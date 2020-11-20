Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1‫تسالونيكي‬4:1-12 ‫ا‬‫جتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغير‬‫ة‬ ‫افعل‬‫هذا‬‫أكثر‬‫وأكثر‬ ١ ‫يريد‬‫هللا‬‫أن‬‫نتقدس‬‫ونحب‬‫اآلخرين‬‫أكثر‬‫فأك...
2‫تسالونيكي‬1:1-12 ‫اجتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغيرة‬ ‫تشجيع‬‫المضطهدين‬ ٢ ‫اإلنجيل‬‫غني‬‫بالرجاء‬‫للمضطهدين‬‫والمتألمين‬. ‫التركيز‬ ...
‫دانيال‬2:14-23 ‫ا‬‫جتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغيرة‬ ‫ال‬‫شيء‬‫صعب‬‫على‬‫هللا‬ ٣ ‫الحكمة‬‫والقوة‬‫هلل‬.‫يعطي‬‫الحكمة‬‫للحكماء‬‫والقوة...
‫دانيال‬2:28-37 ‫ا‬‫جتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغيرة‬ ‫خاشعة‬‫وتعالى‬ ٤ ‫إن‬‫هللا‬‫قادر‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫يذل‬‫الكبرياء‬‫ويمجد‬‫المتواضع‬. ‫ال...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2020 _11 _ اجتماع مجموعة صغيرة

2 views

Published on

2020 _11 _ اجتماع مجموعة صغيرة

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2020 _11 _ اجتماع مجموعة صغيرة

  1. 1. 1‫تسالونيكي‬4:1-12 ‫ا‬‫جتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغير‬‫ة‬ ‫افعل‬‫هذا‬‫أكثر‬‫وأكثر‬ ١ ‫يريد‬‫هللا‬‫أن‬‫نتقدس‬‫ونحب‬‫اآلخرين‬‫أكثر‬‫فأكثر‬‫بينما‬‫ننتظر‬‫عودة‬‫يسوع‬. ‫التركيز‬ ‫تفتح‬‫عقلك‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫مشاركة‬‫لفترة‬‫وجيزة‬‫في‬‫األسبوع‬،‫والحياة‬،‫خلوة‬،‫وأشياء‬‫شاكرة‬. ‫بعقل‬‫متفتح‬ ‫ما‬‫هو‬‫النشاط‬‫أو‬‫الطعام‬‫الذي‬‫تستمتع‬‫به‬‫ا‬ ً‫كثير‬‫بحيث‬‫ال‬‫تتعب‬‫منه‬‫ًا؟‬‫د‬‫أب‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫افتح‬‫كلمة‬ ‫اقرأ‬‫النص‬‫اقرأ‬‫سفر‬1‫تسالونيكي‬4:1-12‫ا‬ً‫ع‬‫م‬. ‫المقدس‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫في‬‫هذا‬‫المقطع‬،‫يعطي‬‫الرسول‬‫بولس‬‫بعض‬‫اإلرشادات‬‫المباشرة‬‫ألهل‬‫تسالونيكي‬‫حول‬‫كيفية‬ ‫إرضاء‬‫هللا‬.‫يأتي‬‫هذا‬‫الجزء‬‫بعد‬‫أن‬‫يسرد‬‫بولس‬‫ا‬ً‫تقرير‬‫ا‬ً‫ع‬‫مشج‬‫سمعته‬‫عن‬‫أهل‬‫تسالونيكي‬، ‫ويشاركهم‬‫صالة‬‫البركة‬‫من‬‫أجل‬‫المزيد‬‫من‬‫الحب‬‫والقداسة‬‫وهم‬‫ينتظرون‬‫عودة‬‫يسوع‬.