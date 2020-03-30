Privacy concerns in m commerce

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. ◦ The privacy concerns of data collection will negatively influence m- commerce engagement ◦ The privacy concerns of data control will negatively influence m-commerce engagement ◦ The privacy concern of unauthorized secondary use will negatively influence m-commerce engagement. ◦ The privacy concern of improper access will negatively influence m-commerce engagement ◦ The privacy concern of location tracking will negatively influence m-commerce engagement. ◦ The privacy concern of awareness will negatively influence m-commerce engagement.
  3. 3. cognition–affect–conation ◦ The cognition–affect–conation model provides a sound basis for understanding the three main stages of consumers’ buying process: cognitive (thinking), affective (feeling), and conative (doing) stages. In the cognitive stage, consumers become aware and gather knowledge about the brand. Once consumers become knowledgeable about the brand, they move on to the affective stage and develop either positive or negative feelings toward the brand. Then, in the conative stage, consumers’ feelings are converted into actions.
  4. 4. Hypothesis 1 ◦ Privacy concerns about data collection are the degree of which customers worry about the data being collected in relation to the perceived benefits. ◦ This dimension will be measured using a four-item measure for data collection which is taken from Smith et al. ◦ For example, ‘It bothers me to share personal data with commercial organizations on my mobile device’.
  5. 5. Hypothesis 2 ◦ Privacy concerns about data control are the degree of customer concerns about the ability to control access of personal data and perceive ownership about their information (Eastin et al., 2015). The scale taken from Smith et al. (1996) included a three-item measure of control referring to the heart of consumer privacy. An example is: ‘It was possible to decide about the personal data I would like to share with the organization’.
  6. 6. Hypothesis 3 ◦ Privacy concerns about unauthorized secondary use are the perceived consumer concern that personal data is being spread to third parties without their prior permission (Eastin et al., 2015). The information is collected for one purpose, but used for another purpose without authorization from the customers (Smith et al., 1996). We adapted a four-items scale of Smith et al. (1996) for unauthorized secondary use.
  7. 7. Hypothesis 4 ◦ Privacy concerns about improper access are the concern that data about individuals are readily available to people not properly authorized to view or work with this data (Smith et al., 1996). In this research we will measure improper access by three-items of Smith et al. (1996). An example item: ‘Companies should devote more time and effort to preventing unauthorized access to personal information’.
  8. 8. Hypothesis 5 ◦ Privacy concerns about location tracking are defined as the level of concern that customers’ data is being collected and used (Eastin et al., 2015). The construct will be measured by using a four-item measure of location tracking. For example, ‘It harasses me that commercial organizations track my location on my mobile devices’.
  9. 9. Hypothesis 6 ◦ Privacy concerns about awareness are the degree of customer concerns about commercial organizations disclosing the way data gathered from mobile devices is collected, processed and used (Eastin et al., 2015). We adapted the three-item measure scale of awareness. An example item: ‘Commercial organizations tracking personal information on my mobile device should reveal the way data is collected, processed and used’.

