Examining Stress Tutorial

A Chapter 13 Tutorial
Using this Tutorial  Use the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen.  Click on hyperlinks when prompted.  Have ...
Table of Contents (TOC)  Objectives  Module E Objectives #1, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 20  Action Items  Introduction to Str...
By the end of this tutorial you will be able to… #1 – Differentiate the experience of acute, episodic acute, and chronic s...
You get in an auto accident!
You have a new baby in the house!
You’re busy at work!
Or it’s just another day…
Introduction to Stress  Read: Stress and Health Psychology and Sources of Stress, Chapter 13 (pages 531 – 537)  Hint: No...
What is stress? Physiological Component Psychological Component  Dry mouth  Increased heart rate  Increased blood press...
What is acute stress?  It can be thrilling and exciting in small doses!  Emotional Distress  Muscular problems  Stomac...
Benefits of Acute Stress  Read: Did you know that some stress may be beneficial?  Berkeley News – Research Finds Out Why...
What is episodic acute stress?  Always in a rush…usually late  Take on too much  Lacking organization  Over aroused  ...
What is chronic stress?  Day after day / year after year (never ending)  Poverty  Dysfunctional families  Unhappy marr...
Types of Stress  Question: Here are a few questions to to answer on your Tutorial Notes…  Which type of stress is the mo...
Acculturative Stress  Tip! There is also what is called acculturative stress.  Read: The Stress of Adapting to a New Cul...
Factors That Influence Stress  Read: Social and Cultural Sources of Stress, Chapter 13 (page 537)  Read: Here is an inte...
Factors That Influence Stress  Read: Individual Factors That Influence the Response to Stress, Chapter 13 (pages 546 – 55...
Coping with Stress  Summarize: Read this link on Healthguide.org about stress management and how to cope with stress, the...
Optional Activities  Quiz: Now that you’ve learned about the ups and downs of stress, here is a fun quiz that will test y...
In Conclusion  There are many different types of stress.  Some are easier to manage than others.  Some types of stress ...
By the end of this tutorial you should now be able to… #1 – Differentiate the experience of acute, episodic acute, and chr...
Examining Stress Tutorial
    • Examining Stress Tutorial

    1. 1. A Chapter 13 Tutorial C re a t e d b y : P r o f e s s o r Ho ke r s o n A m e r i c a n R i ve r Co l l e ge L a s t U p d a t e d : Fa l l 2 0 1 6
    2. 2. Using this Tutorial  Use the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen.  Click on hyperlinks when prompted.  Have fun and learn!
    3. 3. Table of Contents (TOC)  Objectives  Module E Objectives #1, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 20  Action Items  Introduction to Stress  What is Stress  Factors that Influence Stress  Coping with Stress  Optional Activities  In Conclusion
    4. 4. By the end of this tutorial you will be able to… #1 – Differentiate the experience of acute, episodic acute, and chronic stress #11– Explain the relationship between chronic stress and socioeconomic status #12 – Differentiate patterns of acculturation as they relate to coping with the stress of adapting to a new culture #17– Explain personal control, explanatory style, chronic negative emotion, positive emotions, Type A behavior, and hostility influence a person’s experience of stress. #18 – Explain how social support can both benefit and hinder a person’s health #20– Differentiate various problem-focused and emotion-focused coping strategies.
    5. 5. You get in an auto accident!
    6. 6. You have a new baby in the house!
    7. 7. You’re busy at work!
    8. 8. Or it’s just another day…
    9. 9. Introduction to Stress  Read: Stress and Health Psychology and Sources of Stress, Chapter 13 (pages 531 – 537)  Hint: Not all stress is the same!  Read: There are three primary types of stress: acute, episodic acute, and chronic. Go to the American Psychological Association (APA) Help Center for more information about them to see how they are similar and different.  Activity: In your own words, write 3 important things about each type of stress that you learned from the APA Help Center.