‫إذا‬ ‫شعرت‬‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫يو‬‫أن‬‫الكتاب‬‫المقدس‬‫لم‬‫يتحدث‬‫إليك‬‫بشكل‬‫محدد‬‫أو‬‫مباشر‬‫بما‬‫يكفي‬،‫فهذه‬‫هي‬‫الفقرة‬ ‫المناسبة‬‫لك‬.‫هناك‬‫مساحة‬‫صغيرة‬‫لـ‬ifs‫أو‬buts‫كما‬‫نقرأ‬‫تعاليم‬‫الرسول‬.‫سيجد‬‫كل‬‫واحد‬‫منا‬ ‫نقطة‬‫تطبيق‬‫ليأخذها‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫بعي‬‫بينما‬‫نتأمل‬‫في‬‫هذه‬‫اآليات‬. ‫فهم‬‫الخلفية‬ ‫شارك‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫ما‬‫هي‬‫مشيئة‬‫هللا‬‫ألهل‬‫تسالونيكي؟‬(3)‫ما‬‫الذي‬‫ن‬ّ‫ك‬‫يم‬‫المؤمنين‬‫من‬‫تعلم‬‫التحكم‬‫في‬‫أجسادهم؟‬ (4-5) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫ما‬‫مدى‬‫قوة‬‫التزامك‬‫بالقداسة‬‫ا؟‬ً‫مؤخر‬‫كيف‬‫تسير‬‫إرادة‬‫هللا‬‫في‬‫التقديس‬‫في‬‫حياتك‬‫ًا؟‬‫ي‬‫حال‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫ماذا‬‫حث‬‫بولس‬‫أهل‬‫تسالونيكي‬‫على‬‫عمل‬‫المزيد‬‫والمزيد؟‬‫أ‬)‫اآليات‬(٩-١٠:)‫ما‬‫هو‬‫الطموح‬ ‫اإللهي‬‫الذي‬‫أوصى‬‫به‬‫بولس؟‬(11) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫كيف‬‫يغذي‬‫عملك‬‫التزامك‬‫بمحبة‬‫اآلخرين؟‬‫كيف‬‫يدفع‬‫التزامك‬‫بمحبة‬‫اآلخرين‬‫عملك؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫إذا‬‫كنا‬‫نكافح‬‫من‬‫أجل‬‫تمييز‬‫إرادة‬‫هللا‬‫في‬‫حياتنا‬،‫فإليك‬‫أمر‬‫واحد‬‫يمكننا‬‫التأكد‬‫منه‬:‫إنها‬‫مشيئة‬ ‫هللا‬‫أن‬‫نتقدس‬.‫يمكن‬‫للخطاة‬‫أمثالنا‬‫أن‬‫يتحولوا‬‫إلى‬‫صورة‬‫ابن‬‫هللا‬‫ألننا‬‫نعرف‬‫هللا‬‫بالنعمة‬‫من‬ ‫خالل‬‫اإليمان‬‫بعودة‬‫يسوع‬،‫وفي‬‫ذلك‬‫اليوم‬‫سيكتمل‬‫تقديسنا‬.ً‫ة‬‫متابع‬‫لذلك‬،‫يوجه‬‫بولس‬‫أهل‬ ‫تسالونيكي‬‫أن‬‫يحبوا‬‫بعضهم‬‫البعض‬‫أكثر‬‫فأكثر‬‫ويتحدث‬‫بوضوح‬‫عن‬‫أهمية‬‫عيش‬‫حياة‬‫هادئة‬ ‫والعمل‬‫بأيديهم‬.‫في‬‫الحب‬،‫علينا‬‫أن‬‫نعمل‬.‫يتيح‬‫لنا‬‫عملنا‬‫أن‬‫نحب‬‫اآلخرين‬‫ألننا‬‫قادرون‬‫على‬ ‫إعالة‬‫أنفسنا‬،‫وأن‬‫نكون‬‫كرماء‬‫في‬‫حب‬‫اآلخرين‬‫ألننا‬‫قادرون‬‫على‬‫إعالة‬‫أنفسنا‬،‫وأن‬‫نكون‬ ‫كرماء‬‫مع‬‫اآلخرين‬،‫ونطور‬‫صورنا‬‫المتحركة‬.