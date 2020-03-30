Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOCATION TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES
Thespiesinour pockets Your devices - computers, mobile phones, and tablets - are constantly telling others where you are. ...
Mobilephonetowersandyourphone Mobile phone towers • To send and receive calls and messages, your phone must constantly com...
Whohasaccess? • Your location history is accessible to anyone who has, or who can get, access to your phone. It is assumed...
GPS 5 The tracking technology most people are familiar with is the Global Positioning System, or GPS, satellite technology...
APPLICATIONS OFTRACKING TECHNOLOGIES
Navigation/Routing 8 In addition to identifying the location of various destinations, location-based services can also be ...
AssetTrackingandFleet Management 9 Location services can be used to track the locations of people, pets, objects, vehicles...
IndoorTechniquesforLocationSpecificServices Infrared Ultrasound Radio Frequency Wireless LAN (WiFi) Bluetooths 11
  1. 1. LOCATION TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES
  2. 2. Thespiesinour pockets Your devices - computers, mobile phones, and tablets - are constantly telling others where you are. Your mobile phone in particular is a very effective tracking device: Where you go, it goes, and it records your location all the time - even when you're not connected to the internet. 2
  3. 3. Mobilephonetowersandyourphone Mobile phone towers • To send and receive calls and messages, your phone must constantly communicate with mobile phone towers. This activity is monitored and logged by your mobile phone provider, allowing them to identify where you are and where you've been. GPS tracking • Your smartphone is a GPS device. Most smart phones are equipped with a GPS chip and if your phone's 'location services' are on it will communicate with the GPS satellites, allowing you and others to pinpoint your location to a remarkably accurate degree. Location logs • Location information can then be logged by your phone and various apps on it. Most smartphones have a map app installed, and this goes so far as to log your location as you move, and even store where you've been in the past. 3
  4. 4. Whohasaccess? • Your location history is accessible to anyone who has, or who can get, access to your phone. It is assumed that Google or Apple also have access to your phone's location log, since they own the location tracking apps in the first place, as well as the Operating Systems (OSs) that almost everyone's phones run on. 4
  5. 5. GPS 5 The tracking technology most people are familiar with is the Global Positioning System, or GPS, satellite technology owned by the U.S. government and operated by the Air Force but now a commercial part of our everyday lives. GPS is used for purposes ranging from locating lost pets to planning road trips. In the past decade or so, GPS has gone from guiding submarines to optimizing delivery truck drivers, and its application is only expanding as more consumer devices become popular.
  7. 7. APPLICATIONS OFTRACKING TECHNOLOGIES
  8. 8. Navigation/Routing 8 In addition to identifying the location of various destinations, location-based services can also be employed to guide users along the best routes. Automobile manufacturers are already offering services such as GM’s Onstar, using vehicle-based GPS receivers and mapping/route guide services in selected cars. Collectively these types of services are often referred to as telematic services and automatic vehicle location services by the automotive companies. If integrated with real time traffic data, such route guide services may also make routes contingent on current traffic conditions.
  9. 9. AssetTrackingandFleet Management 9 Location services can be used to track the locations of people, pets, objects, vehicles, etc. Trucking companies are putting in their own systems, for example, that not only track the location of vehicles, but also the contents inside delivery trucks using an onboard wireless LAN. Last minute delivery changes can be made based on truck inventory and location (Brewin, June 11, 2001), enhancing efficiency and customer service. Tracking can also be combined with navigation services to help with route optimization for deliveries. Tracking services can also aid in preventing theft of valuable items, and even in locating people (e.g. lost children), or pets.
  11. 11. IndoorTechniquesforLocationSpecificServices Infrared Ultrasound Radio Frequency Wireless LAN (WiFi) Bluetooths 11

×