    10. 10. What is stress? Physiological Component Psychological Component  Dry mouth  Increased heart rate  Increased blood pressure  Difficulty breathing  Stomach upset  Frequent urination  Sweating palms  Tight muscles that may cause pain and trembling  Tension  Irritability  Inability to concentrate  Feeling tired  Difficulty sleeping
    11. 11. What is acute stress?  It can be thrilling and exciting in small doses!  Emotional Distress  Muscular problems  Stomach/gut problems  Physiological arousal
    12. 12. Benefits of Acute Stress  Read: Did you know that some stress may be beneficial?  Berkeley News – Research Finds Out Why Some Stress is Good for you!  Watch: Listen to Kelly McGonigal’s Ted Talk about How to Make Stress Your Friend (14 minutes).  What are 2 key takeaways from her presentation?
    13. 13. What is episodic acute stress?  Always in a rush…usually late  Take on too much  Lacking organization  Over aroused  Short tempered  Irritable  Ceaseless worry  World view – dangerous, unrewarding, punitive
    14. 14. What is chronic stress?  Day after day / year after year (never ending)  Poverty  Dysfunctional families  Unhappy marriage  Despised job/career  Childhood trauma  Individual Factors  Inability to see a way out  Unrealistic world view
    15. 15. Types of Stress  Question: Here are a few questions to to answer on your Tutorial Notes…  Which type of stress is the most common and easiest to resolve?  Which type of stress causes frequent chaos and crisis?  Which type of stress is prolonged and unending?
    16. 16. Acculturative Stress  Tip! There is also what is called acculturative stress.  Read: The Stress of Adapting to a New Culture, Chapter 13 (page 538)  Question: Which pattern of adapting to a new culture generates the highest amount of stress? The least?
    17. 17. Factors That Influence Stress  Read: Social and Cultural Sources of Stress, Chapter 13 (page 537)  Read: Here is an interesting article by the Urban Child Institute discussing how the stress of poverty is toxic to children.  Summarize: How does poverty correlate with stress and how severe are its effects on children?
    18. 18. Factors That Influence Stress  Read: Individual Factors That Influence the Response to Stress, Chapter 13 (pages 546 – 550)  Read: Social Factors: A Little Help From Your Friends, Chapter 13 (pages 551– 553)  Tip! Be sure that you can explain how each of these factors can both help and hinder our ability to effectively deal with stress, as well as gender differences between men and women.
    19. 19. Coping with Stress  Summarize: Read this link on Healthguide.org about stress management and how to cope with stress, then answer the questions below.  What are 6 strategies for dealing with stress?  Which ones do you tend to use?  Which options will you try next time you have stress?  Read: How People Deal with Stress, Chapter 13 (pages 554– 557), including “Gender Differences in Responding to Stress” on page 557.  Question: Do men and women experience stress differently? Be sure to use what you read in the book in your answer.
    20. 20. Optional Activities  Quiz: Now that you’ve learned about the ups and downs of stress, here is a fun quiz that will test your basic understanding.  Documentary: Here is an interesting documentary, about an hour, about stress. You may find it helpful in reaffirming what you’ve already learned about it (it is almost an hour, though).  Quiz: Do you want to know if you have stress? There are many online tests but here are a few I think you may find interesting. This online stress test is straightforward however this alternate online stress test is similar to the social readjustment Scale. Which test do you like the best and why?
    21. 21. In Conclusion  There are many different types of stress.  Some are easier to manage than others.  Some types of stress are unavoidable, such as acculturative stress.  Stress is a subjective experience.  Although many people experience the same stressors, not everybody experiences them the same.  Managing stress is extremely important for your psychological and physical health.  Chronic stress has detrimental effects on both children and adults.  Stress can be reduced with effective coping mechanisms.  The most effective coping mechanisms is to have a flexible pattern of dealing with stress.
    22. 22. By the end of this tutorial you should now be able to… #1 – Differentiate the experience of acute, episodic acute, and chronic stress #11– Explain the relationship between chronic stress and socioeconomic status #12 – Differentiate patterns of acculturation as they relate to coping with the stress of adapting to a new culture #17– Explain personal control, explanatory style, chronic negative emotion, positive emotions, Type A behavior, and hostility influence a person’s experience of stress. #18 – Explain how social support can both benefit and hinder a person’s health #20– Differentiate various problem-focused and emotion-focused coping strategies.

