1 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa ीरामर ा तो म्
2 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa ीरामर ा तो म ् बुधकौ शक नामक ऋ ष वारा भगवान ीराम क तु त म रचा गया तो है। ॥ ीर...
3 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa च रतं रघुनाथ य शतको ट व तरम्। एक ै कम रं पुंसां महापातकनाशनम् ॥१॥ ी रघुनाथजीक...
4 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa कौश या नंदन मेरे ने क , व वा म क े य मेरे कान क , य र क मेरे ाणक और सु म ाक े...
5 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa शुभ काय करनेवाला जो भ त भि त एवं धाक े साथ रामबलसे संयु त होकर इस तो का पाठ क...
6 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa भगवान् शंकरने व नम इस रामर ा तो का आदेश बुध कौ शक ऋ षको दया था, उ ह ने ातः का...
7 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa संन ध: कवची ख गी चापबाणधरो युवा। ग छ मनोरथोऽ माक ं राम: पातु सल मण: ॥२१॥ हमेश...
8 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa व दे लोक भरामं रघुक ु ल तलक ं राघवं रावणा रम् ॥२६॥ ल मण जीक े पूवज , सीताजीक ...
9 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa सव वं मे रामच ो दयालुर् । ना यं जाने नैव जाने न जाने ॥३०॥ ीराम मेरे माता, मेर...
10 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa म इस संसारक े य एवं सु दर , उन भगवान ् रामको बार-बार नमन करता हूं, जो सभी आप...
11 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa गणेश अथवशीष
12 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa गणप त अथवशीष सं कृ त म र चत एक लघु उप नषद है। इस उप नषद म गणेश को परम म बताय...
13 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa वं गुण यातीतः। वं अव था यातीतः। वं देह यातीतः। वं काल यातीतः। वं मूलाधारि थत...
14 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa नाशय त ॥ ातरधीयानो रा कृ तम ् पापान ् नाशय त ॥ सायं ातः युंजानो अपापो भव त ॥...
15 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa भाग क र ा करो। ऊपर से र ा करो। नीचे क ओर से र ा करो। सवतोभाव से मेर र ा करो।...
16 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa एकद त को हम जानते ह, व तु ड का हम यान करते ह। द ती हमको उस ान और यान म े रत ...
17 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa जो इस म क े वारा ीगणप त का अ भषेक करता है, वह वा मी हो जाता है। जो चतुथ त थ ...
Education
Aug. 29, 2021
Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa

Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa

  1. 1. 1 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa ीरामर ा तो म्
