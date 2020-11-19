Successfully reported this slideshow.
Polynuclear hydrocarbon
Type The rings are isolated • Diphenyl methane • Triphenyl methane The rings are fused together in the ortho position • Na...
Structure of naphthalene
• All ten carbons are sp2 hybridized • Overlap of Sp2 With s orbital's of 8 hydrogen atom. • All carbon and hydrogen lying...
Naphthalene • It is the largest constituent of Coal tar • It is obtained by cooling middle and Heavy oil • The crude napht...
Resonance hybrid of naphthalene
Structure of naphthalene • Erlenmeyer proposed the symmetrical formula for naphthalene in 1866
Graebe proved that it did consist of two benzene rings fused together in the ortho position in 1869
Naphthalene on oxidation gives phthalic acid
•When nitrated naphthalene gives nitro naphthalene which, on oxidation , gave o- nitro phthalic acid. This indicates that ...
Nitro naphthalene reduced give amino naphthalene oxidised, phthalic acid was obtained. An amino group attached to the nucl...
Inference: benzene ring in phthalic acid obtained by oxidation of amino naphthalene is not the same ring as that originall...
Synthesis of Naphthalene
O-xylene bromide combines with disodioethane tetra carboxylic ester when refluxed in acid solution, gives tetrahydronaphth...
Position of double bond in naphthalene
Fries rule • Fries compared the double bonds present in polynuclear compounds with benzoquinone. • Structure II and III ha...
Fries rule • The most stable form of polynuclear aromatic compound is that form which has maximum number of benzenoid ring...
Reaction of naphthalene
Number of reduced product depend on the reducing agent used. If sodium in ethanol is used it gives 1:4 dialin m.p is 28C N...
• When reduced with isopentanol it forms tetralin mp 206-208ᵒC. • Tetralin is used as varnishes.
When naphthalene is reduced in the presence of nickel it forms tetralin then it gives decalin
Naphthalene get oxidised in the presence of sulphuric acid,vanadium pentoxide,mercuric sulphate or air to phthalic anhydri...
Naphthalene on oxidation in presence of permanganate gives phthalic acid
Naphthalene on ozonolysis yield phthaldehyde
ozonolysis
Substitution product of naphthalene • Orientation in naphthalene nucleus is more complicated than benzene nucleus due to p...
• Introduction of second substituent can give rise to homonuclear substitution [ substitution in the same ring] or heteron...
Homonuclear substitution occur only when group already present is ortho para directing
• Self polarisability is greater at position I than in position II in case of naphthalene. • Self polarisability position ...
Friedel craft reaction • Naphthalene nucleus is attacked by aluminum chloride when vigorous conditions are used. • Lower t...
Chloromethylation of naphthalene- Paraformaldehyde,HCl, phosphoric acid,Glacial acetic acid
Nitro naphthalene • Nitric acid attacks naphthalene at room temperature to form 1 nitro naphthalene. • Nitration of naphth...
Naphthalene sulphonic acid
• When naphthalene is treated with concentrated sulphuric acid at 40C gives the I derivative and at 160C it yields II deri...
Naphthyl amine
Reaction of naphthalene
• Colourless cyrstal • Mp 82 C • Boil at 217 C
