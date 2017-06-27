THE TWELVE OLYMPIAN GODS
Religion was very important for the ancient Greeks and their civilization.  The names of the twelve Gods were Zeus, Hera,...
Zeus & Hera Zeus is the sky​ and thunder god​ in ancient Greek religion,​ who ruled as​ king of the gods of Mount Olympus....
Poseidon & Demeter  Poseidon is the god of the Sea and other waters; of earthquakes; and of horses. His symbols are Tride...
Aphrodite & Hephaestus  Aphrodite is the Greek goddess of love, beauty, pleasure, and procreation. She is identified with...
Athena & Ares  Athena or Athene is the goddess of wisdom, craft, and war. Athena is known for her calm temperament, as sh...
Hermes & Dionysus  Hermes is an Olympian god in the Greek religion and mytholo gy, the son of Zeus and the Pleiad Maia, a...
Thanks for watching From the students of B'2  Anastasia Kondolemaki  Theodora Arvanitaki  Saman Mahmood
The twelve Olympian gods

The twelve Olympian gods

  1. 1. THE TWELVE OLYMPIAN GODS
  2. 2. Religion was very important for the ancient Greeks and their civilization.  The names of the twelve Gods were Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Demeter, Athena, Apollo, Artemis, Ares, Aphrodite, Hephaestus, Hermes Dionysus  Their leader was Zeus with his wife Hera  The ancient Greek people thought that the twelve Olympians lived on the mountain of Olympus  They also thought that they ate Ambrosia and they drank nectar
  3. 3. Zeus & Hera Zeus is the sky​ and thunder god​ in ancient Greek religion,​ who ruled as​ king of the gods of Mount Olympus. ​Zeus is the child of Cronus and Rhea, the youngest of his siblings to be born. His symbols are Thunderbolt, eagle, bull, and oak • Hera is the goddess of women and marriage in Greek mythology and religion. She is the daughter of the Titans Cronus and Rhea. Hera is married to her brother Zeus and is titled as the Queen of Heaven. One of her characteristics is her jealousy and vengeful nature against Zeus's other lovers
  4. 4. Poseidon & Demeter  Poseidon is the god of the Sea and other waters; of earthquakes; and of horses. His symbols are Trident, fish, dolphin, horse and bull • Demeter is the goddess of the harvest and agriculture.Her symbols are Cornucopia, wheat, torch, bread(Αραβόσιτος, σιτάρι, δάδα, Ψωμί).She is the daughter of Cronus and Rhea.​
  5. 5. Aphrodite & Hephaestus  Aphrodite is the Greek goddess of love, beauty, pleasure, and procreation. She is identified with the planet Venus, and her Roman equivalent is the goddess Venus. Her symbols are Dolphin, Rose,Shell Mirror...... • Hephaestus is the​ Greek god of blacksmiths, craftsmen, artisans, s culptors, metals, metallurgy, fi re and volcanoes. His symbols are Hammer, Volcano….. ..​
  6. 6. Athena & Ares  Athena or Athene is the goddess of wisdom, craft, and war. Athena is known for her calm temperament, as she moves slowly to anger. Her symbols are Owls, olive trees, snakes, Aegis, armour, helmets, spears, Gorgoneion.She is the daughter of Zeus and Metis. • Ares God of war. He is the son of Zeus and Hera. His symbols are Sword, , shield,​ helmet, chariot, flaming , dog….​
  7. 7. Hermes & Dionysus  Hermes is an Olympian god in the Greek religion and mytholo gy, the son of Zeus and the Pleiad Maia, and the second youngest of the Olympian gods , Hermes is considered a god of transitions and boundaries • Dionysus is the god of the grape harvest (συγκομιδής σταφυλιών), winemaking ​and wine. His symbols are tiger, cheetahan d he is the son of Zeus and Semele.
  8. 8. Thanks for watching From the students of B'2  Anastasia Kondolemaki  Theodora Arvanitaki  Saman Mahmood Actually don't bother to ask!!!!​