  2. 2. 2 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa ीरामर ा तो म ् बुधकौ शक नामक ऋ ष वारा भगवान ीराम क तु त म रचा गया तो है। ॥ ीरामर ा तो म् ॥ ॥ ीगणेशायनम: ॥ ॥ व नयोग ॥ अ य ीरामर ा तो म य। बुधकौ शक ऋ ष:। ीसीतारामचं ोदेवता। अनु टुप् छ द:। सीता शि त:। ीम हनुमान् क लकम्। ीसीतारामचं ी यथ जपे व नयोग: ॥ अथ: — इस राम र ा तो मं क े रच यता बुधकौ शक ऋ ष ह, सीता और रामचं देवता ह, अनु टुप छंद ह, सीता शि त ह, हनुमानजी क लक है तथा ीरामचं जीक स नताक े लए राम र ा तो क े जपम व नयोग कया जाता ह। ॥ अथ यानम् ॥ यायेदाजानुबाहुं धृतशरधनुषं ब धप मासन थं। पीतं वासोवसानं नवकमलदल प धने ं स नम् ॥ वामांका ढसीता मुखकमल मल लोचनं नीरदाभं। नानालंकारद तं दधतमु जटाम डलं रामचं म् ॥ यान ध रए — जो धनुष-बाण धारण कए हुए ह, ब ध प मासनक मु ाम वराजमान ह और पीतांबर पहने हुए ह, िजनक े आलो कत ने नए कमल दलक े समान पधा करते ह, जो बाय ओर ि थत सीताजीक े मुख कमलसे मले हुए ह- उन आजानु बाहु, मेघ याम, व भ न अलंकार से वभू षत तथा जटाधार ीरामका यान कर। ॥ इ त यानम् ॥
  3. 3. 3 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa च रतं रघुनाथ य शतको ट व तरम्। एक ै कम रं पुंसां महापातकनाशनम् ॥१॥ ी रघुनाथजीका च र सौ को ट व तारवाला ह। उसका एक-एक अ र महापातक को न ट करनेवाला है। या वा नीलो पल यामं रामं राजीवलोचनम्। जानक ल मणोपेतं जटामुक ु टमि डतम् ॥२॥ नीले कमलक े याम वणवाले, कमलने वाले , जटाओंक े मुक ु टसे सुशो भत, जानक तथा ल मण स हत ऐसे भगवान् ीरामका मरण कर, सा सतूणधनुबाणपा णं न तं चरा तकम्। वल लया जग ातुमा वभूतमजं वभुम् ॥३॥ जो अज मा एवं सव यापक, हाथ म ख ग, तुणीर, धनुष-बाण धारण कए रा स क े संहार तथा अपनी ल लाओंसे जगत र ा हेतु अवतीण ीरामका मरण कर, रामर ां पठे ा : पाप नीं सवकामदाम्। शरो मे राघव: पातु भालं दशरथा मज: ॥४॥ म सवकाम द और पाप को न ट करनेवाले राम र ा तो का पाठ करता हूं । राघव मेरे सरक और दशरथक े पु मेरे ललाटक र ा कर। कौस येयो शौ पातु व वा म य: ुती। ाणं पातु मख ाता मुखं सौ म व सल: ॥५॥
  4. 4. 4 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa कौश या नंदन मेरे ने क , व वा म क े य मेरे कान क , य र क मेरे ाणक और सु म ाक े व सल मेरे मुखक र ा कर। िज वां व या न ध: पातु क ठं भरतवं दत:। क धौ द यायुध: पातु भुजौ भ नेशकामुक: ॥६॥ व या न ध मेर िज वाक र ा कर, क ं ठक भरत-वं दत, क ं ध क द यायुध और भुजाओंक महादेवजीका धनुष तोडनेवाले भगवान ् ीराम र ा कर। करौ सीतप त: पातु दयं जामद यिजत्। म यं पातु खर वंसी ना भं जा बवदा य: ॥७॥ मेरे हाथ क सीता प त ीराम र ा कर, दयक जमदि न ऋ षक े पु को (परशुराम) जीतनेवाले, म य भागक खरक े (नामक रा स) वधकता और ना भक जांबवानक े आ यदाता र ा कर। सु ीवेश: कट पातु सि थनी हनुम भु:। ऊ रघु म: पातु र :क ु ल वनाशक ृ त् ॥८॥ मेरे कमरक सु ीवक े वामी, ह डय क हनुमानक े भु और रान क रा स क ु लका वनाश करनेवाले रघुक ु ल े ठ र ा कर। जानुनी सेतुक ृ पातु जंघे दशमुखा तक:। पादौ बभीषण ीद: पातु रामोऽ खलं वपु: ॥९॥ मेरे जानुओंक सेतुकृ त, जंघाओक दशानन वधकता, चरण क वभीषणको ऐ वय दान करनेवाले और स पूण शर रक ीराम र ा कर। एतां रामबलोपेतां र ां य: सुक ृ ती पठेत्। स चरायु: सुखी पु ी वजयी वनयी भवेत् ॥१०॥
