Op Caribbe Pre-Deployment Brief 2022
Op CARIBBE 22 HMCS Saskatoon and HMCS Yellowknife MFRC Brief
OP CARIBBE 21– PRE-DEPLOYMENT LCdr Nadia Shields / CO HMCS Saskatoon LCdr James Brun/ CO HMCS Yellowknife
What is Op CARIBBE? Operation CARIBBE takes place in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. Under this operation, Canada sends Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) ships and aircraft in support of Operation MARTILLO. This United States-led effort involves 14 countries and aims to stop narcotics trafficking from Trans-national criminal organizations.
Connecting With Your Family - Quality of life Wifi at Sea - Email - Facetime, Google Duo, etc. - Data msg (Apple msg, Facebook Messenger, etc.) - Quality of life phones - Packages Operational Security (OPSEC) – Wifi and QoL phones use may be restricted due to operations – Social Media (official accounts only) – Pictures with Geo-Tagging Mail • Mailing deadlines and Info – How to mail: MRFC Page – Deadlines: MFRC Family Network 5 6. Topics • Mail - Fleet Mail Office • Legal – AJAG • Benefits - Pay and Allowances • Medical - Health Services • Chaplain • MFRC • Questions • Closing Remarks 6 7. CFPU Défense National Nationale Defence CANADIAN FORCES POSTAL UNIT PO BOX 1000 STN FORCES ASTRA ON K8N 5W6 Postal Brief Deployment Morale Mail 20 Jan 2022 UNCLASS UNCLASS UNCLASS Pte Brent Cotton 8. • How to send your mail? • Maximum size for morale mail parcel • How to address mail to the ship • How to fill out a Canada Post customs declaration form • List of prohibited items • Extra information • CF Morale mail drop off points • Questions INDEX UNCLASS UNCLASS 9. UNCLASS UNCLASS 2 ways to send your mail: • Canadian Forces (CF) morale mail service Free Service Drop off at the local MFRC or Fleet / Naden Mail Offices No special services available with CF Morale Mail (i.e. parcel tracking or express post) • Canada Post Drop off at any Canada Post outlet Postage is required Special services including insurance, Registered Mail, Xpresspost, Priority, etc are only in effect until it reaches Fleet Mail Office. Proof of delivery available-only up to the Fleet Mail Office Currently free letter mail-Drop off in any Canada Post Mail Box or outlet HOW TO SEND YOUR MAIL? 10. UNCLASS UNCLASS MAXIMUM SIZE FOR MORALE MAIL PARCEL Example 100 CM 40 CM 40 CM Max weight: 20Kgs 11. Sender’s address Description of contents of the parcel Aye Missew 123 My Street Victoria BC V9A 7N2 Tel: 250-765-4567 Smith A.Pte 123 (Mess #) HMCS MY SHIP PO BOX 17000 STN FORCES VICTORIA BC V9A 7N2 LIST OF CONTENTS Chips Newspapers Books Photos Gummies Documents Addressee HOW TO ADDRESS PARCEL TO THE SHIP UNCLASS UNCLASS 12. CANADA POST CUSTOMS DECLARATION Sender: Same as on parcel Destination: Same as on parcel Description of contents $20.00 *NCV Sign here x *NCV = No Commercial Value UNCLASS UNCLASS **Canada Post Custom Declaration is MANDATORY!** 13. LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS UNCLASS UNCLASS • Alcoholic beverages and Tobacco products • Corrosive or Flamable liquids/solids • Pornographic material • Knives • Drugs and Narcotics • (including prescription/Over the counter drugs/Vitamins) • Compressed Gases/Aerosol/Pop Cans • Perishable Food items 14. EXTRA INFORMATION UNCLASS UNCLASS • Supplementary restrictions according to host country (see Canada Post’s site for up to date information) • Note: Batteries can be sent as long as they are in their original, unopened packaging. 14 Link: https://www.canadapost.ca/tools/pg/ manual/pgintdest-e.asp 15. EXTRA INFORMATION UNCLASS UNCLASS ALL PARCELS WILL BE SCREENED 16. EXTRA INFORMATION UNCLASS UNCLASS CF MAIL ROUTINGS Mail will be sent via CMTT/Other carriers Timings are unpredictable 17. CF MORAL MAIL DROP OFF POINTS UNCLASS UNCLASS Signal Hill MFRC CPAC MFRC Fleet Mail Office Naden Mail Room A list of out of area locations is available at all drop off locations Note: Wrapping paper and tape is available at Fleet Mail Office and Naden Mail Room. (Not available at the MFRC at this time) 18. UNCLASS UNCLASS CONTACT INFORMATION: FMO (250) 363-2176 MFRC (250)363-2640 OPEN HOURS Dockyard D-37 Monday to Friday 0900 to 1400 NADEN-Nelles Block Monday to Friday 1000 to 1200 19. Lt(N) Liz Steele Deputy Judge Advocate AJAG (Pacific Region) 20. AJAG Pacific  AJAG Spectrum of Legal Assistance  Power of Attorney (POA)  Wills  Travel Authorization Letter  SDB Beneficiary Form Discussion Points 21. AJAG Pacific  