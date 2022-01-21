Op Caribbe Pre-Deployment Brief 2022

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
Op CARIBBE 22
HMCS Saskatoon and HMCS Yellowknife
MFRC Brief
1
2.
OP CARIBBE 21– PRE-DEPLOYMENT
LCdr Nadia Shields / CO HMCS Saskatoon
LCdr James Brun/ CO HMCS Yellowknife
3.
What is Op CARIBBE?
Operation CARIBBE takes place in the
Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Under this operation, Canada sends Canadian
Armed Forces (CAF) ships and aircraft in
support of Operation MARTILLO. This United
States-led effort involves 14 countries and aims
to stop narcotics trafficking from Trans-national
criminal organizations.
3
4.
Connecting With Your Family
- Quality of life Wifi at Sea
- Email
- Facetime, Google Duo, etc.
- Data msg (Apple msg, Facebook Messenger, etc.)
- Quality of life phones
- Packages
Operational Security (OPSEC)
– Wifi and QoL phones use may be restricted due to operations
– Social Media (official accounts only)
– Pictures with Geo-Tagging
4
5.
Mail
• Mailing deadlines and Info
– How to mail: MRFC Page
– Deadlines: MFRC Family Network
5
6.
Topics
• Mail - Fleet Mail Office
• Legal – AJAG
• Benefits - Pay and Allowances
• Medical - Health Services
• Chaplain
• MFRC
• Questions
• Closing Remarks
6
7.
CFPU
Défense National
Nationale Defence
CANADIAN FORCES POSTAL UNIT
PO BOX 1000 STN FORCES
ASTRA ON K8N 5W6
Postal Brief
Deployment Morale Mail
20 Jan 2022
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
Pte Brent Cotton
8.
• How to send your mail?
• Maximum size for morale mail parcel
• How to address mail to the ship
• How to fill out a Canada Post customs declaration form
• List of prohibited items
• Extra information
• CF Morale mail drop off points
• Questions
INDEX
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
9.
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
2 ways to send your mail:
• Canadian Forces (CF) morale mail service
Free Service
Drop off at the local MFRC or Fleet / Naden Mail Offices
No special services available with CF Morale Mail (i.e. parcel tracking or express post)
• Canada Post
Drop off at any Canada Post outlet
Postage is required
Special services including insurance, Registered Mail, Xpresspost, Priority, etc are only in effect until it
reaches Fleet Mail Office.
Proof of delivery available-only up to the Fleet Mail Office
Currently free letter mail-Drop off in any Canada Post Mail Box or outlet
HOW TO SEND YOUR MAIL?
10.
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
MAXIMUM SIZE FOR MORALE MAIL PARCEL
Example
100 CM
40 CM
40 CM
Max weight:
20Kgs
11.
Sender’s address
Description of contents of the parcel
Aye Missew
123 My Street
Victoria BC V9A 7N2
Tel: 250-765-4567
Smith A.Pte 123 (Mess #)
HMCS MY SHIP
PO BOX 17000 STN FORCES
VICTORIA BC V9A 7N2
LIST OF CONTENTS
Chips
Newspapers
Books
Photos
Gummies
Documents
Addressee
HOW TO ADDRESS PARCEL TO THE SHIP
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
12.
CANADA POST CUSTOMS DECLARATION
Sender:
Same as
on parcel
Destination:
Same as
on parcel
Description of contents
$20.00
*NCV
Sign here
x
*NCV = No Commercial Value
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
**Canada Post Custom Declaration is MANDATORY!**
13.
LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
• Alcoholic beverages and Tobacco
products
• Corrosive or Flamable liquids/solids
• Pornographic material
• Knives
• Drugs and Narcotics
• (including prescription/Over the
counter drugs/Vitamins)
• Compressed Gases/Aerosol/Pop Cans
• Perishable Food items
14.
EXTRA INFORMATION
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
• Supplementary restrictions
according to host country
(see Canada Post’s site for up
to date information)
• Note: Batteries can be sent as long as they are in
their original, unopened packaging.
14
Link:
https://www.canadapost.ca/tools/pg/
manual/pgintdest-e.asp
15.
EXTRA INFORMATION
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
ALL PARCELS WILL BE
SCREENED
16.
EXTRA INFORMATION
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
CF MAIL ROUTINGS
Mail will be sent via CMTT/Other
carriers
Timings are unpredictable
17.
CF MORAL MAIL DROP OFF POINTS
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
Signal Hill MFRC
CPAC MFRC
Fleet Mail Office
Naden Mail Room
A list of out of area locations is available at all drop off locations
Note: Wrapping paper and tape is available at Fleet Mail
Office and Naden Mail Room. (Not available at the MFRC
at this time)
18.
UNCLASS
UNCLASS
CONTACT INFORMATION:
FMO (250) 363-2176
MFRC (250)363-2640
OPEN HOURS
Dockyard D-37
Monday to Friday
0900 to 1400
NADEN-Nelles Block
Monday to Friday
1000 to 1200
20.
AJAG Pacific
AJAG Spectrum of Legal Assistance
Power of Attorney (POA)
Wills
Travel Authorization Letter
SDB Beneficiary Form
Discussion Points
21.