  5. 5. 5 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa शुभ काय करनेवाला जो भ त भि त एवं धाक े साथ रामबलसे संयु त होकर इस तो का पाठ करता ह, वह द घायु, सुखी, पु वान, वजयी और वनयशील हो जाता ह। पातालभूतल योम चा रण छ मचा रण:। न टुम प श ता ते र तं रामनाम भ: ॥११॥ जो जीव पाताल, पृ वी और आकाशम वचरते रहते ह अथवा छ दम वेशम घूमते रहते ह , वे राम नाम से सुर त मनु यको देख भी नह ं पाते । रामे त रामभ े त रामचं े त वा मरन्। नरो न ल यते पापै भुि तं मुि तं च व द त ॥१२॥ राम, रामभ तथा रामचं आ द नाम का मरण करनेवाला रामभ त पाप से ल त नह ं होता, इतना ह नह ं, वह अव य ह भोग और मो दोन को ा त करता है। जग जे ैकम ेण रामना ना भर तम्। य: क ठे धारये य कर था: सव स धय: ॥१३॥ जो संसारपर वजय करनेवाले मं राम-नाम से सुर त इस तो को क ं ठ थ कर लेता ह, उसे स पूण स धयाँ ा त हो जाती ह। व पंजरनामेदं यो रामकवचं मरेत्। अ याहता : सव लभते जयमंगलम् ॥१४॥ जो मनु य व पंजर नामक इस राम कवचका मरण करता ह, उसक आ ाका कह ं भी उ लंघन नह ं होता तथा उसे सदैव वजय और मंगलक ह ाि त होती ह। आ द टवा यथा व ने रामर ा ममां हर:। तथा ल खतवान् ात: बु धो बुधकौ शक: ॥१५॥
  6. 6. 6 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa भगवान् शंकरने व नम इस रामर ा तो का आदेश बुध कौ शक ऋ षको दया था, उ ह ने ातः काल जागनेपर उसे वैसा ह लख दया। आराम: क पवृ ाणां वराम: सकलापदाम्। अ भरामि लोकानां राम: ीमान् स न: भु: ॥१६॥ जो क प वृ क े बागक े समान व ाम देने वाले ह, जो सम त वप य को दूर करनेवाले ह और जो तीनो लोक म सुंदर ह, वह ीमान राम हमारे भु ह। त णौ पसंप नौ सुक ु मारौ महाबलौ। पु डर क वशाला ौ चीरक ृ णािजना बरौ ॥१७॥ जो युवा, सु दर, सुक ु मार, महाबल और कमलक े (पु डर क) समान वशाल ने वाले ह, मु नय क समान व एवं काले मृगका चम धारण करते ह। फलमूला शनौ दा तौ तापसौ मचा रणौ। पु ौ दशरथ यैतौ ातरौ रामल मणौ ॥१८॥ जो फल और क ं दका आहार हण करते ह, जो संयमी , तप वी एवं मचार ह , वे दशरथक े पु राम और ल मण दोन भाई हमार र ा कर। शर यौ सवस वानां े ठौ सवधनु मताम्। र :क ु ल नह तारौ ायेतां नो रघू मौ ॥१९॥ ऐसे महाबल – रघु े ठ मयादा पु षोतम सम त ा णय क े शरणदाता, सभी धनुधा रय म े ठ और रा स क े क ु ल का समूल नाश करनेम समथ हमारा र ण कर। आ स जधनुषा वषु पृशा व याशुग नषंग स गनौ। र णाय मम रामल मणाव त: प थ सदैव ग छताम् ॥२०॥ संघान कए धनुष धारण कए, बाणका पश कर रहे, अ य बाणोसे यु त तुणीर लए हुए राम और ल मण मेर र ा करनेक े लए मेरे आगे चल ।
  7. 7. 7 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa संन ध: कवची ख गी चापबाणधरो युवा। ग छ मनोरथोऽ माक ं राम: पातु सल मण: ॥२१॥ हमेशा त पर, कवचधार , हाथम खडग, धनुष-बाण तथा युवाव थावाले भगवान ् राम ल मण स हत आगे-आगे चलकर हमार र ा कर। रामो दाशर थ: शूरो ल मणानुचरो बल । काक ु थ: पु ष: पूण: कौस येयो रघू म: ॥२२॥ भगवानका कथन है क ीराम, दाशरथी, शूर, ल मनाचुर, बल , काक ु थ , पु ष, पूण, कौस येय, रघुतम, वेदा तवे यो य ेश: पुराणपु षो म:। जानक व लभ: ीमान मेय परा म: ॥२३॥ वेदा वेघ, य ेश, पुराण पु षोतम , जानक व लभ, ीमान और अ मेय परा म आ द नाम का इ येता न जपेि न यं म भ त: धयाि वत:। अ वमेधा धक ं पु यं सं ा नो त न संशय: ॥