Your personal legal affairs should be dealt with by a civilian lawyer / notary  Legal Officers may provide assistance to CAF members in case of urgent / operational necessity (ref: CFAO 56-5) Spectrum of Services 22. AJAG Pacific  Incapacity Planning: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your- health/incapacity-planning  Enduring POA Form: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/managing-your- health/incapacity-planning/enduring_power_of_attorney.pdf  https://www.cbabc.org/For-the-Public/Dial-A-Law/Scripts/Wills- and-Estates/180  http://www.trustee.bc.ca/documents/STA/It%27s_Your_Choice- Personal_Planning_Tools.pdf  http://www.nidus.ca/?page_id=68  http://www.nidus.ca/PDFs/Nidus_Guide_EPA.pdf Useful References 23. AJAG Pacific Allows a person (the “donor”) to appoint someone 19 years of age or older (BC) to be their representative (the “attorney”) to take care of your financial and legal affairs on your behalf.  General POA – ceases when incapable  Enduring POA – continues when incapable Power of Attorney (POA) 24. AJAG Pacific Examples:  Bill payments  Banking  Insurance for car or home  Bank loans  Mortgage payments  Buying or selling property, including cars and houses  Pay issues  It does not include decisions about your personal or health care Power of Attorney (POA) 25. AJAG Pacific Do you need a Power of Attorney?  Some banks have their own “in-house” power of attorney forms so check with your bank first;  Online transactions  Assets, esp. real estate  Does not apply to joint assets / accounts Note: a POA does not give the attorney the power to make health care or child care decisions Power of Attorney (POA) 26. AJAG Pacific Who should be your attorney?  Someone you trust.  Not someone who has financial problems.  Not someone you don’t get along with, like an estranged spouse. There are potential consequences resulting from picking the wrong attorney! Power of Attorney (POA) 27. AJAG Pacific  Give clear instructions, help the attorney understand what the donor wants done  Make sure it will be accepted by the institutions where it would be used  Complete any other documents that the attorney cannot do (i.e. statutory declarations) Duties of the Donor 28. AJAG Pacific  Must act in good faith  Follow the instructions of the donor  Perform transactions with due skill and care  Cannot delegate the power of attorney  Must respect the title (ownership) of the donor’s property and money  Must keep proper accounts/records Duties of the Attorney 29. AJAG Pacific  SAFEGUARD THE ORIGINAL POA  DON’T TAKE IT WITH YOU ON DEPLOYMENT The Power is in the Document 30. AJAG Pacific  IAW the terms of the document (e.g. an expiry date)  If the attorney is the spouse and the marriage or marriage-like relationship ends  Death or bankruptcy of the attorney  Death of the donor Termination of POA 31. AJAG Pacific If you want to stop your attorney acting for you:  Advise them in writing (email is ok)  If you revoke the power of attorney, make sure you contact your bank to inform them  Get the original document back Revocation by the Donor 32. AJAG Pacific Will The written statement by which a person instructs how his or her estate should be distributed after death. Complete a Will Certificate. Wills 33. AJAG Pacific  When a person dies without a will or “Intestate” their property vests in the court  The province then uses a set formula to distribute their estate, which may not be what the person wanted  See the Wills Estates Succession Act for more details or contact a civilian lawyer Why You Might Want a Will 34. AJAG Pacific Wills • Basic CAF Will is adequate for:  First marriage  Single members  Simple finances  No children 35. AJAG Pacific Suggest you get a Will from a Civilian Lawyer if:  Second or subsequent marriage  Home owner  RRSPs, trust funds, stocks etc.  Children  Wish to have several persons as beneficiaries Will Kits May or May Not be Valid Wills 36. AJAG Pacific Review SDB Beneficiary form – changes in circumstances (i.e. divorce) will not automatically change SDB beneficiary Supplementary Death Benefit (SDB) Beneficiary 37. AJAG Pacific  Can be signed by any Reg Force Commissioned Officer  Is proof that you consent to your child traveling with a spouse or another person  May assist you when crossing border to US or other borders with children  Example letter available for download from the AJAG webpage Travel Authorization Letter 38. AJAG Pacific esquimalt.mil.ca/ajag/Documents/Blank_Travel_Authorization_Le tter_Template.doc 39. AJAG Pacific Reception: 250-363-4260 DWAN Site: http://esquimalt.mil.ca/ajag/ Questions? 