AJAG Pacific
Your personal legal affairs should be dealt
with by a civilian lawyer / notary
Legal Officers may provide assistance to
CAF members in case of urgent /
operational necessity (ref: CFAO 56-5)
Spectrum of Services
23.
AJAG Pacific
Allows a person (the “donor”) to appoint
someone 19 years of age or older (BC) to
be their representative (the “attorney”) to
take care of your financial and legal
affairs on your behalf.
General POA – ceases when incapable
Enduring POA – continues when incapable
Power of Attorney (POA)
24.
AJAG Pacific
Examples:
Bill payments
Banking
Insurance for car or home
Bank loans
Mortgage payments
Buying or selling property, including cars and houses
Pay issues
It does not include decisions about your personal or health care
Power of Attorney (POA)
25.
AJAG Pacific
Do you need a Power of Attorney?
Some banks have their own “in-house” power of attorney forms
so check with your bank first;
Online transactions
Assets, esp. real estate
Does not apply to joint assets / accounts
Note: a POA does not give the attorney the power to make health
care or child care decisions
Power of Attorney (POA)
26.
AJAG Pacific
Who should be your attorney?
Someone you trust.
Not someone who has financial problems.
Not someone you don’t get along with, like an
estranged spouse.
There are potential consequences
resulting from picking the wrong
attorney!
Power of Attorney (POA)
27.
AJAG Pacific
Give clear instructions, help the attorney understand what the
donor wants done
Make sure it will be accepted by the institutions where it would be
used
Complete any other documents that the attorney cannot do (i.e.
statutory declarations)
Duties of the Donor
28.
AJAG Pacific
Must act in good faith
Follow the instructions of the donor
Perform transactions with due skill and care
Cannot delegate the power of attorney
Must respect the title (ownership) of the donor’s property
and money
Must keep proper accounts/records
Duties of the Attorney
29.
AJAG Pacific
SAFEGUARD THE ORIGINAL POA
DON’T TAKE IT WITH YOU ON
DEPLOYMENT
The Power is in the Document
30.
AJAG Pacific
IAW the terms of the document (e.g. an
expiry date)
If the attorney is the spouse and the
marriage or marriage-like relationship
ends
Death or bankruptcy of the attorney
Death of the donor
Termination of POA
31.
AJAG Pacific
If you want to stop your attorney
acting for you:
Advise them in writing (email is ok)
If you revoke the power of attorney,
make sure you contact your bank to
inform them
Get the original document back
Revocation by the Donor
32.
AJAG Pacific
Will
The written statement by which a
person instructs how his or her
estate should be distributed after
death.
Complete a Will Certificate.
Wills
33.
AJAG Pacific
When a person dies without a will or “Intestate”
their property vests in the court
The province then uses a set formula to
distribute their estate, which may not be what
the person wanted
See the Wills Estates Succession Act for more
details or contact a civilian lawyer
Why You Might Want a Will
34.
AJAG Pacific
Wills
• Basic CAF Will is adequate for:
First marriage
Single members
Simple finances
No children
35.
AJAG Pacific
Suggest you get a Will from a Civilian Lawyer
if:
Second or subsequent marriage
Home owner
RRSPs, trust funds, stocks etc.
Children
Wish to have several persons as beneficiaries
Will Kits May or May Not be Valid
Wills
36.
AJAG Pacific
Review SDB Beneficiary form –
changes in circumstances (i.e.
divorce) will not automatically change
SDB beneficiary
Supplementary Death Benefit (SDB)
Beneficiary
37.
AJAG Pacific
Can be signed by any Reg Force Commissioned
Officer
Is proof that you consent to your child
traveling with a spouse or another person
May assist you when crossing border to US or
other borders with children
Example letter available for download from the
AJAG webpage
Travel Authorization Letter
40.
OP CARIBBE (MCDVs) Caribbean
Basin and Eastern Pacific
41.
Monthly (non-taxable) Allowances
Operations Foreign Service Premium (Ops FSP) –
allowance payable to a member in recognition of service on
operations;
Hardship Allowance (HA) – an allowance to compensate
for the living conditions existing at a specific post;
Risk Allowance (RA) – an allowance to compensate for the
risks associated with a specific post;
Hardship Allowance bonus (HAB) – to compensate a
member for repeated deployments
46.
Sea Duty Allowance (SDA)
Refs: A. NAVGEN 023/19
B. CBI Chapter 10 MFSI 10.3.08(1.1)
SDA cannot be paid in conjunction with HA. SDA and
HA are evaluated for the same living conditions
experienced while at sea.
47.
Tax Relief
Ref: NAVGEN 019/18
CAF Personnel deployed on named operations are now
eligible for Tax Relief measures while deployed outside
of Canada. The exemption will be applied to
employment income up to the maximum LCol GSO rate.
48.
Class C Reservists
• Operational Allowances can’t be paid in RPSR
(Revised Pay System for Reserves).
• Deployed Reservists will be paid through CCPS
(Central Computation Pay System).
49.
Income Tax Filing
• Information will be released via a pay insert with
instructions for Taxation Year 2021.
• Members needing to file late will be provided with a
certified letter and will need to complete CRA form
RC4288.
50.
