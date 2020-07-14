Principles of Effective Nursing Documentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRINCIPLES of NURSING DOCUMENTATION to SAFEGUARD YOUR PRACTICE
OBJECTIVES Review the Primary Purposes of Documentation Describe the features of effective documentation Identify liabilit...
PURPOSES OF NURSING DOCUMEN TATION To Ensure Continuity of Care for the Patient (by providing information to other health ...
Purposes of Documentation (American Nurses Association, 2010) Communication with Healthcare Team • Credentialing • Legal •...
Features of Effective Documentation (College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia, 2019) FACTUAL ACCURATE COMPLETE TIMELY O...
Strategies to Safeguard Your Practice?
References • American Nurses Association (2010). ANA’s Principles for nursing documentation. Retrieved from http://www.nur...
  1. 1. PRINCIPLES of NURSING DOCUMENTATION to SAFEGUARD YOUR PRACTICE
  3. 3. OBJECTIVES Review the Primary Purposes of Documentation Describe the features of effective documentation Identify liability issues in nursing documentation Discuss strategies to safeguard your practice
  5. 5. PURPOSES OF NURSING DOCUMEN TATION To Ensure Continuity of Care for the Patient (by providing information to other health care providers) Provides Valuable Tools to Refresh Your Memory if you are ever Brought to Court
  7. 7. Purposes of Documentation (American Nurses Association, 2010) Communication with Healthcare Team • Credentialing • Legal • Regulation & Legislation • Reimbursement • Research • Quality processes & Performance improvement Communication with other professionals
  8. 8. Features of Effective Documentation (College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia, 2019) FACTUAL ACCURATE COMPLETE TIMELY ORGANIZED REFLECTIVE OF RELEVANT OBSERVATIONS SIGNED
  11. 11. References • American Nurses Association (2010). ANA’s Principles for nursing documentation. Retrieved from http://www.nursingworld.org/~4af4f2/globalassets/docs /ana/ethics/principles-of-nursing-documentation.pdf • College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia (2019). Documentation guidelines for registered nurses. Retrieved from https://www.nscn.ca/professional- practice/practice-support/practice-support- tools/documentation/documentation-guidelines-nurses • Potter, P.A.,& Perry, A. G. (2010). Canadian Fundamentals of Nursing (4th ed.). Elsevier: Canada