40. OP CARIBBE (MCDVs) Caribbean Basin and Eastern Pacific 41. Monthly (non-taxable) Allowances Operations Foreign Service Premium (Ops FSP) – allowance payable to a member in recognition of service on operations; Hardship Allowance (HA) – an allowance to compensate for the living conditions existing at a specific post; Risk Allowance (RA) – an allowance to compensate for the risks associated with a specific post; Hardship Allowance bonus (HAB) – to compensate a member for repeated deployments 42. OPS FSP – MFSI 10.3.04 Level Points Rate 1A 0-6 $889 1B 7-12 $968 1C 13-18 $1,048 1D 19-24 $1,128 2A 25-30 $1,207 2B 31-36 $1,254 2C 37-42 $1,301 2D 43-48 $1,350 2E 49-54 $1,397 2F 55-60 $1,445 3A 61-66 $1,492 3B 67-72 $1,512 3C 73-78 $1,534 3D 79-84 $1,5554 43. Risk Allowance – MFSI 10.3.07 Level Rate I $199 II $397 III $596 IV $795 44. Hardship Allowance – MFSI 10.3.05 Level Rate I $199 II $397 III $596 IV $795 V $994 VI $1192 45. Hardship Bonus – MFSI 10.3.06 Credit Points Percentage 0-6 0 7-12 20 13-18 30 19-24 40 25-30 50 31-36 60 37-42 70 46. Sea Duty Allowance (SDA) Refs: A. NAVGEN 023/19 B. CBI Chapter 10 MFSI 10.3.08(1.1) SDA cannot be paid in conjunction with HA. SDA and HA are evaluated for the same living conditions experienced while at sea. 47. Tax Relief Ref: NAVGEN 019/18 CAF Personnel deployed on named operations are now eligible for Tax Relief measures while deployed outside of Canada. The exemption will be applied to employment income up to the maximum LCol GSO rate. 48. Class C Reservists • Operational Allowances can’t be paid in RPSR (Revised Pay System for Reserves). • Deployed Reservists will be paid through CCPS (Central Computation Pay System). 49. Income Tax Filing • Information will be released via a pay insert with instructions for Taxation Year 2021. • Members needing to file late will be provided with a certified letter and will need to complete CRA form RC4288. 50. OSM-EXP Medal • Once the ship has been in theatre for 21 days the Cox’n will send a message with the ship’s nominal roll to CFP HQ FOR; • OSM-EXP medals will be ordered for those who do not already have it; • OSM-EXP bars will be ordered for those with 210+ days; • CANFORGEN 001/20 51. Possible Leave Entitlements • Special Relocation Embarkation • Special Relocation Disembarkation • Special Leave Mission • Special Leave In Lieu of Mission Leave 52. Special Relocation Embarkation • Additional leave for personal or family needs in Canada prior to deployment on assignment to an int’l operation • Depending on length of deployment 1-3 days of leave • CFLPM 5.10.08 and Table 2.1 53. Special Relocation Disembarkation • Leave to be taken upon return to Canada from overseas deployment • Depending on length of deployment 3-5 days • CFLPM 5.10.09 and Table 2.1 54. Special Leave in lieu of Mission Leave • Provides for circumstances when IMR demands withholding of Special Leave Mission • Unused Mission Leave x 0.7 rounded to nearest whole # – 4 days x 0.7 = 2.8 is 3 days of special leave in lieu of mission leave • CFLPM 5.12.01 and 5.12.05 55. Custodial Expense • Expenses related to maintaining a vacant residence while deployed outside Canada • Eligible members: – Members with no dependants (does not apply to those living in single quarters); – Service Couples who are both away for service reasons; – Single parents, if their dependants are under 18 and will NOT be residing in the principle residence during deployment 56. Custodial Expenses cont’d • Entitlement: – $275/month from a commercial firm with itemized receipt; no receipt no reimbursement • Eligible expenses: – Snow removal, lawn maintenance, security, minor maintenance and additional insurance costs • Normal recurring expenses such as property taxes, electricity are NOT eligible for reimbursement 57. PMV Storage • Entitlement: – Veh storage at the nearest available commercial storage facility at actual and reasonable cost with receipt (i.e. not your garage) – When a veh is stored in a commercial facility, reimbursement up to $200 to restore the vehicle to roadworthiness. Such as labour for a mandatory safety check, towing charges, brake cleaning/adjustment and parts for minor tune ups. 58. Family Care Assistance • FCA is designed to help offset child and family care costs incurred in excess of those paid during