OSM-EXP Medal
• Once the ship has been in theatre for 21 days the Cox’n will send a
message with the ship’s nominal roll to CFP HQ FOR;
• OSM-EXP medals will be ordered for those who do not already have it;
• OSM-EXP bars will be ordered for those with 210+ days;
• CANFORGEN 001/20
51.
Possible Leave Entitlements
• Special Relocation Embarkation
• Special Relocation Disembarkation
• Special Leave Mission
• Special Leave In Lieu of Mission Leave
52.
Special Relocation Embarkation
• Additional leave for personal or family needs in
Canada prior to deployment on assignment to an int’l
operation
• Depending on length of deployment 1-3 days of leave
• CFLPM 5.10.08 and Table 2.1
53.
Special Relocation Disembarkation
• Leave to be taken upon return to Canada from
overseas deployment
• Depending on length of deployment 3-5 days
• CFLPM 5.10.09 and Table 2.1
54.
Special Leave in lieu of Mission Leave
• Provides for circumstances when IMR demands withholding of
Special Leave Mission
• Unused Mission Leave x 0.7 rounded to nearest whole # – 4
days x 0.7 = 2.8 is 3 days of special leave in lieu of mission
leave
• CFLPM 5.12.01 and 5.12.05
55.
Custodial Expense
• Expenses related to maintaining a vacant
residence while deployed outside Canada
• Eligible members:
– Members with no dependants (does not apply
to those living in single quarters);
– Service Couples who are both away for
service reasons;
– Single parents, if their dependants are under
18 and will NOT be residing in the principle
residence during deployment
56.
Custodial Expenses cont’d
• Entitlement:
– $275/month from a commercial firm with itemized receipt; no
receipt no reimbursement
• Eligible expenses:
– Snow removal, lawn maintenance, security, minor maintenance
and additional insurance costs
• Normal recurring expenses such as property taxes, electricity are
NOT eligible for reimbursement
57.
PMV Storage
• Entitlement:
– Veh storage at the nearest available commercial
storage facility at actual and reasonable cost
with receipt (i.e. not your garage)
– When a veh is stored in a commercial facility,
reimbursement up to $200 to restore the vehicle
to roadworthiness. Such as labour for a
mandatory safety check, towing charges, brake
cleaning/adjustment and parts for minor tune
ups.
58.
Family Care Assistance
• FCA is designed to help offset child and family care
costs incurred in excess of those paid during normal
working hours for single parents or service couples
who are both absent for service reasons.
• Can be reimbursed up to $75.00/day with receipts
from a commercial provider or $35.00/day with a
personal declaration.
• Commercial provider means an individual or
company in the business of providing dependant care
services
59.
Rest & Recreation (R&R)
• Rest and Recreation (R&R) funds are provided to
Task Force Commanders and Ship’s Captains to
enhance the morale, improve the well-being and add
to the quality of life of deployed members
• Individual allocations are based on actual time
deployed – $2.00 a day for part months and $60.00
per full month. For example, a member deployed
from 10 Feb to 22 May 20 can expect an allocation of
approx. $184.00 CAD
60.
Rest & Recreation (R&R)
• Eligible expenses include: hotels, restaurant meals, organized tours,
Sea-Doo rentals; entrance fees or tickets to cultural, sports,
entertainment or recreational facilities (swimming pools, golf courses,
beaches, etc.); spa treatments (massages, pedicure, manicure, etc.),
and public transportation (bus, taxi, train, etc.). Group activities such
as organized tours (ex. ATV rides in the desert) are eligible but cost per
person must be clearly identified on the receipt.
• Non-eligible expenses include: grocery store/gas station receipts as
meal substitutes, pop, energy drinks, snacks (candy, chocolate, spices,
tea boxes, protein powder, cheeses, peanuts, ice cream, chips, etc.),
personal grooming (haircuts, hair colour, waxing), car rental;
transportation, rations or quarters provided at public expense, alcoholic
beverages (if taken during a meal, will be deducted), tobacco products,
expenses incurred during HLTA leave, personal items (gifts, clothing,
souvenirs, games or consoles, electronics, etc.), and UBER or car-
sharing services.
61.
Rest & Recreation
• Members shall keep their receipts and tape them
neatly to a blank piece of paper.
• Receipts must be legible and show the date of
purchase; if not printed in English, annotate what
each item on the receipt is for, in the space either
directly under or next to the receipt – this includes
amounts being claimed.
• Receipt packages, plus nominal roll from Coxswain
showing theatre arrival/departure dates, will be
submitted to F42 Log Claims Section for verification
and finalization.
62.
Transportation on Special Leave
• An officer or non-commissioned member proceeding to their principal
residence on special leave granted under QR&O 16.20 (Special Leave)
• prior to embarkation for service with a unit detailed for duty outside
Canada and the continental United States of America and as
designated from time to time by the Minister, the payment established
in CBI 209.50, provided the member has not received that payment
within three months of the commencement of the period of special
leave
• after disembarkation from service with a unit as described in the
Canadian Forces Temporary Duty Travel Instruction, transportation,
accommodation and meals at public expense for that portion of the
journey actually made in Canada or between Canadian points by the
most direct route to the member’s principal residence and return to the
member’s place of duty.
63.
