPUDIATION
Non-repudiation

  1. 1. NON REPUDIATION
  2. 2.  Non-repudiation is the assurance that someone cannot deny the validity of something. Non-repudiation is a legal concept that is widely used in information security and refers to a service, which provides proof of the origin of data and the integrity of the data. In other words, non-repudiation makes it very difficult to successfully deny who/where a message came from as well as the authenticity and integrity of that message.
  3. 3. NON- REPUDIATION PRINCIPLES Non-repudiation requires the creation of artifacts which may be used to dispute the claims of an entity or organization that denies being the originator of an action or communication.These artifacts consist of:  An identity  The authentication of that identity  Tangible evidence connecting the identified party to a particular communication or action
  4. 4. REPUDIATION ATTACK  When a system or application doesn’t include protocols or controls for tracking and logging the actions of its users, the system may be manipulated by malicious intruders, who can forge the identifying credentials of new actions, which can’t be denied with certainty.  In a repudiation attack of this type, erroneous data may be fed into log files, the authoring information of actions on the system may be altered, and general data manipulation or spoofing may occur.
  5. 5. DIGITAL SIGNATURES  A digital signature is used to introduce the qualities of uniqueness and non-deniability to internet communications. Each certificate is digitally signed by a trusted Certificate Authority or CA, and its hash value is encrypted with a private key also held by that same trusted CA.  The sender of a message can use a private key to encrypt the hash of the document – giving its digital signature, which is attached to the document as it’s sent. At the other end, the recipient may decrypt the digital signature using a public key. By calculating the hash value of the document and comparing it with the document’s decrypted digital signature (which is also the hash value of the document), the two may be compared to confirm that they match.
  6. 6.  With this match established, the recipient is able to confirm who the sender of the message actually is, and which particular message was actually sent. Digital signatures ensure that a document or message has actually been signed by the person who claims to have signed it. In addition, a digital signature can only be created by one person – so that person can’t later deny having been the originator of the transmission.