normal working hours for single parents or service couples who are both absent for service reasons. • Can be reimbursed up to $75.00/day with receipts from a commercial provider or $35.00/day with a personal declaration. • Commercial provider means an individual or company in the business of providing dependant care services 59. Rest & Recreation (R&R) • Rest and Recreation (R&R) funds are provided to Task Force Commanders and Ship’s Captains to enhance the morale, improve the well-being and add to the quality of life of deployed members • Individual allocations are based on actual time deployed – $2.00 a day for part months and $60.00 per full month. For example, a member deployed from 10 Feb to 22 May 20 can expect an allocation of approx. $184.00 CAD 60. Rest & Recreation (R&R) • Eligible expenses include: hotels, restaurant meals, organized tours, Sea-Doo rentals; entrance fees or tickets to cultural, sports, entertainment or recreational facilities (swimming pools, golf courses, beaches, etc.); spa treatments (massages, pedicure, manicure, etc.), and public transportation (bus, taxi, train, etc.). Group activities such as organized tours (ex. ATV rides in the desert) are eligible but cost per person must be clearly identified on the receipt. • Non-eligible expenses include: grocery store/gas station receipts as meal substitutes, pop, energy drinks, snacks (candy, chocolate, spices, tea boxes, protein powder, cheeses, peanuts, ice cream, chips, etc.), personal grooming (haircuts, hair colour, waxing), car rental; transportation, rations or quarters provided at public expense, alcoholic beverages (if taken during a meal, will be deducted), tobacco products, expenses incurred during HLTA leave, personal items (gifts, clothing, souvenirs, games or consoles, electronics, etc.), and UBER or car- sharing services. 61. Rest & Recreation • Members shall keep their receipts and tape them neatly to a blank piece of paper. • Receipts must be legible and show the date of purchase; if not printed in English, annotate what each item on the receipt is for, in the space either directly under or next to the receipt – this includes amounts being claimed. • Receipt packages, plus nominal roll from Coxswain showing theatre arrival/departure dates, will be submitted to F42 Log Claims Section for verification and finalization. 62. Transportation on Special Leave • An officer or non-commissioned member proceeding to their principal residence on special leave granted under QR&O 16.20 (Special Leave) • prior to embarkation for service with a unit detailed for duty outside Canada and the continental United States of America and as designated from time to time by the Minister, the payment established in CBI 209.50, provided the member has not received that payment within three months of the commencement of the period of special leave • after disembarkation from service with a unit as described in the Canadian Forces Temporary Duty Travel Instruction, transportation, accommodation and meals at public expense for that portion of the journey actually made in Canada or between Canadian points by the most direct route to the member’s principal residence and return to the member’s place of duty. 63. Transportation on Special Leave • This benefit does not count towards an eligible member’s annual LTA entitlement. SLTA must be taken during pre or post deployment leave. • As with standard LTA, you must provide proof of travel (i.e. leave pass stamped at destination). A copy of the member’s deployment CFTPO/attach posting message will be included with the claim. • Advances can be requested from CFP HQ Claims Section with a signed leave pass and, if flying commercial air, a quote or actual receipt. 64. References • MFSI Military Foreign Services Instruction • DCBA Results of the Departmental HA – RA Committee • Tax Relief as of 01 Jan 17 as per • News Release on 18 May 17 • CBI 10.28.01 • CBI 10.28.02 • CBI 209.335, NJC 3.1.5, 3.2.5, 3.3.5, 3.4.5 • CDIO • CBI 209.52 65. Health Services Lt Hobart CCPA Physician’s Assistant HMCS YELLOWKNIFE 66. Risks and Risk Mitigation – Infectious Diseases • COVID – Risks of exposure and spread aboard ships especially on embarkation from ports • Mitigation strategies – PEP, mask wearing, physical distancing, – Screening and diagnostic tests 66 67. Risks and Risk Mitigation – Infectious Diseases • Yellow Fever – Minimal risk due to limited potential to exposure. Relevant only if traveling to