Transportation on Special Leave
• This benefit does not count towards an eligible
member’s annual LTA entitlement. SLTA must be
taken during pre or post deployment leave.
• As with standard LTA, you must provide proof of
travel (i.e. leave pass stamped at destination). A
copy of the member’s deployment CFTPO/attach
posting message will be included with the claim.
• Advances can be requested from CFP HQ Claims
Section with a signed leave pass and, if flying
commercial air, a quote or actual receipt.
64.
References
• MFSI Military Foreign Services Instruction
• DCBA Results of the Departmental HA – RA Committee
• Tax Relief as of 01 Jan 17 as per
• News Release on 18 May 17
• CBI 10.28.01
• CBI 10.28.02
• CBI 209.335, NJC 3.1.5, 3.2.5, 3.3.5, 3.4.5
• CDIO
• CBI 209.52
65.
Health Services
Lt Hobart CCPA
Physician’s Assistant
HMCS YELLOWKNIFE
66.
Risks and Risk Mitigation – Infectious Diseases
• COVID – Risks of exposure and spread aboard ships
especially on embarkation from ports
• Mitigation strategies
– PEP, mask wearing, physical distancing,
– Screening and diagnostic tests
66
67.
Risks and Risk Mitigation – Infectious Diseases
• Yellow Fever – Minimal risk due to limited potential to
exposure. Relevant only if traveling to rural areas in
Panama
• Mitigation strategies
– Avoid affected area
– Use permethrin on clothes and DEET insect repellant
– No vaccination required due to low risk of infection
67
68.
Risks and Risk Mitigation – Infectious Diseases
• Malaria – risk of transmission in Guatemala for those
spending time ashore in the evenings.
• Mitigation strategies
– Antimalarial drugs if pers are to be ashore in the evenings
– Remain on ship from dusk until dawn
– Use permethrin on clothes and DEET insect repellant
68
69.
Zika Virus
• Outbreak 2014-2016 brought attention
to this pathogen
• No illness for many (50-75%) adults
– If illness occurs, it usually is mild
– Symptoms: fever, headache, red eyes,
rash, joint/muscle pain
• May lead to more serious disease
– Rarely, Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults
– Birth defects (e.g. microcephaly) in infants
born to mothers infected during
pregnancy
69
70.
Zika Virus - Canadian Guidelines
• The Government of Canada (GoC) lists central
and south America as at-risk-zones:
– https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/health-safety/travel-health-
notices/152?_ga=1.77696532.1081330156.1454424793
• Detailed recommendations on prevention, risk,
testing and advice can be found at Canada
Public Health website:
– https://www.canada.ca/en/public-
health/services/diseases/zika-
virus/prevention-risks.html
70
71.
Zika Virus
• Transmission:
– Aedes Mosquitos (Tropical distribution)
– From an infected pregnant woman to her developing
fetus (risk of birth defects)
– Sexual transmission
• Virus sometimes persists in the semen of infected males
• Most reports: symptomatic male → partner (female or male)
• At least one report of transmission from female → male
• Potential impact of sexual transmission and subsequent
passage to developing fetus is main reason for post-return
recommendations
– Virus also found in other body fluids (saliva, blood),
with rare cases of transmission (blood)
71
72.
Prevention - Before/During Travel
• No specific vaccine or treatment
• Can prevent infection by avoiding mosquito bites
– Use skin repellent
– Treat operational attire with permethrin
– Wear suitable clothing (long pants and shirts)
– Protect living areas against mosquito entry
– This PHAC website provides useful information:
• http://travel.Gc.Ca/travelling/health-safety/insect-bite
72
73.
Prevention – After Return (focus on Sexual
Transmission)
• Women wishing to become pregnant should wait at least two
months after their return from an affected area before trying to
conceive
• Men who have travelled to a Zika affected area:
– Strongly advised to abstain or use condoms for the duration of a
pregnancy
– Advised to abstain or use condoms for 3 months if (non-pregnant) partner
could become pregnant
– Consider abstinence or use condoms for 3 months if (non-pregnant)
partner cannot become pregnant
74
74.
Testing (1)
• Can I be tested for Zika & can testing be used help
me decide whether to follow recommendations for
prevention of sexual transmission?
– Answer: situational-dependant. Generally no, per
D FHP 6636-06
• Important: Few tests (including for Zika) are perfect:
– Tests can be “confused” by previous infections &
immunizations (give a positive result when you are
not infected)
– Tests can fail to detect an infection (give a negative
result when you have been infected). This is likely
rare for properly done Zika tests
75
75.
Testing (2)
• Current approach (in Canada) to Zika testing?
– Symptomatic persons recently returned (last 14 days) from a risk area
– Asymptomatic pregnant women returning from a risk area
– Other asymptomatic persons (male and female) have not generally received testing
• **The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has agreed to test blood
samples from asymptomatic male military personnel ** Further clarity
required due to D FHP 6636-06 stating this has been discontinued
• Testing is voluntary and is intended to help you decide whether to follow
recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission after your return
76
76.
Who can access testing?
• **Asymptomatic males (outside the context of a current pregnancy given
the elevated likelihood of impact) who desire testing. ** Precautions for
sexual transmission should be followed while awaiting test results!
