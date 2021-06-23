IEC 60870-5 101 Protocol Server Simulator User manual

-
Complete Simulation of IEC 101 Server as per Protocol Standard including File transfer. Support Balanced and unbalanced modes.
Add up to 50 server node in the simulator. Every server node will work independently.
User can update the monitoring Point information and quality bits. Send all type of commands, parameter activation, file transfer.
Features
Multiple Server Simulation
In a Single Server(link) simulate Multiple Stations (Common Address)
Mapping of Control Point to monitor Information point, consider C_SC point can map to M_SP point
Balanced & Unbalanced Mode
Supports "select-before-operate" or "direct-execute" command execution modes
supports File Transfer, Directory commands
On-demand transmission (single indications, analog )
Spontaneous transmission (single indications with time tag)
Clock synchronization
* License - Perpetual * One-time payment, royalty-free * Neither license manager nor dongle required.
Support all type of Typeid ASDU, APCI, APDU, Command activation, termination.
support all Cause of transmission (COT), Parameter in control direction