‫يمكن‬‫أن‬‫يؤثر‬‫حبنا‬‫لآلخرين‬‫ا‬ً‫ض‬‫أي‬‫على‬‫طريقة‬ ‫عملنا‬،‫مثل‬‫الطريقة‬‫التي‬‫نتفاعل‬‫بها‬‫مع‬‫زمالئنا‬‫ونسعى‬‫إلى‬‫التميز‬. ‫زراعة‬‫الكتاب‬‫المقدس‬ ‫كيف‬‫تجاوب‬‫قلبك‬‫مع‬‫تعليمات‬‫بولس‬‫في‬‫هذا‬‫المقطع؟‬‫هل‬‫هي‬‫متحمسة‬‫للطاعة‬‫أم‬‫أنها‬‫مترددة‬ ‫ومستاءة؟‬‫اقض‬‫بعض‬‫الوقت‬‫في‬‫حمل‬‫قلبك‬‫إلى‬‫هللا‬‫في‬‫الصالة‬. ‫نصلي‬‫مع‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫اعترف‬‫برغبتك‬‫في‬‫إرضاء‬‫نفسك‬‫واآلخرين‬ً‫ل‬‫بد‬‫من‬‫إرضاء‬‫هللا‬.‫اطلب‬‫مساعدته‬‫وتوجيهه‬ ‫وأنت‬‫تسعى‬‫لتطبيق‬‫هذه‬‫التعليمات‬‫من‬‫كلمته‬‫في‬‫حياتك‬‫بخوف‬. ‫نصلي‬‫معا‬
  2. 2. 2‫تسالونيكي‬1:1-12 ‫اجتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغيرة‬ ‫تشجيع‬‫المضطهدين‬ ٢ ‫اإلنجيل‬‫غني‬‫بالرجاء‬‫للمضطهدين‬‫والمتألمين‬. ‫التركيز‬ ‫تفتح‬‫عقلك‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫مشاركة‬‫لفترة‬‫وجيزة‬‫في‬‫األسبوع‬،‫والحياة‬،‫خلوة‬،‫وأشياء‬‫شاكرة‬. ‫بعقل‬‫متفتح‬ ‫هل‬‫سبق‬‫لك‬‫أن‬‫تعرضت‬‫لالضطهاد‬‫بسبب‬‫إيمانك‬‫بيسوع‬،‫أو‬‫أخفيت‬‫إيمانك‬‫لتجنب‬‫االضطهاد؟‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫افتح‬‫كلمة‬ ‫اقرأ‬‫النص‬‫اقرأ‬‫سفر‬2‫تسالونيكي‬1:1–12‫ا‬ً‫ع‬‫م‬. ‫المقدس‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫في‬‫رسالة‬‫بولس‬‫الثانية‬‫إلى‬‫كنيسة‬‫تسالونيكي‬،‫المكتوبة‬‫بعد‬‫وقت‬‫قصير‬‫من‬‫الرسالة‬‫األولى‬، ‫شجعهم‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫معاناتهم‬‫واضطهادهم‬‫الشديد‬.‫كما‬‫أنه‬‫يتابع‬‫موضوعات‬‫مماثلة‬‫تناولها‬‫في‬ ‫رسالته‬‫األولى‬‫والتي‬‫تتطلب‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫مزي‬‫من‬‫التدريس‬‫والتوضيح‬.‫يبدأ‬‫بولس‬‫بمالحظة‬‫تحدد‬‫مؤلفي‬ ‫الرسالة‬‫ومتلقيها‬‫ويشارك‬‫في‬‫بركة‬‫النعمة‬.‫ثم‬‫ينتقل‬‫إلى‬‫التعبير‬‫عن‬‫الشكر‬،‫وتشجيع‬‫الرجاء‬ ‫في‬‫خضم‬‫الضطهاد‬،‫وصالة‬‫قصيرة‬‫للمؤمنين‬‫الذين‬‫يعانون‬. ‫فهم‬‫الخلفية‬ ‫شارك‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫لماذا‬‫يشكر‬‫بولس‬‫هللا‬‫على‬‫كنيسة‬‫تسالونيكي؟‬(3-4)‫ماذا‬‫سيكون‬‫أجرهم؟