• Travel is operational/occupational and testing can be done 3-12 weeks after
return
• X Asymptomatic females are not recommended for testing as much of the
post-return period (2 months) will have elapsed by the time a test result(s) is
available
• X Personal/leisure travel
77
77.
How To Use Test Results
• Negative blood test = very unlikely you were infected.
After consulting your physician, you might choose to
not follow recommendations for prevention of sexual
transmission
• Positive blood test = likely you were infected. You should
discuss the result with your physician. Even if you
were/are not ill, you should follow recommendations
for prevention of sexual transmission
? Some people might have an inconclusive result (e.g. due
to previous infections with other viruses). If this occurs, a
second test might be done (in consultation with your
physician). 78
78.
CAF-Specific Process
• Briefed about Zika & testing pre-travel (this lecture)
• Reminded about Zika at PVST’s & post-return from Op
• **Eligible persons (asymptomatic males outside context of current
pregnancy) can request testing**
• Discuss before (with a health care provider) and after testing (with
physician)
• Continue to follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission
while waiting for results
79
79.
Summary/Important Points
• Zika can cause serious illness (especially in the unborn)
• **Testing is available to eligible asymptomatic males returning from operation
or other work-related travel**
• Testing is voluntary, and results are intended to help you choose whether to
follow recommendations for prevention of sexual transmission
• Testing can only can be done in consultation with your health care providers
80
80.
Royal Canadian Chaplain
Service
…caring for military members and their families
81.
What does a Chaplain do?
• Supports members and their families
• Supports the Chain of Command
• Counseling
• Referrals
• Works with Sentinels
• On-call services
• Provides religious services
• Cares for all
• Confidentiality
82.
Why call a Chaplain?
• Family emergency
• Have a problem and don’t know where to turn
• Information about available services
• Help accessing services
• Need to talk
• Religious counsel or services
83.
Contact Information
WORK HOURS (8 AM – 4 PM, Mon-Fri):
Office of the Formation Chaplain (Administrative Assistant): (250) 363-4106
SILENT HOURS (all other times):
Duty chaplain: (250) 818-2794
85.
Your Community, Your Resource Centre
“Offering programs and services unique to the military lifestyle. ”
Votre Communauté, Votre Centre de Resources
“Offrant des programmes et des services uniques au style de vie militaire.”
We support those who are
important to you.
The MFRC proudly honours
the diversity of “families”.
Nous soutenons ceux qui
sont importants pour vous.
Le CRFM honore fièrement
la diversité des “familles”.
86.
A few tips from our families:
• Put contact and emergency information on your fridge
• Include the MFRC number (fridge magnet)
• For the partner at home, consider unlocking the cell phone and putting
emergency contact information on the phone
Quelques conseils de nos familles :
• Mettez les informations de contact et d'urgence sur votre
réfrigérateur
• Inclure le numéro du CRFM (aimant de réfrigérateur)
• Pour le partenaire à la maison, pensez à déverrouiller le
téléphone portable et à mettre les coordonnées d'urgence sur le
téléphone
87.
A few tips from our families (continued):
• If you live alone leave your key with someone you trust, give
your landlord the MFRC 24/7 number…we will find you!
• Update Emergency Contacts with schools
• What about your pets?
• Si vous vivez seul, laissez votre clé à quelqu’un en qui vous avez
confiance, donnez à votre propriétaire le numéro 24/7 du CRFM,
nous te retrouverons!
• Mettre à jour les contacts d’urgence avec l’école
• Et vos animaux de compagnie?
Quelques conseils de nos familles (continué):
88.
There is an App for that!
With the MFRC Deployment App you can receive tips to guide you through all
stages of a military deployment, use checklists to keep track of your to-do lists,
receive reminders for mail dates, subscribe to the MFRC online activity
calendar, find your closest MFRC in Canada and see how far you’ve come with
a customizable countdown clock.
89.
Plan and Prepare
• General checklists as well as specific ones for Single Members and
Parents of Military Members
• Pick up MFRC Magnet
• Download the “Everything Binder”
• Make sure eligible family members have their MFID
Planifier et Préparer
• Liste de contrôle générales et spécifiques pour les membres seuls
et les parents militaires
• Ramasser l’aimant CRFM
• Télécharger le “Classeur Tout”
• Assurez-vous que les membres de la famille éligibles
ont leur MFID
90.
Resources / Ressources
• MFRC Sea Deployment Handbook
• Manuel de déploiement en mer du
CRFM
• MFRC website:
• Site Web du CRFM :
www.esquimaltmfrc.com
There is an App for that!
Il y a une appli pour ça!
91.
Get Connected/Soyez Connectés
• MCDV (P) Family Network / Réseau familial MCDV (P)
• Network volunteers / Bénévoles du réseau:
Akasha Sneha
Be sure to join the Family Network’s Facebook page!
N’oubliez pas de rejoindre la page Facebook du Réseau Familial
mcdv.family@esquimaltmfrc.com
92.
Programs for Parents and Children
Programmes pour Parents et Enfants
• Supporting Children Through Absence:
Parent Orientation Session (Jan 25)
• 123 Music & Me
o 0-5 Years
• Supporting Children Through Absence
Workshops:
o Children Ages Kindergarten – 12 Years
Pick up a copy or download the PDF
Register at www.esquimaltmfrc.com
Inscrivez-vous via www.esquimaltmfrc.com
93.