२४॥ न य त धापूवक जप करनेवालेको नि चत पसे अ वमेध य से भी अ धक फल ा त होता ह। रामं दूवादल यामं प मा ं पीतवाससम्। तुवि त नाम भ द यैन ते संसा रणो नर: ॥२५॥ दूवादलक े समान याम वण, कमल-नयन एवं पीतांबरधार ीरामक उपरो त द य नाम से तु त करनेवाला संसारच म नह ं पड़ता । रामं ल मण पूवजं रघुवरं सीताप तं सुंदरम्। काक ु थं क णाणवं गुण न धं व यं धा मकम् राजे ं स यसंधं दशरथनयं यामलं शा तमू तम्।
  8. 8. 8 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa व दे लोक भरामं रघुक ु ल तलक ं राघवं रावणा रम् ॥२६॥ ल मण जीक े पूवज , सीताजीक े प त, काक ु थ, क ु ल-नंदन, क णाक े सागर , गुण- नधान , व भ त, परम धा मक , राजराजे वर, स य न ठ, दशरथक े पु , याम और शांत मू त, स पूण लोक म सु दर, रघुक ु ल तलक , राघव एवं रावणक े श ु भगवान ् रामक म वंदना करता हूं । रामाय रामभ ाय रामचं ाय वेधसे। रघुनाथाय नाथाय सीताया: पतये नम: ॥२७॥ राम, रामभ , रामचं , वधात व प , रघुनाथ, भु एवं सीताजीक े वामीक म वंदना करता हूं । ीराम राम रघुन दन राम राम। ीराम राम भरता ज राम राम। ीराम राम रणककश राम राम। ीराम राम शरणं भव राम राम ॥२८॥ हे रघुन दन ीराम ! हे भरतक े अ ज भगवान् राम! हे रणधीर, मयादा पु षो म ीराम ! आप मुझे शरण द िजए । ीरामच चरणौ मनसा मरा म। ीरामच चरणौ वचसा गृणा म। ीरामच चरणौ शरसा नमा म। ीरामच चरणौ शरणं प ये ॥२९॥ म एका मनसे ीरामचं जीक े चरण का मरण और वाणीसे गुणगान करता हूं, वाणी धारा और पूर धाक े साथ भगवान ् रामच क े चरण को णाम करता हुआ म उनक े चरण क शरण लेता हूँ। माता रामो मि पता रामचं :। वामी रामो म सखा रामचं :।
  9. 9. 9 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa सव वं मे रामच ो दयालुर् । ना यं जाने नैव जाने न जाने ॥३०॥ ीराम मेरे माता, मेरे पता , मेरे वामी और मेरे सखा ह। इस कार दयालु ीराम मेरे सव व ह, उनक े सवाम कसी दुसरेको नह ं जानता । द णे ल मणो य य वामे तु जनका मजा। पुरतो मा तय य तं व दे रघुनंदनम् ॥३१॥ िजनक े दा और ल मणजी, बा और जानक जी और सामने हनुमान ह वराजमान ह, म उ ह रघुनाथजीक वंदना करता हूं । लोका भरामं रणरंगधीरं राजीवने ं रघुवंशनाथम्। का य पं क णाकरंतं ीरामचं ं शरणं प ये ॥३२॥ म स पूण लोक म सु दर तथा रण डाम धीर, कमलने , रघुवंश नायक, क णा क मू त और क णाक े भ डार पी ीरामक शरण म हूँ । मनोजवं मा ततु यवेगं िजतेि यं बु धमतां व र ठम्। वाता मजं वानरयूथमु यं ीरामदूतं शरणं प ये ॥३३॥ िजनक ग त मनक े समान और वेग वायुक े समान (अ यंत तेज) है, जो परम िजतेि य एवं बु धमान म े ठ ह, म उन पवन-नंदन वानार ग य ीराम दूतक शरण लेता हूं । क ू ज तं रामरामे त मधुरं मधुरा रम्। आ य क वताशाखां व दे वा मी कको कलम् ॥३४॥ म क वतामयी डाल पर बैठकर, मधुर अ र वाले ‘राम-राम’ क े मधुर नामको क ू जते हुए वा मी क पी कोयलक वंदना करता हूं । आपदामपहतारं दातारं सवसंपदाम्। लोका भरामं ीरामं भूयो भूयो नमा यहम् ॥३५॥