‬(5) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫ما‬‫الثمر‬‫الذي‬‫يثمره‬‫هللا‬‫في‬‫حياتك‬‫ويجعلك‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫مستح‬‫لملكوته؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫ما‬‫هو‬‫وعد‬‫هللا‬‫الذي‬‫مه‬ّ‫يعل‬‫بولس‬‫ألهل‬‫تسالونيكي‬‫لمساعدتهم‬‫على‬‫المثابرة‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫الضطهاد؟‬ (6-7) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫كيف‬‫يستجيب‬‫قلبك‬‫لوعد‬‫يوم‬‫القيامة؟‬‫كيف‬‫يمكن‬‫أن‬‫يمنحك‬‫األمل‬‫والتشجيع‬‫في‬‫ظل‬‫ظروفك‬ ‫الحالية؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫على‬‫الرغم‬‫من‬‫المعاناة‬‫والضطهاد‬،‫فإن‬‫إيمان‬‫أهل‬‫تسالونيكي‬‫ينمو‬‫أكثر‬‫فأكثر‬،‫ويتزايد‬‫حبهم‬ ‫لبعضهم‬‫البعض‬.‫يمنحهم‬‫هللا‬‫نعمة‬‫الحتمال‬،‫وهذا‬‫يثبت‬‫أنه‬‫يقف‬‫إلى‬‫جانبهم‬‫بوضوح‬‫على‬ ‫الرغم‬‫من‬‫ظروفهم‬.‫إنه‬‫يعمل‬‫على‬‫جعلهم‬‫مستحقين‬‫لملكوته‬.‫ربما‬‫لم‬‫يختبر‬‫معظمنا‬‫هذا‬‫المستوى‬ ‫من‬‫الضطهاد‬،‫لكننا‬‫ربما‬‫اختبرنا‬‫فرح‬‫هللا‬‫أو‬‫تشجيعه‬‫أو‬‫سالمه‬‫في‬‫أوقات‬‫الشدة‬.‫هذه‬‫التجارب‬ ‫هي‬‫دليل‬‫على‬‫أننا‬‫خليقة‬‫جديدة‬‫في‬‫المسيح‬‫وأن‬‫الروح‬‫القدس‬‫فينا‬.‫إن‬‫رجاء‬‫الدينونة‬‫النهائية‬ ‫عند‬‫عودة‬‫يسوع‬‫يوفر‬‫راحة‬‫كبيرة‬‫ويلبي‬‫رغبتنا‬‫في‬‫العدالة‬.‫من‬‫خالل‬‫قد‬‫يسخر‬‫منا‬‫الناس‬ ‫ويهاجموننا‬،‫يمكننا‬‫أن‬‫نطمئن‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫يسوع‬‫سيتمجد‬‫في‬‫شعبه‬‫وسيحقق‬‫النصر‬‫النهائي‬.‫قد‬ ‫يبدو‬‫يوم‬‫القيامة‬‫هذا‬‫بعيد‬‫المنال‬،‫لكن‬‫ما‬‫نؤمن‬‫به‬‫في‬‫هذا‬‫اليوم‬‫سيشكل‬‫طريقة‬‫عيشنا‬. ‫زراعة‬‫الكتاب‬‫المقدس‬ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫في‬‫حياتك‬‫قد‬‫يشجعه‬‫رسالة‬‫بولس‬‫عن‬‫عدل‬‫هللا؟‬‫كيف‬‫يمكنك‬‫مشاركة‬‫هذا‬‫التدريس‬‫معهم‬ ‫هذا‬‫األسبوع؟‬ ‫نصلي‬‫مع‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫صل‬‫من‬‫أجل‬‫أن‬‫تنمو‬‫في‬‫التمييز‬‫والخضوع‬‫للمسيح‬‫كل‬‫يوم‬،‫بغض‬‫النظر‬‫عن‬‫ظروفك‬. ‫اطلب‬‫من‬‫هللا‬‫أن‬‫يجعلك‬‫ا‬ً‫ض‬‫أي‬‫وعاء‬‫تشجيع‬‫لمن‬‫يعانون‬. ‫نصلي‬‫معا‬