rural areas in Panama • Mitigation strategies – Avoid affected area – Use permethrin on clothes and DEET insect repellant – No vaccination required due to low risk of infection 67 68. Risks and Risk Mitigation – Infectious Diseases • Malaria – risk of transmission in Guatemala for those spending time ashore in the evenings. • Mitigation strategies – Antimalarial drugs if pers are to be ashore in the evenings – Remain on ship from dusk until dawn – Use permethrin on clothes and DEET insect repellant 68 69. Zika Virus • Outbreak 2014-2016 brought attention to this pathogen • No illness for many (50-75%) adults – If illness occurs, it usually is mild – Symptoms: fever, headache, red eyes, rash, joint/muscle pain • May lead to more serious disease – Rarely, Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults – Birth defects (e.g. microcephaly) in infants born to mothers infected during pregnancy 69 70. Zika Virus - Canadian Guidelines • The Government of Canada (GoC) lists central and south America as at-risk-zones: – https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/health-safety/travel-health- notices/152?_ga=1.77696532.1081330156.1454424793 • Detailed recommendations on prevention, risk, testing and advice can be found at Canada Public Health website: – https://www.canada.ca/en/public- health/services/diseases/zika- virus/prevention-risks.html 70 71. Zika Virus • Transmission: – Aedes Mosquitos (Tropical distribution) – From an infected pregnant woman to her developing fetus (risk of birth defects) – Sexual transmission • Virus sometimes persists in the semen of infected males • Most reports: symptomatic male → partner (female or male) • At least one report of transmission from female → male • Potential impact of sexual transmission and subsequent passage to developing fetus is main reason for post-return recommendations – Virus also found in other body fluids (saliva, blood), with rare cases of transmission (blood) 71 72. Prevention - Before/During Travel • No specific vaccine or treatment • Can prevent infection by avoiding mosquito bites – Use skin repellent – Treat operational attire with permethrin – Wear suitable clothing (long pants and shirts) – Protect living areas against mosquito entry – This PHAC website provides useful information: • http://travel.Gc.Ca/travelling/health-safety/insect-bite 72 73. Prevention – After Return (focus on Sexual Transmission) • Women wishing to become pregnant should wait at least two months after their return from an affected area before trying to conceive • Men who have travelled to a Zika affected area: – Strongly advised to abstain or use condoms for the duration of a pregnancy – Advised to abstain or use condoms for 3 months if (non-pregnant) partner could become pregnant – Consider abstinence or use condoms for 3 months if (non-pregnant) partner cannot become pregnant 74 74. Testing (1) • Can I be tested for Zika & can testing be used help me decide whether to follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission? – Answer: situational-dependant. Generally no, per D FHP 6636-06 • Important: Few tests (including for Zika) are perfect: – Tests can be “confused” by previous infections & immunizations (give a positive result when you are not infected) – Tests can fail to detect an infection (give a negative result when you have been infected). This is likely rare for properly done Zika tests 75 75. Testing (2) • Current approach (in Canada) to Zika testing? – Symptomatic persons recently returned (last 14 days) from a risk area – Asymptomatic pregnant women returning from a risk area – Other asymptomatic persons (male and female) have not generally received testing • **The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has agreed to test blood samples from asymptomatic male military personnel ** Further clarity required due to D FHP 6636-06 stating this has been discontinued • Testing is voluntary and is intended to help you decide whether to follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission after your return 76 76. Who can access testing? • **Asymptomatic males (outside the context of a current pregnancy given the elevated likelihood of impact) who desire testing. ** Precautions for sexual transmission should be followed while awaiting test results! • Travel is operational/occupational and testing can be done 3-12 weeks after return • X Asymptomatic females are not recommended for testing as much of the post-return