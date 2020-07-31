Innovation and startup summit Brochure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SEEKING SMART & INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR 3 MAJOR PROBLEMS OF BANDA – Powered By Zila Vigyan Club Banda Council of Science & Technology UP, Dept. of Science & Technology, Government of Uttar Pradesh PROF MANINDRA AGRAWAL Deputy Director Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur PROGRAMME MENTOR PROGRAMME CHAIR HEERA LAL, I.A.S. District Magistrate Banda, Uttar Pradesh PROGRAMME ADVISOR PROF DEVASHISH DAS GUPTA Associate Professor, Marketing Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow SHRI YOGI ADITYANATH Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh DR. DINESH SHARMA Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister& Hon’ble Minister for Science & Technology Government of Uttar Pradesh government medical college, banda 28-30 JANUARY 2019 ANNA PRATHA WATER CRISIS MALNUTRITION
  2. 2. About Summit With a vision to use innovation with indigenous knowledge to solve problems and evolve a new path for sustainable developments, the Zila Vigyan Club Banda (Council of Science & Technology UP: Science & Technology, Government of Uttar Pradesh) is hosting an INNOVATION & START-UP SUMMIT 2019 at Banda. The endeavour is to figure out answers of the primary question how can innovations provide sustainable resources by using their indigenous knowledge to explore zero-budget solution for people at large. Being organised in Banda district, the three-day summit will provide a platform for idealistic innovators from the Bundelkhand region and across Uttar Pradesh with a passion for creating sustainable development solution and economic improvements. The presence of key officials and representatives of government and non-governmental organisations, institutions, and enterprises will provide wings to innovators’ dreams and their start-ups. This summit will witness deliberations by national innovators and leaders from different districts, regions and States. Through this endeavour, ZVC Banda Innovation & Start-up Summit 2019 aims to strengthen Bundelkhand regions start-ups with a special focus on Banda district. The goal is also to explore different areas where new skill development programmes will initiate sustainable development, livelihood and economic development of the regions and communities. The event will have the presence of start-ups using advance, traditional, culture and social technologies to solve problems across domains such as agriculture, healthcare, mobility, women safety, waste management, like subjects among others. The summit, to be highly purposeful for innovators who try to solve everyday problems with their innovations, will serve as a confluence of innovators of various disciplines and dignitaries from government, business leaders, economists, academicians, policymakers and industry stalwarts. The participating innovators will have an opportunity to pitch before investors and the corporate. It will also provide a ground for reverse pitching to encourage innovation by the start-ups. The summit will seek to discover innovative solutions that address pressing problems under likely areas such as agriculture, healthcare, mobility, women’s safety and waste management, among others. The event aims to use an opportunity to drive home a point that particularly District Banda and also a part of Bundelkhand region, are facing some very serious threats - Agriculture and Agri Biz, Anna Pratha, Drought, Pollution, Water scarcity, lack of adequate Health care, Unemployment etc. Let’s Innovate, Explore New Paths of SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
  3. 3. Our Objectives Our Target Groups Students Trained Persons Farmers Untrained Persons Focal Themes • Seeking Smart & Innovative Solutions for three major problems of Banda – Anna Pratha, Water Crisis and Malnutrition • To recognise, respect and reward grassroots technological innovators. • To promote volunteers for identification of innovators, Innovations • To linkup the Innovators, Traditionally Knowledge holders with present Institutional scientists, technologists and designers. • To guide and support grassroots innovators to participate in National & international level competitions / exhibitions. • To motivate people for a culture of creativity and innovation in society. Innovation & Start Up for Budget less Sustainable Development Subthemes : Urban & Rural Development1 Agriculture & Agri Business2 Medical, Health & Hygiene3 Water conservation & management in our region 6 Innovation & Start-up for Social / Traditional / Culture Development7 Technology For Societal Development5 Education & Educational Tool4
  4. 4. Resource & Support Partners Supporting PartnersTechnology Partners Knowledge Partners Heera Lal, IAS District Magistrate, Banda Contact No.(Office) 05192- 224632 Residence 05192- 220333 Fax 05192 - 220244 E– Mail Id srcbanda@gmail.com dmban@nic.in Website www.zvcbanda.com www.banda.nic.in Powered By Zila Vigyan Club Banda Council of Science & Technology UP Science & Technology, Government of Uttar Pradesh For more information, please contact HELP LINE - +91 639 016 3000 www.zvcbanda.com Venue - government medical college banda Date - 28-30 JANUARY 2019