  3. 3. ‫دانيال‬2:14-23 ‫ا‬‫جتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغيرة‬ ‫ال‬‫شيء‬‫صعب‬‫على‬‫هللا‬ ٣ ‫الحكمة‬‫والقوة‬‫هلل‬.‫يعطي‬‫الحكمة‬‫للحكماء‬‫والقوة‬. ‫التركيز‬ ‫تفتح‬‫عقلك‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫مشاركة‬‫لفترة‬‫وجيزة‬‫في‬‫األسبوع‬،‫والحياة‬،‫خلوة‬،‫وأشياء‬‫شاكرة‬. ‫بعقل‬‫متفتح‬ ‫هل‬‫كان‬‫لديك‬‫رئيس‬‫سيء‬‫من‬‫قبل؟‬‫كيف‬‫تعاملوا‬‫معك‬‫وكيف‬‫تعاملت‬‫مع‬‫هذا‬‫الموقف؟‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫افتح‬‫كلمة‬ ‫اقرأ‬‫النص‬‫اقرأ‬‫سفر‬‫دانيال‬2:14–23‫ا‬ً‫ع‬‫م‬. ‫المقدس‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫في‬‫السنة‬‫الثانية‬‫من‬‫حكم‬‫الملك‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬،‫كان‬‫لديه‬‫حلم‬‫مزعج‬‫ويطالب‬‫حكمائه‬‫بإخباره‬ ‫بمضمون‬‫الحلم‬‫نفسه‬‫وتفسيره‬.‫عندما‬‫فشلوا‬‫في‬‫القيام‬‫بذلك‬،‫أمر‬‫بإعدام‬‫جميع‬‫الحكماء‬‫في‬‫بابل‬. ‫هنا‬‫نجد‬‫صورة‬‫لملك‬‫ناجح‬‫للغاية‬‫وطموح‬‫ولكنه‬‫في‬‫نفس‬‫الوقت‬‫غير‬‫آمن‬‫ول‬‫يثق‬‫بمن‬‫حوله‬. ‫في‬‫مقطع‬‫اليوم‬،‫نرى‬‫دانيال‬‫ا‬ً‫بارز‬‫من‬‫بين‬‫الحكماء‬‫اآلخرين‬‫بسبب‬‫لبقه‬‫وصالحه‬‫وإيمانه‬- ‫ولكن‬‫ما‬‫يميزه‬‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫ح‬‫هو‬‫هللا‬‫الذي‬‫يخدمه‬‫ويعبده‬. ‫فهم‬‫الخلفية‬ ‫شارك‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫ما‬‫الذي‬‫أرسل‬‫أريوك‬‫ليفعله‬‫دانيال‬‫وأصدقائه؟‬‫بأية‬‫طريقة‬‫تكلم‬‫دانيال‬‫مع‬‫أريوك؟‬(14) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫هل‬‫تستجيب‬ً‫ة‬‫عاد‬‫عندما‬‫تواجه‬‫ًا‬‫د‬‫تهدي‬‫ًا؟‬‫ي‬‫فور‬‫ماذا‬‫يمكنك‬‫أن‬‫تتعلم‬‫من‬‫رد‬‫دانيال‬‫على‬‫أمر‬‫الملك‬ ‫وأفعاله‬‫الالحقة؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬ ‫والمشاركة‬ ‫ماذا‬‫حث‬‫دانيال‬‫اصدقائه‬‫ان‬‫يفعلوا؟‬(18)‫ضع‬‫قائمة‬‫بصفات‬‫هللا‬‫التي‬‫يمدحها‬‫دانيال؟‬(20- 23) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫هل‬‫لديك‬‫جماعة‬‫من‬‫الناس‬‫تصلي‬‫معهم؟‬‫كيف‬‫ساعدتك‬‫الصالة‬‫الجماعية‬‫في‬‫مسيرتك‬‫المسيحية؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫عندما‬‫جاء‬‫أريوك‬‫لقتل‬‫دانيال‬،‫رد‬‫دانيال‬"‫بحكمة‬‫وحنكة‬."‫ظهر‬ُ‫ت‬‫أفعال‬‫دانيال‬‫أنه‬‫رجل‬‫نزاهة‬‫وثبات‬‫وفطنة‬. ‫على‬‫الرغم‬‫من‬‫أنه‬‫يمكننا‬‫بالتأكيد‬‫التعلم‬‫من‬‫مثال‬‫دانيال‬،‫إل‬‫أننا‬‫يجب‬‫أن‬‫نحرص‬‫على‬‫أل‬‫ننشغل‬‫باإلعجاب‬ ‫به‬‫فقط‬.‫ليس‬‫سفر‬‫دانيال‬‫عن‬‫دانيال‬.‫إنه‬‫يتعلق‬‫بإله‬‫دانيال‬‫ومدى‬‫روعته‬.