For ages 6 months to 5 years
Deployment Respite Childcare
Soins Occasionels de Répit de Déploiement
For work related separation of 21 days or more you are
entitled to 1 free childcare session per week up to 4 per
month. You may book 8 days in advance.
Pour une sépération liée au travail de 21 jours ou plus
vous avez droit à 1 garde gratuite par semaine jusqu'à 4
par mois. Vous pouvez réserver jusqu'à 8 jours à l'avance.
Call 250-363-2674 to register / Appelez le 250–363–2674 pour réserver
94.
Our Team
Notre Équipe
• The Family Wellness and Counselling Team includes a group of caring and highly trained
professional social workers and counsellors. They are here to support you and your family’s
mental health and wellness. They offer counselling for individuals and couples with a family
focus.
• L’équipe de bien-être et de counseling de la famille comprend un groupe de travailleurs
sociaux et de conseillers professionnels attentionnés et hautement qualifiés. Ils sont là pour
soutenir la santé mentale et le bien-être de vous et votre famille. Ils offrent des conseils aux
personnes et aux familles axées sur la famille.
• Intake Phone: 778 533-7736
• Intake Email: Intake@emfrc.com
95.
How We Support Families
Comment nous Soutenons les Familles
The FWCT provides preventative and responsive programming in the form of group facilitation and counselling.
The FWCT can support you with:
•Mental health questions and concerns.
•Relationship Issues.
•Pre and post-natal supports - Join us for “Growing Parents”.
•Youth Supports.
•Supporting children and dependents with diverse needs.
•Emergency and respite childcare is available upon assessment.
La FWCT offre des programmes préventifs et adaptés sous forme de facilitation de groupe et de counseling.
Le FWCT peut vous soutenir avec :
•Questions et préoccupations en matière de santé mentale.
•Problèmes relationnels.
•Soutiens pré et postnatals - Rejoignez-nous pour « Grandir les parents ».
•Soutiens à la jeunesse.
•Soutenir les enfants et les dépendants ayant des besoins variés.
•Des services de garde d’urgence et de relève sont disponibles lors de l’évaluation.
96.
The MFRC/Le CRFM
• Can work with you to develop an Emergency Family Plan
• Can help you build your network
• May be able to provide some assistance upon
assessment
• Peut travailler avec vous à l’élaboration d’un plan familial
d’urgence
• Peut vous aider à créer votre réseau
• Peut être en mesure de fournir une certaine aide lors de
l’évaluation
Be sure to complete your Emergency Family Plan now available through the
MFRC Deployment App!
Assurez-vous de compléter votre plan familial d’urgence qui est maintenant
disponible par l’entremise de l’application de déploiement du CRFM!
97.
MFRC Programs
Join us for upcoming and ongoing programs offered through the MFRC
• Growing Parents Group
• Monthly virtual support group for pre/postnatal parents
• Wellness Wednesday
• Monthly drop-in virtual group for anyone who is military connected and curious
about developing and maintaining personal wellness.
98.
Contact
Esquimalt MFRC/CRFM Esquimalt
(250) 363-2640
Or toll-free anywhere in Canada
Ou sans frais partout au Canada
1-800-353-3329
emfrc@shaw.ca
www.esquimaltmfrc.com
After hours Family information Line
Ligne d’information Familiale après les heures
1-800-866-4546
After hours Duty Chaplain Line – call the MFRC and Press “2”
Après heures de gardes -appelez le CRFM et Appuyez sur “2”
Editor's Notes
Free service on some military bases or MFRC in Canada. Will need to check what services are offered at bases across Canada. May have to got thru Canada Post No special service -i.e. insurance, tracking, priority, express or registered mail. No receipt will be issued ie; no proof of content.
PROOF of Delivery: CPC tracking number which is recommended for high value items Note: Highly recommended not to send high value items through the morale mail. Any claims will be processed through AJAG. SPECIAL SERVICES which are effective only until it arrives at FMO Ops. FREE LETTER MAIL as well as free REGULAR parcel mail at Christmas time.. Generally is between. (15 OCT-Early January )
Max weight 20 Kgs or 50 Lbs
Max length 1m or 100cm
NCV stand for Non Commercial Value Ex: Documentations.
*For the HMCS Saskatoon’s Ports, here are some prohibited items:
San Diego, California, USA: Gifts up to 100$ US, Max. of 800$ US per person Duty-Free. Food items have lots of restrictions Prohibited items: Cured and Dried Meats-Beef Jerky, sausages, etc. Cereals, fats, oil, wax and mineral products. footwear-needs invoice, medecine -prescribed and over-the-counter, vitamins, medical devices, cosmetics, liquor, alcohol, foreign and US postal stamps, Lottery tickets.
Guatemala: Prohibited items : jewellery, lottery tickets, no powders, whistles, military equipment and seditious articles: any item inciting or causing people to rebel against the authority of the country.
Panama: Prohibited items: Tea, coffee and spices, vegetables, fruits and nuts-includes dried, Cereals, mineral products Any pharmaceutical product, lottery tickets, gambling devices, Antiques, articles made of glass, stone, plaster and cement, Items made of wood. any item inciting prohibitions /prejudicial to political , social & moral order of the country.