period (2 months) will have elapsed by the time a test result(s) is available • X Personal/leisure travel 77 77. How To Use Test Results • Negative blood test = very unlikely you were infected. After consulting your physician, you might choose to not follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission • Positive blood test = likely you were infected. You should discuss the result with your physician. Even if you were/are not ill, you should follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission ? Some people might have an inconclusive result (e.g. due to previous infections with other viruses). If this occurs, a second test might be done (in consultation with your physician). 78 78. CAF-Specific Process • Briefed about Zika & testing pre-travel (this lecture) • Reminded about Zika at PVST’s & post-return from Op • **Eligible persons (asymptomatic males outside context of current pregnancy) can request testing** • Discuss before (with a health care provider) and after testing (with physician) • Continue to follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission while waiting for results 79 79. Summary/Important Points • Zika can cause serious illness (especially in the unborn) • **Testing is available to eligible asymptomatic males returning from operation or other work-related travel** • Testing is voluntary, and results are intended to help you choose whether to follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission • Testing can only can be done in consultation with your health care providers 80 80. Royal Canadian Chaplain Service …caring for military members and their families 81. What does a Chaplain do? • Supports members and their families • Supports the Chain of Command • Counseling • Referrals • Works with Sentinels • On-call services • Provides religious services • Cares for all • Confidentiality 82. Why call a Chaplain? • Family emergency • Have a problem and don’t know where to turn • Information about available services • Help accessing services • Need to talk • Religious counsel or services 83. Contact Information WORK HOURS (8 AM – 4 PM, Mon-Fri): Office of the Formation Chaplain (Administrative Assistant): (250) 363-4106 SILENT HOURS (all other times): Duty chaplain: (250) 818-2794 84. Esquimalt CRFM Esquimalt MFRC 85. Your Community, Your Resource Centre “Offering programs and services unique to the military lifestyle. ” Votre Communauté, Votre Centre de Resources “Offrant des programmes et des services uniques au style de vie militaire.” We support those who are important to you. The MFRC proudly honours the diversity of “families”. Nous soutenons ceux qui sont importants pour vous. Le CRFM honore fièrement la diversité des “familles”. 86. A few tips from our families: • Put contact and emergency information on your fridge • Include the MFRC number (fridge magnet) • For the partner at home, consider unlocking the cell phone and putting emergency contact information on the phone Quelques conseils de nos familles : • Mettez les informations de contact et d'urgence sur votre réfrigérateur • Inclure le numéro du CRFM (aimant de réfrigérateur) • Pour le partenaire à la maison, pensez à déverrouiller le téléphone portable et à mettre les coordonnées d'urgence sur le téléphone 87. A few tips from our families (continued): • If you live alone leave your key with someone you trust, give your landlord the MFRC 24/7 number…we will find you! • Update Emergency Contacts with schools • What about your pets? • Si vous vivez seul, laissez votre clé à quelqu’un en qui vous avez confiance, donnez à votre propriétaire le numéro 24/7 du CRFM, nous te retrouverons! • Mettre à jour les contacts d’urgence avec l’école • Et vos animaux de compagnie? Quelques conseils de nos familles (continué): 88. There is an App for that! With the MFRC Deployment App you can receive tips to guide you through all stages of a military deployment, use checklists to keep track of your to-do lists, receive reminders for mail dates, subscribe to the MFRC online activity calendar, find your closest MFRC in Canada and see how far you’ve come with a customizable countdown clock. 