‫ليست‬‫صالة‬‫دانيال‬‫هي‬‫التي‬‫تجعله‬ ‫يفهم‬‫حلم‬‫الملك‬.‫إنه‬‫اإلله‬‫الذي‬‫يصلي‬‫إليه‬‫دانيال‬‫ويؤمن‬‫به‬.‫وكما‬‫نرى‬‫كيف‬‫عمل‬‫هللا‬‫خالل‬‫حياة‬‫دانيال‬،‫يجب‬ ‫أن‬‫نأسر‬‫قوته‬‫ونعمته‬.‫بدون‬‫هللا‬،‫سيكون‬‫دانيال‬‫مجرد‬‫أحمق‬‫فقير‬،‫مثل‬‫الحكماء‬‫اآلخرين‬‫الذين‬‫فشلوا‬‫في‬ ‫تفسير‬‫حلم‬‫الملك‬.‫كان‬‫إله‬‫دانيال‬‫هو‬‫الوحيد‬‫الذي‬‫كان‬‫ا‬ ً‫قادر‬‫ًا‬‫ب‬‫وراغ‬‫في‬‫الكشف‬‫عن‬‫هذا‬‫اللغز‬‫حتى‬‫يتمجد‬. ‫زراعة‬‫الكتاب‬‫المقدس‬ ‫ما‬‫هي‬‫الطرق‬‫التي‬‫أعجبت‬‫بها‬‫وامتدحت‬‫أعمال‬‫البشر‬‫على‬‫عمل‬‫هللا؟‬‫اقض‬‫بعض‬‫الوقت‬‫في‬ ‫البحث‬‫في‬‫قلبك‬‫في‬‫التوبة‬‫ورد‬‫كل‬‫المجد‬‫والكرامة‬‫إلى‬‫هللا‬‫في‬‫الصالة‬. ‫نصلي‬‫مع‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫الحمد‬‫هلل‬‫أن‬‫له‬‫كل‬‫الحكمة‬‫والقوة‬.‫الحمد‬‫هلل‬‫أنه‬‫بنعمته‬‫قدم‬‫هذه‬‫الهدايا‬‫ألولده‬.‫نصلي‬‫أن‬‫يكون‬ ‫هلل‬‫وحده‬‫كل‬‫المجد‬. ‫نصلي‬‫معا‬
  4. 4. ‫دانيال‬2:28-37 ‫ا‬‫جتماع‬‫مجموعة‬‫صغيرة‬ ‫خاشعة‬‫وتعالى‬ ٤ ‫إن‬‫هللا‬‫قادر‬‫على‬‫أن‬‫يذل‬‫الكبرياء‬‫ويمجد‬‫المتواضع‬. ‫التركيز‬ ‫تفتح‬‫عقلك‬‫من‬‫خالل‬‫مشاركة‬‫لفترة‬‫وجيزة‬‫في‬‫األسبوع‬،‫والحياة‬،‫خلوة‬،‫وأشياء‬‫شاكرة‬. ‫بعقل‬‫متفتح‬ ‫هل‬‫سبق‬‫لك‬‫أن‬‫واجهت‬‫ا‬ ً‫تغير‬‫ا‬ً‫ئ‬‫مفاج‬‫ًا‬‫ي‬‫ودراماتيك‬‫في‬‫ظروفك؟‬‫هل‬‫كان‬‫لألفضل‬‫أم‬‫لألسوأ؟‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫افتح‬‫كلمة‬ ‫اقرأ‬‫النص‬‫اقرأ‬‫سفر‬‫دانيال‬2:28-37‫ا‬ً‫ع‬‫م‬. ‫المقدس‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫في‬‫بداية‬‫اإلصحاح‬‫الرابع‬،‫رأى‬‫الملك‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫حل‬‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫مزع‬‫آخر‬،‫ومرة‬‫أخرى‬،‫كان‬ ‫دانيال‬‫هو‬‫الوحيد‬‫القادر‬‫على‬‫تفسيره‬.‫أوضح‬‫دانيال‬‫أن‬‫الحلم‬‫يعني‬‫أن‬‫الملك‬‫سيواجه‬‫المعاناة‬ ‫واإلذلل‬‫إذا‬‫لم‬‫يعترف‬‫بأن‬‫هللا‬‫هو‬‫األسمى‬.‫يلتقي‬‫مقطع‬‫اليوم‬‫مع‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬‫بعد‬‫اثني‬‫عشر‬ ‫ا‬ً‫شهر‬‫من‬‫هذا‬‫الحلم‬،‫ونجده‬‫ا‬ً‫س‬‫منغم‬‫في‬‫تمجيد‬‫الذات‬‫الصارخ‬.‫مع‬‫العلم‬‫أن‬‫هللا‬‫صادق‬‫في‬‫كلمته‬ ‫وقادر‬‫على‬‫فعل‬‫كل‬‫شيء‬.