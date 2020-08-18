Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organizational Behavior of L'Oreal Presented To: Zeeshan Ali Presented By:Fatima Rani BBA 4th semester NCBA&E Multan campus
Introduction: L'Oreal: Cosmetics company CEO: Jean Paul Agon Founded July 30, 1909 L'Oréal/Number of employees:72,640
Organizational behavior of L'Oreal: – What is behavior? Behavior is the pattern of how a person responds to a stimulus. – ...
The individual behavior of L'Oreal:  Turnover  Absenteeism  Productivity  Satisfaction  Job Performance  Personality...
Group behavior in L'Oreal:- – Groups behavior towards the L'Oreal achievement – Power and politics in L'Oreal – Conflict –...
L'Oreal strategies: L'Oreal organizational behavior management: Employees reaction: Social benefits: Selection Feels speci...
L’ORÉAL, BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES WORK IN ORGANIZATION: – L’ORÉAL, A GREAT PLACE TO WORK – L'Oreal: because their employees ...
Employee benefits in L'Oreal organization:
EQUALITY – In 2011, L’Oréal was presented with the first European label for professional equality, the Gender Equality-Eur...
CODE OF ETHICS, A GUIDE FOR ACTION IN L'OREAL ORGANIZATION: – L'Oreal Code of Ethics is the reference document for ethics ...
Conclusion Is organizational behavior L'Oreal top priority? – Support on workforce diversity – Very high ethical standards...
Thank you
  1. 1. Organizational Behavior of L'Oreal Presented To: Zeeshan Ali Presented By:Fatima Rani BBA 4th semester NCBA&E Multan campus
  2. 2. Introduction: L'Oreal: Cosmetics company CEO: Jean Paul Agon Founded July 30, 1909 L'Oréal/Number of employees:72,640
  3. 3. Organizational behavior of L'Oreal: – What is behavior? Behavior is the pattern of how a person responds to a stimulus. – Organizational behavior of L'Oreal focused on:- a. Individual behavior(behavior at work) b. Group behavior Internal and external perspectives are two theories of organizational behavior.
  4. 4. The individual behavior of L'Oreal:  Turnover  Absenteeism  Productivity  Satisfaction  Job Performance  Personality and values  diversity
  5. 5. Group behavior in L'Oreal:- – Groups behavior towards the L'Oreal achievement – Power and politics in L'Oreal – Conflict – communication
  6. 6. L'Oreal strategies: L'Oreal organizational behavior management: Employees reaction: Social benefits: Selection Feels special Fast improvement of L'Oreal products Employees responsibility Self-satisfaction Feel smart More efficient toward society training Love-loyalty Better workers Vision and mission motivation Change the world by their products
  7. 7. L’ORÉAL, BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES WORK IN ORGANIZATION: – L’ORÉAL, A GREAT PLACE TO WORK – L'Oreal: because their employees are worth it – Encourages employees – Citizens' Week(2012)
  8. 8. Employee benefits in L'Oreal organization:
  9. 9. EQUALITY – In 2011, L’Oréal was presented with the first European label for professional equality, the Gender Equality-European Standard (GE-ES), for seven countries: France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, England and Ireland.
  10. 10. CODE OF ETHICS, A GUIDE FOR ACTION IN L'OREAL ORGANIZATION: – L'Oreal Code of Ethics is the reference document for ethics within L’Oréal and helps employees, managers and directors live up to the L’Oréal Spirit in their day-to day professional activity.
  11. 11. Conclusion Is organizational behavior L'Oreal top priority? – Support on workforce diversity – Very high ethical standards – Extra bonuses
  12. 12. Thank you