  10. 10. 10 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa म इस संसारक े य एवं सु दर , उन भगवान ् रामको बार-बार नमन करता हूं, जो सभी आपदाओंको दूर करनेवाले तथा सुख-स प त दान करनेवाले ह। भजनं भवबीजानामजनं सुखसंपदाम्। तजनं यमदूतानां रामरामे त गजनम् ॥३६॥ ‘राम-राम’ का जप करनेसे मनु यक े सभी क ट समा त हो जाते ह। वह सम त सुख-स प त तथा ऐ वय ा त कर लेता ह। राम-रामक गजनासे यमदूत सदा भयभीत रहते ह। रामो राजम ण: सदा वजयते रामं रमेशं भजे। रामेणा भहता नशाचरचमू रामाय त मै नम:। रामा नाि त परायणं परतरं राम य दासोऽ यहम्। रामे च लय: सदा भवतु मे भो राम मामु धर ॥३७॥ राजाओंम े ठ ीराम सदा वजयको ा त करते ह। म ल मीप त भगवान ् ीरामका भजन करता हूं । स पूण रा स सेनाका नाश करनेवाले ीरामको म नम कार करता हूं । ीरामक े समान अ य कोई आ यदाता नह ं। म उन शरणागत व सलका दास हूँ । म स सव ीरामम ह ल न रहूं । हे ीराम! आप मेरा (इस संसार सागर से) उ धार कर। राम रामे त रामे त रमे रामे मनोरमे। सह नाम त ु यं रामनाम वरानने ॥३८॥ ( शव पावती से बोले –) हे सुमुखी ! राम- नाम ‘ व णु सह नाम’ क े समान ह। म सदा रामका तवन करता हूं और राम-नामम ह रमण करता हूं । इ त ीबुधकौ शक वर चतं ीरामर ा तो ं संपूणम् ॥ इस कार बुधकौ शक वारा र चत ीराम र ा तो स पूण होता है। ॥ ी सीतारामचं ापणम तु ॥
  11. 11. 11 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa गणेश अथवशीष
  12. 12. 12 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa गणप त अथवशीष सं कृ त म र चत एक लघु उप नषद है। इस उप नषद म गणेश को परम म बताया गया है। यह अथववेद का भाग है।अथवशीष म दस ऋचाएं ह। गणप त का आ ददै वक व प ॐ नम ते गणपतये ॥ वमेव य ं त वम स ॥ वमेव क े वलं कता स ॥ वमेव क े वलं धता स ॥ वमेव क े वलं हता स ॥ वमेव सव खि वदं मा स ॥ वं सा ादा मा स न यम ् ॥१॥ स य कथन ऋतम ् वि म ॥ स यं वि म ॥ २॥ र ण क े लये ाथना अव वं माम ् ॥ अव व तारम् ॥ अव ोतारम् ॥ अव दातारम् ॥ अव धातारम् ॥ अवानूचानमव श यम ् ॥ अव प चा ात् ॥ अव पुर तात् ॥ अवो रा ात ् ॥ अव द णा ात् ॥ अव चो वा ात ् ॥ अवाधरा ात ् ॥ सवतो मां पा ह पा ह सम तात् ॥३॥ गणप तजी का आ याि मक व प वं वा मय वं च मयः ॥ वमानंदमय वं ममयः ॥ वं सि चदानंदा वतीयोऽ स। वं य ं मा स। वं ानमयो व ानमयोऽ स ॥४॥ गणप त का व प सव जग ददं व ो जायते ॥ सव जग ददं व ि त ठ त ॥ सव जग ददं व य लयमे य त ॥ सव जग ददं व य ये त ॥ वं भू मरापोऽनलोऽ नलो नभः ॥ वं च वा र वा पदा न ॥५॥
  13. 13. 13 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa वं गुण यातीतः। वं अव था यातीतः। वं देह यातीतः। वं काल यातीतः। वं मूलाधारि थतोऽ स न यम ् ॥ वं शि त या मकः। वां यो गनो यायि त न यम ् ॥ वं हमा वं व णु वं वं इ वं अि न वं वायु वं सूय वं चं मा वं मभूभुवः वरोम ् ॥६॥ गणेश व या गणा दन ् पूवमु चाय वणा द तदन तरम ्। अनु वारः परतरः। अध दुल सतम ्। तारेण ऋ धम ्। एत व मनु व पम ्। गकारः पूव पम ्। अकारो म यम पम ्। अनु वार चा य पम ्। ब दु र पम ्। नादः संधानम् ॥ सं हता सि धः। सैषा गणेश व या। गणक ऋ षः। नचृ गाय ीछंदः गणप तदवता। ॐ गं गणपतये नमः ॥७॥ एकद ताय व महे व तुंडाय धीम ह। त नो द ती चोदयात् ॥ ८ ॥ एकद तं चतुह तम ् पाशमं क ु शधा रणम ् ॥ रदं च वरदं ह तै ब ाणं मूषक वजम ्। र तम ् ल बोदरं शूपकणक ं र तवाससम ् ॥ र तग धानु ल तांगं र तपु पैः सुपूिजतम्। भ तानुकि पनं देवं जग कारणम युतम ्। आ वभूतं च सृ यादौ कृ तेः पु षा परम ् ॥ एवं याय त यो न यं स योगी यो गनां वरः ॥९॥ नमन नमो ातपतये नमो गणपतये नमः मथपतये नम तेऽ तु ल बोदरायैकद ताय व नना शने शवसुताय वरदमूतये नमः ॥ १० ॥ फल ु त एतदथवशीषम ् योऽधीते ॥ स मभूयाय क पते ॥ स सव व नैन बा यते ॥ स सवतः सुखमेधते ॥ स पंचमहापापा मु यते ॥ सायमधीयानो दवसकृ तम् पापान ्
  14. 14. 14 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa नाशय त ॥ ातरधीयानो रा कृ तम ् पापान ् नाशय त ॥ सायं ातः युंजानो अपापो भव त ॥ सव ाधीयानोऽप व नो भव त। धमाथकाममो ं च वंद त ॥ इदम् अथवशीषम ् अ श याय न देयम ्॥ यो य द मोहा दा य त ॥ स पापीयान ् भव त ॥ सह ावतनात् यं यं काममधीते तं तमनेन साधयेत्॥११॥ अनेन गणप तम ् अ भ षंच त ॥ स वा मी भव त ॥ चतु यामन नंजप त ॥ स व यावा भव त ॥ इ यथवणवा यम ्॥ मा यावरणं व यात्॥ न बभे त कदाचने त ॥ १२ ॥ यो दूवाक ु रैयज त ॥ स वै वणोपमो भव त ॥ यो लाजैयज त ॥ स यशोवा भव त ॥ स मेधावा भव त ॥ यो मोदकसह ेण यज त ॥ स वां छतफलमवा नो त ॥ यः सा यस म भयज त ॥ स सवम ् लभते स सवम ् लभते ॥ अ टौ ा मणान ् स य ाह य वा ॥ सूयवच वी भव त ॥ सूय हे महान यां तमासं नधौ वा ज वा स धम ो भव त ॥ महा व ना मु यते। महादोषा मु यते ॥ महापापा मु यते ॥ स सव व भव त स सव व भव त ॥ य एवं वेद इ युप नषत् ॥१३॥ अथ गणप त को नम कार है, तु ह ं य त व हो, तु ह ं क े वल क ा, तु ह ं क े वल धारणकता और तु ह ं क े वल संहारकता हो, तु ह ं क े वल सम त व व प म हो और तु ह ं सा ात ् न य आ मा हो। ॥ १॥ ॥ व प त व ॥ यथाथ कहता हूँ। स य कहता हूँ। ॥ २॥ तुम मेर र ा करो। व ता क र ा करो। ोता क र ा करो। दाता क र ा करो। धाता क र ा करो। षडंग वेद व आचाय क र ा करो। श य र ा करो। पीछे से र ा करो। आगे से र ा करो। उ र (वाम भाग) क र ा करो। द ण
  15. 15. 15 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa भाग क र ा करो। ऊपर से र ा करो। नीचे क ओर से र ा करो। सवतोभाव से मेर र ा करो। सब दशाओं से मेर र ा करो। ॥ ३॥ तुम वा मय हो, तुम च मय हो। तुम आन दमय हो। तुम ममय हो। तुम सि चदान द अ वतीय परमा मा हो। तुम य म हो। तुम ानमय हो, व ानमय हो। ॥ ४॥ यह सारा जगत ् तुमसे उ प न होता है। यह सारा जगत ् तुमसे सुर त रहता है। यह सारा जगत ् तुमम ल न होता है। यह अ खल व व तुमम ह तीत होता है। तु ह ं भू म, जल, अि न और आकाश हो। तु ह ं परा, प य ती, म यमा और वैखर चतु वध वाक् हो। ॥ ५॥ तुम स व-रज-तम-इन तीन गुण से परे हो। तुम भूत-भ व य-वतमान-इन तीन काल से परे हो। तुम थूल, सू म और कारण- इन तीन देह से परे हो। तुम न य मूलाधार च म ि थत हो। तुम भु-शि त, उ साह-शि त और म - शि त- इन तीन शि तय से संयु त हो। यो गजन न य तु हारा यान करते ह। तुम मा हो। तुम व णु हो। तुम हो। तुम इ हो। तुम अि न हो। तुम वायु हो। तुम सूय हो। तुम च मा हो। तुम (सगूण) म हो, तुम ( नगुण) पाद भूः भुवः वः एवं णव हो। ॥ ६॥ ॥ गणेश मं ॥ ‘गण’ श द क े आ द अ र गकार का पहले उ चारण करक े अन तर आ दवण अकार का उ चारण कर। उसक े बाद अनु वार रहे। इस कार अधच से पहले शो भत जो ‘गं’ है, वह ओंकार क े वारा ध हो, अथात् उसक े पहले और पीछे भी ओंकार हो। यह तु हारे म का व प (ॐ गं ॐ) है। ‘गकार’ पूव प है, ‘अकार’ म यम प है, ‘अनु वार’ अ य प है। ‘ ब दु’ उ र प है। ‘नाद’ संधान है। सं हता’ सं ध है। ऐसी यह गणेश व या है। इस व या क े गणक ऋ ष ह। नचृ गाय ी छ द है और गणप त देवता है। म है- ‘ॐ गं गणपतये नमः” ॥ ७॥ ॥ गणेश गाय ी ॥
  16. 16. 16 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa एकद त को हम जानते ह, व तु ड का हम यान करते ह। द ती हमको उस ान और यान म े रत कर। ॥ ८॥ ॥ गणेश प ( यान)॥ गणप तदेव एकद त और चतुबाहु ह। वे अपने चार हाथ म पाश, अंक ु श, द त और वरमु ा धारण करते ह। उनक े वज म मूषक का च न है। वे र तवण, ल बोदर, शूपकण तथा र तव धार ह। र तच दन क े वारा उनक े अंग अनु ल त ह। वे र तवण क े पु प वारा सुपूिजत ह। भ त क कामना पूण करने वाले, यो तमय, जगत् क े कारण, अ युत तथा कृ त और पु ष से परे व यमान वे पु षो म सृि ट क े आ द म आ वभूत हुए। इनका जो इस कार न य यान करता है, वह योगी यो गय म े ठ है। ॥ ९॥ ॥ अ ट नाम गणप त ॥ ातप त, गणप त, मथप त, ल बोदर, एकद त, व ननाशक, शवतनय तथा वरदमू त को नम कार है। ॥ १०॥ ॥ फल ु त ॥ इस अथवशीष का जो पाठ करता है, वह मीभूत होता है, वह कसी कार क े व न से बा धत नह ं होता, वह सवतोभावेन सुखी होता है, वह पंच महापाप से मु त हो जाता है। सायंकाल इसका अ ययन करनेवाला दन म कये हुए पाप का नाश करता है, ातःकाल पाठ करनेवाला रा म कये हुए पाप का नाश करता है। सायं और ातःकाल पाठ करने वाला न पाप हो जाता है। (सदा) सव पाठ करनेवाले सभी व न से मु त हो जाता है एवं धम, अथ, काम और मो - इन चार पु षाथ को ा त करता है। यह अथवशीष इसको नह ं देना चा हये, जो श य न हो। जो मोहवश अ श य को उपदेश देगा, वह महापापी होगा। इसक १००० आवृ करने से उपासक जो कामना करेगा, इसक े वारा उसे स ध कर लेगा। ॥ ११॥ ( व वध योग)
  17. 17. 17 Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa जो इस म क े वारा ीगणप त का अ भषेक करता है, वह वा मी हो जाता है। जो चतुथ त थ म उपवास कर जप करता है, वह व यावान ् हो जाता है। यह अथवण-वा य है। जो मा द आवरण को जानता है, वह कभी भयभीत नह ं होता। ॥ १२॥ (य योग) जो दुवाक ु र वारा यजन करता है, वह क ु बेर क े समान हो जाता है। जो लाजा क े वारा यजन करता है, वह यश वी होता है, वह मेधावान होता है। जो सह मोदक क े वारा यजन करता है, वह मनोवां छत फल ा त करता है। जो घृता त स मधा क े वारा हवन करता है, वह सब क ु छ ा त करता है, वह सब क ु छ ा त करता है। ॥ १३॥ (अ य योग) जो आठ ा मण को इस उप नष का स यक हण करा देता है, वह सूय क े समान तेज-स प न होता है। सूय हण क े समय महानद म अथवा तमा क े नकट इस उप नष का जप करक े साधक स धम हो जाता है। स पूण महा व न से मु त हो जाता है। महापाप से मु त हो जाता है। महादोष से मु त हो जाता है। वह सव व हो जाता है। जो इस कार जानता है-वह सव व हो जाता है। ॥ १४॥

Ram Raksha Stotra & Ganapati Atharvashirsa

