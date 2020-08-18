Marketing plan of coke

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented to: Sir Zeeshan Presented By: Fatima Rani Marketing Plan
Introduction of the Company • Founded in 1892 . • Headquartered at Atlanta, Georgia-USA • Currently offers more than 500 b...
Executive Summary  Doubling the revenues by 2020  Making a positive difference in the communities  Project the company ...
Mission  To refresh the world...  To inspire moments of optimism and happiness...  To create value and make a differenc...
Vision for 2020 Sustainable Growth: • PROFIT: Maximizing return to shareowners while being mindful of our overall responsi...
Current Market Situation in India , Pakistan and worldwide:  In India, Coca Cola and Pepsi hold a market share of 95% of ...
Worldwide Share
Global Competitors  PepsiCo Inc.  Dr Pepper  Snapple Group, Inc.  Unilever,  Groupe Danone,  Kraft Foods Inc.,  Nes...
Fun Fact:The Coca-Cola brand is worth an estimated $74 billion: more than Budweiser, Pepsi, Starbucks and Red Bull combined
Some Local Competitors Main Competitor  Pepsi Other Competitors  Gourmet  Pakola
Marketing Mix 4 Ps
Product 3,500 Coca Cola has the big chain of Product line Over Products
Price As competition started, now Coke has shifted to Earlier Coke used cost based pricing competitive pricing strategy VS
Place Target Market is Entire Planet
Promotion Coke’s commercials basically based on young generations. Print media TV commercial Billboards and holdings etc. ...
Chronology of Slogans  2001 life is good  2003 Jo Chaho Hojae Coca-Cola enjoy  2006 Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola  2007 Kha ...
SWOT Analysis: strength  Market leader in soft drinks.  Coca-Cola has massive world appeal  Additionally, Coca-Cola's b...
Weakness:  Coca-Cola has effects on the teeth which is an issue for health care.  It also has got sugar by which continu...
Opportunities:  Opportunity to introduce new product onto market, marketing pull  Brand recognition is the significant f...
Threats:  Currently, the threat of new viable competitors in the carbonated soft drink industry is not very substantial. ...
Issues and Initiatives  Acidity and tooth decay  High fructose corn syrup  Environmental issues  Water use  Israel an...
Budgets Coca Cola has an global annual advertising budget of $1.6 billion a year. 2011-12 Q1 Highlights(Coca Cola India): ...
Guerilla Marketing example:
×