89. Plan and Prepare • General checklists as well as specific ones for Single Members and Parents of Military Members • Pick up MFRC Magnet • Download the “Everything Binder” • Make sure eligible family members have their MFID Planifier et Préparer • Liste de contrôle générales et spécifiques pour les membres seuls et les parents militaires • Ramasser l’aimant CRFM • Télécharger le “Classeur Tout” • Assurez-vous que les membres de la famille éligibles ont leur MFID 90. Resources / Ressources • MFRC Sea Deployment Handbook • Manuel de déploiement en mer du CRFM • MFRC website: • Site Web du CRFM : www.esquimaltmfrc.com There is an App for that! Il y a une appli pour ça! 91. Get Connected/Soyez Connectés • MCDV (P) Family Network / Réseau familial MCDV (P) • Network volunteers / Bénévoles du réseau: Akasha Sneha Be sure to join the Family Network’s Facebook page! N’oubliez pas de rejoindre la page Facebook du Réseau Familial mcdv.family@esquimaltmfrc.com 92. Programs for Parents and Children Programmes pour Parents et Enfants • Supporting Children Through Absence: Parent Orientation Session (Jan 25) • 123 Music & Me o 0-5 Years • Supporting Children Through Absence Workshops: o Children Ages Kindergarten – 12 Years Pick up a copy or download the PDF Register at www.esquimaltmfrc.com Inscrivez-vous via www.esquimaltmfrc.com 93. For ages 6 months to 5 years Deployment Respite Childcare Soins Occasionels de Répit de Déploiement For work related separation of 21 days or more you are entitled to 1 free childcare session per week up to 4 per month. You may book 8 days in advance. Pour une sépération liée au travail de 21 jours ou plus vous avez droit à 1 garde gratuite par semaine jusqu'à 4 par mois. Vous pouvez réserver jusqu'à 8 jours à l'avance. Call 250-363-2674 to register / Appelez le 250–363–2674 pour réserver 94. Our Team Notre Équipe • The Family Wellness and Counselling Team includes a group of caring and highly trained professional social workers and counsellors. They are here to support you and your family’s mental health and wellness. They offer counselling for individuals and couples with a family focus.​ • L’équipe de bien-être et de counseling de la famille comprend un groupe de travailleurs sociaux et de conseillers professionnels attentionnés et hautement qualifiés. Ils sont là pour soutenir la santé mentale et le bien-être de vous et votre famille. Ils offrent des conseils aux personnes et aux familles axées sur la famille. • Intake Phone: 778 533-7736 • Intake Email: Intake@emfrc.com 95. How We Support Families Comment nous Soutenons les Familles The FWCT provides preventative and responsive programming in the form of group facilitation and counselling. The FWCT can support you with:​ •Mental health questions and concerns.​ •Relationship Issues.​ •Pre and post-natal supports - Join us for “Growing Parents”.​ •Youth Supports.​ •Supporting children and dependents with diverse needs. •Emergency and respite childcare is available upon assessment. La FWCT offre des programmes préventifs et adaptés sous forme de facilitation de groupe et de counseling. Le FWCT peut vous soutenir avec : •Questions et préoccupations en matière de santé mentale. •Problèmes relationnels. •Soutiens pré et postnatals - Rejoignez-nous pour « Grandir les parents ». •Soutiens à la jeunesse. •Soutenir les enfants et les dépendants ayant des besoins variés. •Des services de garde d’urgence et de relève sont disponibles lors de l’évaluation. 96. The MFRC/Le CRFM • Can work with you to develop an Emergency Family Plan • Can help you build your network • May be able to provide some assistance upon assessment • Peut travailler avec vous à l’élaboration d’un plan familial d’urgence • Peut vous aider à créer votre réseau • Peut être en mesure de fournir une certaine aide lors de l’évaluation Be sure to complete your Emergency Family Plan now available through the MFRC Deployment App! Assurez-vous de compléter votre plan familial d’urgence qui est maintenant disponible par l’entremise de l’application de déploiement du CRFM! 97. MFRC Programs Join us for upcoming and ongoing programs offered through the MFRC • Growing Parents Group • Monthly virtual support group for pre/postnatal parents • Wellness Wednesday • Monthly drop-in virtual group for anyone who is military connected and curious about developing and maintaining personal wellness. 98. Contact Esquimalt MFRC/CRFM Esquimalt (250) 363-2640 Or toll-free anywhere in Canada Ou sans frais partout au Canada 1-800-353-3329 emfrc@shaw.ca www.esquimaltmfrc.com After hours Family information Line Ligne d’information Familiale après les heures 1-800-866-4546 After hours Duty Chaplain Line – call the MFRC and Press “2” Après heures de gardes -appelez le CRFM et Appuyez sur “2”