The parcel you are sending could possibly be delayed if prohibited items are included with contents. The previous list of prohibited items is not a complete list. If in doubt contact your FMO.
CMTT is military transportation that will arrange to send out bulk mail via Commercial Air.
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as the provision of legal advice.
Normally, we provide legal advice to the Chain of Command, only.
The AJAG office no longer provides legal assistance with Powers of Attorney unless you have an urgent/operational need and where no civilian legal assistance is available. This is also subject to the legal officer’s availability, level of experience and areas of competence.
Our services are in no way intended to replace civilian legal advice.
POAs do not apply to health care decisions – “can’t pull the plug” – Separate agreement that covers that – Representation agreement.
POAs are valid in BC – if planning to use it out of province, confirm with institution first. + If you own property in another province, a POA executed under BC law will more than likely not cover it.
General POA Ceases when you become incapacitated Enduring POA Continues even when you`re incapacitated
POA normally used for financial arrangements, such as car insurance or buying or selling physical property.
Covers financial decisions only: it does not cover real estate – if you anticipate selling or buying real estate, you will require an additional form that needs to be signed and you must have a lawyer notarize it.
Although it is a legal document, there is NO REQR FOR INSTITUTIONS TO ACCEPT! COORDINATE IN ADVANCE – go to each institution and ask AHEAD of TIME - Hence don’t leave the signing until the last minute. Probably don’t want to waste time litigating this.
May Not be Reqd if: You have no assets Have joint accounts No real estate transactions anticipated You have reliable access to the internet
Choose your attorney carefully. Not someone with financial problems – not someone you don’t get along with
There are potential consequences resulting from picking the wrong attorney, among them the wrong attorney could: Drain bank accounts. Liquidate assets. Buy assets with your money. Does not respect your wishes.
Bottom line is that your attorney is someone you trust to make decisions that are in your best interest and that they don’t have any incentive to act against your best interest.
Donor must give attorney clear instructions –
Restrictions:
By signing a POA you give another person authority to make all financial decisions on your behalf. – but you can put restrictions on it. Favourite car, not included.
Donor must ensure BEFORE they leave that institutions will accept it
Some docs attorney can’t complete: divorce papers, must be done by person themselves
When you’re choosing your donor, your looking for someone who can do all of these – and who you trust to do all of these.
Fiduciary duty to act in good faith & with reasonable level of care In this case the Fiduciary is the attorney in whom the donor has placed the utmost confidence to manage and protect their money or property Follow instructions and be diligent in completing them Cannot delegate power – service couple - this is important when you’re choosing your attorney– if you’re part of a service couple, and your spouse may also deploy or go on TD while you’re away, they can not delegate the POA to someone else – Must respect ownership (title) of donor’s property and money (can’t sell off stuff) Must keep proper accounts/keep track of activities done
Donor/Attorney: safeguard the original – (you get the original – most institutions want originals)
Do not take the POA with you – it won’t help you on ship
Terminating events – Expiry –time of deployment – note here that our office does limited (versus general) POAs that expire at the end of the deployment – if you want a longer one, best to get a civilian one done Enduring POA can be drawn up to last forever. change in family situation. If donor is spouse - Divorce. Death or bankruptcy of the attorney-if the attorney cannot handle their own financial affairs, they should not be handling anyone else's! death of the donor
Revocation (if you want to stop attorney acting for you): Revoke authority verbally; Get original POA back Write attorney letter saying its revoked (or email); and Write to institutions saying POA revoked. Contact institutions.
ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT POA AGREEMENTS?
A document that instructs how an estate should be distributed in the case that the testator (will maker) dies.
I’m sure you’ve all filled out a military Will certificate under DAOD 7012.
A will certificate provides a record, as applicable, that a CAF member: -does not wish to complete a will; -has a will but has decided not to place it with the CF for safekeeping; -has a marriage or civil union contract that contains testamentary dispositions; or -has not made a will because the CAF member is domiciled in the province of Quebec and has not reached the age of majority. *(see DAOD 7012-1)
A will helps make the distribution of an estate much easier. It gives control to the testator to distribute their property and assets as they wish.
In a will you normally appoint an executor, who is a trusted person that will distribute your estate according to your wishes set out in the will
If no will = Intestate, this can tie up estate for a long time and distribution will be based on provincial law. In the meantime the estate is vested/kept with the court.
A CAF Will is perfectly adequate for any circumstance but best suited for: First marriage No kids Single members Simple finances ******ensure the will is witnessed and an Affidavit of Execution is completed by your witness****
We strongly recommend that you retain a civilian lawyer and not just rely on a CF will, if:
second or subsequent marriage Children in or outside marriage You want to create a trust for your children You have complicated finances You have specific requests for division of assets
Will kits: - there are 100s of companies doing these - My recommendation is to get professional advice!
If you do a will kit, make sure you also have a CF will certificate. ******If you do ensure a Will Certificate is completed****
Double check who you have named as your beneficiary, ensure that is who you want. SDB beneficiary does not automatically change with change in life circumstances (ie. Divorce)
SDB – goes to a named beneficiary, if no beneficiary it can go to the estate or to the widow. You can only name one beneficiary on it.
