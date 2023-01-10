Betel leaves was evaluated as an antioxidant to enhance the shelf life of ghee heat clarified milk fat against oxidative deterioration. Addition of betel leaves at final stage of heat clarification was found more effective in controlling oxidative deterioration of the ghee than that of the initial stage of heat clarification. The optimum rate for use of betel leaves in treatment of ghee was found 0.3 . The addition of betel leaves 0.3 of the expected yield of ghee at the final stage of the heat clarification in preparation of ghee found highly effective in retarding its oxidative deterioration during storage. It was even more effective than most popular synthetic antioxidant BHA. Kapadiya Dhartiben B. | Aparnathi K. D. "Evaluation of Betel Leaves (Piper Betel) for Enhancing Shelf-Life of Ghee (Heat Clarified Milk Fat) against Oxidative Deterioration" Published in International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development (ijtsrd), ISSN: 2456-6470, Volume-6 | Issue-7 , December 2022, URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/papers/ijtsrd52355.pdf Paper URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/chemistry/food-science/52355/evaluation-of-betel-leaves-piper-betel-for-enhancing-shelflife-of-ghee-heat-clarified-milk-fat-against-oxidative-deterioration/kapadiya-dhartiben-b

