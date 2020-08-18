Small Business Management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Small Business Plan Presented to: prof. Ali Asad Presented by: Fatima Rani Daud Jilani Jasra Javed Usman Altaf Junaid Amir...
Topic: Business plan for Coffee Shop
Content of business plan:• Executive Summary • Logo + eco friendly environment • Situational Analysis • Products • Market ...
Executive summary: • Our mission is to will provide a friendly, comfortable atmosphere where the customers can receive qua...
LOGO OF OUR COFFEE SHOP “express your feeling beyond your dream”
ECO Friendly Environment of caféclick
Location: • New Gulghast Colony Chungi no:6 Multan Pakistan
• Usman khan
Situational Analysis • caféclick is in its first year of business as a start-up business. It recognized the fact that a co...
Project at glance • Shop name : caféclick • Product : Coffee • Location : Gulgasht Multan • Capacity : 4800 cups/month • R...
Market need • Convenience : • the area of coffee shop is convenient for valuable customer because it is near to colleges a...
Daud Jilani
Objectives • Retain customer satisfaction • To provide eco friendly environment. • To provide different types of innovativ...
SWOT Analysis • Strength : Ensure quality of product Focusing on customer taste and preferences Pricing policy Convenient ...
SWOT Analysis• Opportunity: Developing new product and services in future Job opportunities for the many unemployed in Pak...
• Threats: Government rules and regulation Gloria Jean's Coffees Multan, Masoom's Bakery and Cafe  Key to success : • Con...
Zeeshan Sabir
Products • Espresso Drinks • Americano • Breve • Cappuccino • Latte • Mocha • Macchiato Other Drinks •Hot Chocolate •Hot T...
Products Continued • Bakery • Croissants • Bagels • Assorted Brownies and cookies • Pie and Cakes by the slice • Muffins •...
Marketing strategy • Vision : • To make well known coffee shop of the city • Mission : • To save the world from mediocre c...
• Target market : Middle class, students, professionals, and youngsters who like refreshment in their busy schedule Chil...
Jsara Javed
Positioning • Caféclick:competitive edge is based on customer taste and preferences. There is exestitiing competitors in t...
Marketing mix • Pricing: Caféclick: pricing scheme will be based on a competitive pricing model with other similar product...
Junaid Amir
Total Startup Cost of our business plan: • . • 45,00,000.
Supporting Documents/Sources • My facts came from the National Coffee Association • Logoease.com helped me make my busines...
Small Business Management
Small Business Management
Small Business Management
Small Business Management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Small Business Management

32 views

Published on

Coffee shop plan.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Small Business Management

  1. 1. Small Business Plan Presented to: prof. Ali Asad Presented by: Fatima Rani Daud Jilani Jasra Javed Usman Altaf Junaid Amir Zeeshan Sabir
  2. 2. Topic: Business plan for Coffee Shop
  3. 3. Content of business plan:• Executive Summary • Logo + eco friendly environment • Situational Analysis • Products • Market Strategy • Positioning • Physical + skill training • Supporting Documents/Sources
  4. 4. Executive summary: • Our mission is to will provide a friendly, comfortable atmosphere where the customers can receive quality food, drinks, and service at a reasonable price. • Our caféclick will offer a variety of choices to the customers. Cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, smoothies, regular coffee, soft drinks, and tea of all sorts will be available. • The caféclick will also serve deli-style breakfast sandwiches with the freshest ingredients, muffins, croissants, cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, and other tasty treats.
  5. 5. LOGO OF OUR COFFEE SHOP “express your feeling beyond your dream”
  6. 6. ECO Friendly Environment of caféclick
  7. 7. Location: • New Gulghast Colony Chungi no:6 Multan Pakistan
  8. 8. • Usman khan
  9. 9. Situational Analysis • caféclick is in its first year of business as a start-up business. It recognized the fact that a comprehensive, strategic plan is required to ensure profitability and success. caféclick offers verity in coffee. The market need is for coffee shop that provide refreshment, convenience and reasonable price charged. • Situational analysis also include • Project at glance • Market needs • SWOT analysis • Key to success
  10. 10. Project at glance • Shop name : caféclick • Product : Coffee • Location : Gulgasht Multan • Capacity : 4800 cups/month • Raw material : Coffee bean, Milk, Sugar, Cream, Ice- cream, Chocolate • Land : 5 Marla • Labor : 12 • Cost of Project : 45,00,000
  11. 11. Market need • Convenience : • the area of coffee shop is convenient for valuable customer because it is near to colleges and on BZU way. • Customer services : • servicing the customer with superior attention is what the employee are trained to provide • Competitive pricing : • the price of coffee is bit more than a traditional competitor like Nescafe. But far less than coffee culture and café coffee day.
  12. 12. Daud Jilani
  13. 13. Objectives • Retain customer satisfaction • To provide eco friendly environment. • To provide different types of innovative products as per customer’s teats and preferences.
  14. 14. SWOT Analysis • Strength : Ensure quality of product Focusing on customer taste and preferences Pricing policy Convenient area Friendly environment • Weakness : • Turn down in the economy • start-up costs • new business • no reputation
  15. 15. SWOT Analysis• Opportunity: Developing new product and services in future Job opportunities for the many unemployed in Pakistan, .
  16. 16. • Threats: Government rules and regulation Gloria Jean's Coffees Multan, Masoom's Bakery and Cafe  Key to success : • Convenience • Customer attention
  17. 17. Zeeshan Sabir
  18. 18. Products • Espresso Drinks • Americano • Breve • Cappuccino • Latte • Mocha • Macchiato Other Drinks •Hot Chocolate •Hot Tea •Chai Tea Latte •Kid’s Hot Cocoa •Fountain Drinks •Juice •White and Chocolate Milk Coffees •Daily Brew-Reg./Decaf. •Organic French Roast •World Tour Blend
  19. 19. Products Continued • Bakery • Croissants • Bagels • Assorted Brownies and cookies • Pie and Cakes by the slice • Muffins • Cinnamon Rolls • Breakfast Sandwiches • Scones Smoothies •Fruit •Blended Ice Coffee Drinks Iced Drinks •Coffee •Jumpin’ Java •Iced Tea
  20. 20. Marketing strategy • Vision : • To make well known coffee shop of the city • Mission : • To save the world from mediocre coffee. • Purpose : • to deliver an unbeatable coffee experience. • Punch line : • “express your feeling beyond your dream”
  21. 21. • Target market : Middle class, students, professionals, and youngsters who like refreshment in their busy schedule Children who love sweet and cold coffee • Advertisement : In local news paper Store front display
  22. 22. Jsara Javed
  23. 23. Positioning • Caféclick:competitive edge is based on customer taste and preferences. There is exestitiing competitors in the market so its difficult to survive in market so we more focus on youngsters and students and for those we provide entertainment source like customer play musical instruments in our shop.
  24. 24. Marketing mix • Pricing: Caféclick: pricing scheme will be based on a competitive pricing model with other similar product providers • Distribution: Caféclick: products will be dispended from our one and only shop. • Promotion : our shop is located in traffic area so it will significantly increase visibilities. • Customer services : we provide products base on customer’s taste and preferences
  25. 25. Junaid Amir
  26. 26. Total Startup Cost of our business plan: • . • 45,00,000.
  27. 27. Supporting Documents/Sources • My facts came from the National Coffee Association • Logoease.com helped me make my business logo • All pictures of my products came from google.com/images • Also use Google maps to select our shop location

×