‫لنكتشف‬‫ما‬‫حدث‬‫لنبوخذ‬‫نصر‬‫وكيف‬‫يستجيب‬. ‫فهم‬‫الخلفية‬ ‫شارك‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫ما‬‫هي‬‫الخطيئة‬‫التي‬‫يرتكبها‬‫نبوخذنصر‬‫والتي‬‫تتطلب‬‫استجابة‬‫فورية‬‫من‬‫هللا؟‬(30)‫وماذا‬ ‫ستكون‬‫عواقب‬‫خطيئته؟‬(31-32) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫هل‬‫سبق‬‫لك‬‫أن‬‫كنت‬‫مذنبا‬‫لتمجيد‬‫الذات؟‬‫كيف‬‫عالج‬‫هللا‬‫هذه‬‫الخطيئة‬‫في‬‫حياتك؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫ماذا‬‫يأخذ‬‫هللا‬‫من‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر؟‬(33)‫ما‬‫الذي‬‫رجع‬‫بعد‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬‫بحمد‬‫هللا؟‬(36) ‫المالحظة‬‫والتأمل‬ ‫متى‬‫أخذ‬‫هللا‬‫ا‬ً‫ئ‬‫شي‬‫ذا‬‫قيمة‬‫من‬‫حياتك؟‬‫ما‬‫الذي‬‫تعلمته‬‫من‬‫هذه‬‫التجربة؟‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫والمشاركة‬ ‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬‫يعتبر‬‫نفسه‬ً‫ا‬‫إله‬-‫يرفع‬‫نفسه‬‫ويأخذ‬‫كل‬‫المجد‬‫إلنجازاته‬‫العظيمة‬.‫ل‬‫يخاف‬‫هللا‬‫في‬‫قلبه‬‫وهو‬‫مملوء‬ ‫بالفخر‬‫والفتخار‬.‫قد‬‫يكون‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬ً‫ل‬‫مثا‬‫ا‬ً‫ف‬‫متطر‬،‫لكن‬‫الجميع‬‫يتعاملون‬‫مع‬‫كبرياءنا‬‫البائس‬‫بينما‬‫ينفذ‬ ‫خطته‬‫للتقديس‬‫في‬‫حياتنا‬.‫هللا‬‫في‬‫قوته‬‫السيادية‬‫يسلب‬‫نبوخذ‬‫نصر‬‫عقله‬‫وروعته‬‫في‬‫لحظة‬.‫ًا‬‫ب‬‫غال‬‫ما‬‫نخدع‬ ‫أنفسنا‬‫لالعتقاد‬‫بأننا‬‫عظماء‬‫مثل‬‫هللا‬‫عندما‬‫نكون‬‫محاطين‬‫بإنجازاتنا‬‫وممتلكاتنا‬‫وشعورنا‬‫باألمان‬.‫ولكن‬‫عندما‬ ‫سحب‬ُ‫ت‬‫منا‬‫هذه‬‫األشياء‬،‫يمكننا‬‫أن‬‫نرى‬‫أنفسنا‬‫بشكل‬‫أكثر‬‫ا‬ً‫ح‬‫وضو‬:‫كبشر‬‫ضعفاء‬‫وخاطئين‬‫يعيشون‬‫تحت‬ ‫رحمة‬‫هللا‬‫الخالق‬.‫الحمد‬‫هلل‬‫القادر‬‫أن‬‫يذل‬‫المتكبرين‬‫ويمجد‬‫المتضعين‬. ‫زراعة‬‫الكتاب‬‫المقدس‬ ‫هل‬‫كنت‬‫تشدق‬‫هللا‬‫وأنت‬‫تسعى‬‫إلى‬‫تمجيد‬‫الذات؟‬‫كيف‬‫يمكنك‬‫أن‬‫تبدأ‬‫على‬‫الفور‬‫في‬‫تصحيح‬ ‫هذا‬‫في‬‫حياتك؟‬ ‫نصلي‬‫مع‬‫الكلمة‬ ‫الحمد‬‫هلل‬‫على‬‫صبره‬‫ومحبته‬‫لك‬‫رغم‬‫كبريائك‬،‫وتوب‬‫عن‬‫أي‬‫حالت‬‫أردت‬‫فيها‬‫المجد‬‫لنفسك‬. ‫صل‬‫أن‬‫ل‬‫يسمح‬‫هللا‬‫لقلوبك‬‫أن‬‫تسيء‬‫إلى‬‫لطفه‬‫ولكن‬ً‫ل‬‫بد‬‫من‬‫ذلك‬‫سيكون‬‫لديك‬‫خوف‬‫مقدس‬ ‫منه‬. ‫نصلي‬‫معا‬

×