This is proof of your consent for your child to travel with a person/spouse out of the country May need for travel to the US – out of province Must have the original on you when you travel, keep with passports OR they will not let you out of the country. Travel letters should be signed within the unit
There is a template on the AJAG P website. According to DAOD 7000-1, in BC, any regular force officer can sign these for you Travel letters. Ask any commissioned Reg F officer to sign it—preferably one who will carry a cell phone in case they need to receive a call from Border Services
Takeaways:
POA and WILL are not required, but you should have one, especially a Will. At AJAG P we no longer do POAs but will assist in exceptional circumstances Make an appointment: 250-363-4260. You must bring your attorney with you when you sign + gov’t ID each
Ops FSP works on a point system, points are accumulated for service on operations at the rate of one point per calendar month of service.
Hardship and Risk levels are determined for each operation by the Departmental Hardship and Risk Committee (DHRC) and official rates are communicated through DCBA message.
Hardship Allowance Bonus - The intent of the Hardship Allowance Bonus (HA Bonus) is to compensate a member for repeated deployments. Mbrs with more than six points accumulated will get the HA Bonus.
Here’s the OPS FSP monthly levels effective 1 Apr 21. See MFSI for the complete list of levels.
Risk Monthly rates, OP Caribbe rate is currently set at level one
Hardship Monthly rates, OP Caribbe rate is currently set at level two
If you received Hardship Allowance for a previous operation you may get the additional Hardship Bonus. The rate of HA Bonus varies according to the your length of service on operations. Amount is calculated as a percentage of the authorized HA level. See MFSI for complete list of levels.
Effective 1 Aug 19 SDA cannot be paid concurrently with HA. Since the allowances are evaluated the same, payment of both would result in a double compensation. Your SDA will be ceased day prior to start of HA.
For the duration of your deployment you will not have Federal Tax deducted from your salary and PLD. However there is a maximum, if you earn more than $11,001.00 you could see some Federal Tax deducted.
Tax Relief will start as soon as the change of command from RCN to CJOC takes place.
Reservists posted to ship on long term contract are already paid through CCPS for their entire contract.
Since Class C can also be paid in RPSR, personnel on short term contract are normally paid in RPSR. But because operational allowances can’t be paid in that system, deploying reservists need to be moved to CCPS. Prior to deployment PCC(P) requests CL C in CCPS for the short term reservists onboard.
The process of switching systems is not always quick and seamless. Those members will be paid manually and won’t receive pay statements during the transition. This means they will have estimated pay amounts deposited through the cashier directly to their bank accounts. The deposits will be as close as possible to the official pay date, but could be deposited prior to. Mbrs need to check their bank accounts as these amounts won’t be indicated on a pay statement until they are live in CCPS.
EACH YEAR, DND SEEKS APPROVAL FROM THE CANADA REVENUE AGENCY(CRA) AND REVENU QUEBEC (RQ) FOR AN INCOME TAX FILING EXTENSION FOR CAF PERS AND THEIR SPOUSES WHEN THE CAF MEMBER IS SERVING ON UN, NATO, COALITION OR OTHER DEPLOYED OPERATIONS OUTSIDE CANADA.
Members who file their Tax Returns after 30 Apr 22 will require a certified letter from their supporting unit accounting officer and will need to complete the CRA form RC4288 entitled Request for Taxpayer relief.
Because the medals can now be ordered while the ship is deployed, the order now becomes a priority for DH&R. They will review the submission from CFP HQ FOR and then immediately begin making medals and send for engraving. However, DH&R is experiencing significant delay.
There is no entitlement to
As was said by family and crew members, here are their top 3 tips for having a successful deployment.
Plan and prepare well. – and an important part of that plan is to have make sure your family has our number. If it is the only thing you do…make sure you have the MFRC number. We are there 24/7 – originally designed as the one stop shop for military families. One number people can remember and access as a starting point for any number of reasons – information, support, resources . So for you single members, make sure your parents have it in case they need to get information, and for you married folk, make sure it is on the fridge.
Information for parents of children, information for volunteering, information for family networks, information for support services and family care plans.
Deployments can be very isolating for those who don’t have strong support networks Lots of ways to get connected Join the CALGARY Family Network to receive emails and updates on activities and information from the ship.
February 11, 2021 at 7pm-8:30. Kim Bartel will be speaking on supporting military connected children with the military lifestyle (deployments and postings for example). She’ll focus on attachment and regulation.
Our hours of availability are Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30pm. Requests for service will be answered within 48 hours but are generally responded to on the same day. Sessions are currently happening virtually but in-person sessions can be scheduled as needed.
Our hours of availability are Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30pm. Requests for service will be answered within 48 hours but are generally responded to on the same day. Sessions are currently happening virtually but in-person sessions can be scheduled as needed.
Our hours of availability are Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30pm. Requests for service will be answered within 48 hours but are generally responded to on the same day. Sessions are currently happening virtually but in-person sessions can be scheduled as needed.
Our hours of availability are Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30pm. Requests for service will be answered within 48 hours but are generally responded to on the same day. Sessions are currently happening virtually but in-person sessions can be scheduled as needed.
Be sure to fill out your evaluation forms or online.