IEC 60870-5 101 Protocol Server Simulator User manual

Complete Simulation of IEC 101 Server as per Protocol Standard including File transfer. Support Balanced and unbalanced modes.



Add up to 50 server node in the simulator. Every server node will work independently.



User can update the monitoring Point information and quality bits. Send all type of commands, parameter activation, file transfer.

Features

Multiple Server Simulation

In a Single Server(link) simulate Multiple Stations (Common Address)

Mapping of Control Point to monitor Information point, consider C_SC point can map to M_SP point

Balanced & Unbalanced Mode

Supports "select-before-operate" or "direct-execute" command execution modes

supports File Transfer, Directory commands

On-demand transmission (single indications, analog )

Spontaneous transmission (single indications with time tag)

Clock synchronization

* License - Perpetual * One-time payment, royalty-free * Neither license manager nor dongle required.

Support all type of Typeid ASDU, APCI, APDU, Command activation, termination.

support all Cause of transmission (COT), Parameter in control direction