Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Model Extraction Using PowerSI/3D-EM Jian Guan Software Engineer Cadence Sigrity R&D US 4/17/2018
2 Outline 1. PowerSI Model Extraction 2. 3D-EM Model Extraction
3 PowerSI Model Extraction 1. What is .spd file (geometry, material, etc.) 2. Create/Modify layout structures 3. Set up ex...
4 0.1 mm PowerSI Model Extraction Example: one trace Simulation frequencies: 10 MHz – 2 GHz Impedance: around 50 Ohm (mm)
5 3D-EM Model Extraction 1. What is .spd file (geometry, material, solver options, etc.) 2. Create/Modify layout structure...
6 3D-EM Model Extraction Example 1: one trace Simulation frequencies: 10 MHz – 2 GHz 0.1 mm (mm)
7 3D-EM Model Extraction Example 2: Layer transition Simulation frequencies: 100 MHz – 10 GHz 5 layers in total: 2 metal l...
8 Trace width: 5.25 mil • Create layers -- Signal/Plane/Medium layer • Create nets -- Signal/Power/GND nets • Create struc...
9 Summary 1. Understand the layout 2. Create .spd file (complicated layouts provided by layout engineers) • Create layers ...
© 2017 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo, and the other Cadence marks ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Model extraction

52 views

Published on

Model Extraction Using PowerSI/3D-EM

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Model extraction

  1. 1. 1 Model Extraction Using PowerSI/3D-EM Jian Guan Software Engineer Cadence Sigrity R&D US 4/17/2018
  2. 2. 2 Outline 1. PowerSI Model Extraction 2. 3D-EM Model Extraction
  3. 3. 3 PowerSI Model Extraction 1. What is .spd file (geometry, material, etc.) 2. Create/Modify layout structures 3. Set up excitation ports 4. Set up simulation frequencies 5. Start simulation 6. Post processing
  4. 4. 4 0.1 mm PowerSI Model Extraction Example: one trace Simulation frequencies: 10 MHz – 2 GHz Impedance: around 50 Ohm (mm)
  5. 5. 5 3D-EM Model Extraction 1. What is .spd file (geometry, material, solver options, etc.) 2. Create/Modify layout structures 3. Set up excitation ports 4. Set up simulation frequencies 5. Set up solver options 6. Post processing
  6. 6. 6 3D-EM Model Extraction Example 1: one trace Simulation frequencies: 10 MHz – 2 GHz 0.1 mm (mm)
  7. 7. 7 3D-EM Model Extraction Example 2: Layer transition Simulation frequencies: 100 MHz – 10 GHz 5 layers in total: 2 metal layers 3 medium layers 1 2 3 4 5 2 nets: 1 GND 1 signal net Pad Stack: Define how vertically connected
  8. 8. 8 Trace width: 5.25 mil • Create layers -- Signal/Plane/Medium layer • Create nets -- Signal/Power/GND nets • Create structures such as shape/trace/via/wirebond/pad/lead, and assign each structure with a net property. • For a via, a padstack needs to be created and assigned.
  9. 9. 9 Summary 1. Understand the layout 2. Create .spd file (complicated layouts provided by layout engineers) • Create layers (Edit/Stack Up)-Signal/Plane/Medium layer • Create nets (Setup/Net Manager)-Signal/Power/GND nets • Create structures such as shape/trace/via/wirebond/pad/lead, and assign each structure with a net property. • For a via, a padstack needs to be created and assigned. 3. Set up excitation ports 4. Set up simulation frequencies 5. Set up solver options 6. Post processing
  10. 10. © 2017 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo, and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

×