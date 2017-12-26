Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction Edith Erika Puclla Pareja
AGENDA  Introduction the containers  Virtual Machine VS Containers  What’s docker  Docker architecture  Docker compon...
Containers LXC (LinuX Containers) is an operating system-level virtualization method for running multiple isolated Linux s...
Where does Docker fits here? Docker offers a high-level tool with several powerful functionalities
Virtual Machines VS Containers Virtual Machines Containers
What’s docker? Automates the deployment of any application as a lightweight, portable, self-suficient container that will ...
Docker architecture
Docker components Docker image Docker container Docker engine Docker registry
The conteiners are ephemeral…
The state of the susvival container must be into an external mapped volumen. -v /data /u01/app/data Volumes Host Disk Volu...
Hands on demo!  https://github.com/editaxz/everis-docker-meetup.git
Docker and Microservices Docker is used to launch architecture based on microservices, using containers to isolate one ser...
To be continue…
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Docker 101 for "The Core of Microservice Architecture"

80 views

Published on

Docker 101 Presented in the first session of "The Core of Microservice Architecture"

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Docker 101 for "The Core of Microservice Architecture"

  1. 1. Introduction Edith Erika Puclla Pareja
  2. 2. AGENDA  Introduction the containers  Virtual Machine VS Containers  What’s docker  Docker architecture  Docker components  Docker volumes  Hands on demo
  3. 3. Containers LXC (LinuX Containers) is an operating system-level virtualization method for running multiple isolated Linux systems (containers) on a single control host LinuXContainers Isolated
  4. 4. Where does Docker fits here? Docker offers a high-level tool with several powerful functionalities
  5. 5. Virtual Machines VS Containers Virtual Machines Containers
  6. 6. What’s docker? Automates the deployment of any application as a lightweight, portable, self-suficient container that will run virtually anywhere
  7. 7. Docker architecture
  8. 8. Docker components Docker image Docker container Docker engine Docker registry
  9. 9. The conteiners are ephemeral…
  10. 10. The state of the susvival container must be into an external mapped volumen. -v /data /u01/app/data Volumes Host Disk Volume :/u01/app/data
  11. 11. Hands on demo!  https://github.com/editaxz/everis-docker-meetup.git
  12. 12. Docker and Microservices Docker is used to launch architecture based on microservices, using containers to isolate one service from another, allowing to scale.  One imagen => Many containers  Portable, cloud  Simple  Isolation  Fixed length
  13. 13. To be continue…

×